Mashreq Collaborates with Neovision Wealth Management and Red Lions Capital on Private Markets Investment Infrastructure

ABU DHABI, UAE, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mashreq has collaborated with ADGM-authorised fund manager Neovision Wealth Management Ltd (“Neovision”) and research and technology firm Red Lions Capital in connection with an investment executed through an ADGM-domiciled fund structure.

The investment was facilitated via the Digital Investment Platform (DIP), a solution supported by Red Lions Capital, with fund management services provided by Neovision in its capacity as an FSRA-regulated fund manager.

The transaction utilised integration with Allfunds, supporting operational efficiency and investor record management within an institutional framework designed to support investor confidentiality.

This collaboration reflects ongoing developments in the provision of private markets access solutions for Professional Clients within the Abu Dhabi Global Market regulatory framework.

"Innovation is the core of Mashreq’s DNA. For nearly six decades, Mashreq has pioneered several firsts across the financial landscape. This partnership builds on that legacy. Access to technology company investments has traditionally been limited to institutional investors, but Mashreq is changing that. By providing our high-net-worth and family office clients with institutional quality access to pre-IPO opportunities, we are further strengthening our existing private equity offering and taking the lead in redefining what sophisticated asset allocation looks like in this region." — Vipul Kapur, Global Head of Private Banking, Mashreq

"This transaction reflects the demand for institutional-quality access to private markets for wealth clients in the region. Private wealth clients have historically faced barriers to participating in this asset class. By providing proprietary research and technological solutions to ADGM-regulated managers like Neovision, Red Lions Capital is helping to address those barriers. This ecosystem enables partners like Mashreq to enhance investor choice and access alternative opportunities." — Stephen Richards Evans, Chairman and Partner, Red Lions Capital

"We are pleased that the ADGM fund structure we manage, supported by the research and technology capabilities of Red Lions Capital, has facilitated this transaction. We look forward to continuing to provide fund management services to banking partners across the GCC." — Dr Ryan Lemand, Founder and SEO, Neovision Wealth Management





About Mashreq

Mashreq is one of the leading financial institutions in the MENA region, with a heritage spanning over five decades. Headquartered in Dubai, Mashreq provides a comprehensive range of financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutions across the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

About Red Lions Capital

Red Lions Capital is a research and corporate consulting firm with a focus on investment opportunities in global technology unicorns. Red Lions Capital provides a full suite of research and educational materials to institutional investors to support the growing interest in alternative investments. Since 2020, RLC has partnered with institutional investors and family offices to identify and analyse high-growth opportunities backed by proprietary private market research.

About Digital Investment Platform (DIP)

DIP comprises a technology and research solution developed by Red Lions Capital Group. It enables licensed financial institutions to integrate private market exposures into their product shelves for qualified investors under their own brand, through their own infrastructure.

About Neovision Wealth Management

Neovision Wealth Management Ltd is a leading fund management and investment advisory firm incorporated in the Abu Dhabi Global Market and regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA).

Regulatory Disclaimer

This communication is issued by Neovision Wealth Management Ltd (“Neovision”), an entity authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). This material is for information purposes only and is directed solely at persons who qualify as Professional Clients under the FSRA Conduct of Business Rulebook. It is not intended for distribution to, or use by, Retail Clients or any other persons. This communication does not constitute an offer, solicitation, recommendation, or advice to engage in any investment activity or to subscribe for any financial instrument. Any investment arrangements referenced are subject to separate legal documentation, which contains detailed information on risks, terms and conditions. Investments in private markets involve significant risks, including illiquidity and potential loss of capital. Persons should not rely on this communication and should seek independent professional advice before making any investment decision. This communication is not intended for distribution in any jurisdiction where such distribution would be contrary to applicable laws or regulations.

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