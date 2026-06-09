Procurement Analytics Market Worth $50.13 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Procurement Analytics Market was valued at USD 6.12 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 50.13 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 23.49% over the forecast period.

The growth of the market is driven by the rising AI-driven spend analytics adoption is accelerating procurement digitalization globally and increasing supplier risk management needs are driving predictive procurement analytics demand.





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Increasing Enterprise Focus on Procurement Efficiency and Supplier Intelligence to Boost Market Growth Globally

Procurement analytics technologies’ enterprise spend is growing as global supply chains get more complex, procurement costs grow, and supplier risks increase, to give improved sourcing visibility, spend management, and procurement decision-making. Enterprises in manufacturing, retail, BFSI, healthcare, and logistics are increasingly adopting AI-based procurement intelligence platforms to automate supplier evaluation processes, expedite the procurement process, and ensure procurement contract compliance within large supplier ecosystems. The industry’s growth globally is being further fueled by the adoption of cloud procurement technologies and digital transformation initiatives.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

Solutions segment dominated the procurement analytics market with 71.41% share in 2025 as more emphasis is being placed on procurement intelligence systems that can provide spend visibility, and supplier performance management globally. Services are the fastest-growing component segment, motivated by increased enterprise demands for custom implementation services for procurement analytics globally.

By Deployment Mode

Cloud-based segment dominated the procurement analytics market with 55.29% share in 2025 due to scalability, reduced infrastructure costs, remote access, and real-time procurement visibility globally. Hybrid deployment is the fastest-growing deployment mode due to its increasing popularity in regulated sectors and multi-national corporations.

By Analytics Type

Descriptive analytics accounted for 39.47% of procurement analytics market revenue in 2025 due to robust business needs for spend visibility, procurement reporting, supplier tracking, and historic buying analyses. Prescriptive analytics represent the fastest-growing analytics type with more enterprises employing procurement recommendation engines that utilize artificial intelligence globally.

By Application

Spend analysis accounted for 31.49% of procurement analytics market revenue in 2025 due to organizations’ focus on spend visibility and procurement cost optimization programs to enable effective supplier negotiations, detect uncontrolled procurement, and improve procurement efficiency globally. Risk analytics & compliance management is the fastest-growing application segment as supply chain disruption issues and environmental-social-governance (ESG) regulation have made companies pay more attention to procurement risk monitoring tools.

By Enterprise Function

Direct procurement accounted for 36.15% of procurement analytics market revenue in 2025 as large manufacturing companies, retailers, hospitals, and industrial companies utilize procurement analytic software solutions for efficient sourcing of materials. Strategic procurement is the fastest-growing enterprise function segment as companies begin to favor longer-term supplier relationships globally.

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Regional Insights:

North America dominated the global procurement analytics market with a revenue share of 34.15% in 2025 due to large-scale digitization of enterprises, rapid adoption of cloud technologies, and high adoption of AI-based procurement transformation solutions in both countries.

The U.S. procurement analytics market was valued at USD 2.01 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 15.86 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 23.05%. The United States has emerged as a major market for procurement analytics due to its enterprise level digitization, adoption of cloud computing technology and presence of multinationals engaged in sourcing goods from other countries.

The Europe procurement analytics market is estimated to be USD 1.73 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 13.42 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 22.74%. The European market is a key market for procurement analytics due to its mature industrial automation ecosystem, strict ESG compliance and procurement digital transformation initiatives in countries, such as Germany, UK, France, Italy and the Nordics.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.13% in the procurement analytics market during 2026–2035. The growth of industries, adoption of cloud services, manufacturing, and increasing digitization of businesses in China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are driving the growth of the procurement analytics market in the region.

Key Players:

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Coupa Software Inc.

Jaggaer

IBM Corporation

GEP Worldwide

Ivalua Inc.

Zycus Inc.

SynerTrade

Corcentric LLC

Proactis Holdings Plc

SAS Institute Inc.

Rosslyn Data Technologies

Genpact Limited

BirchStreet Systems

SpendHQ

Sievo Oy

Tamr Inc.

Fairmarkit

Recent Developments:

2026: SAP SE expanded AI-powered sourcing and supplier risk analytics capabilities within SAP Ariba, improving procurement automation and enterprise spend visibility across global supply chains.

2026: Oracle Corporation enhanced predictive procurement analytics and supplier intelligence tools across Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to strengthen real-time sourcing optimization and procurement decision-making.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Procurement Spend Visibility Metrics – helps you understand enterprise spend coverage, supplier data visibility, real-time procurement monitoring, and analytics adoption across sourcing operations.

– helps you understand enterprise spend coverage, supplier data visibility, real-time procurement monitoring, and analytics adoption across sourcing operations. Sourcing Efficiency & Cost Optimization Metrics – helps you evaluate procurement cycle performance, contract compliance, supplier retention, sourcing efficiency, and savings realization across procurement programs.

– helps you evaluate procurement cycle performance, contract compliance, supplier retention, sourcing efficiency, and savings realization across procurement programs. Supplier Risk & Procurement Compliance Analysis – helps you identify supplier risk exposure, procurement compliance deviations, sourcing disruptions, and vendor performance trends across global supply networks.

– helps you identify supplier risk exposure, procurement compliance deviations, sourcing disruptions, and vendor performance trends across global supply networks. Technological Adoption Rate – helps you uncover opportunities related to AI-driven procurement intelligence, predictive analytics, machine learning-based spend analysis, automated sourcing, and cloud procurement platforms.

– helps you uncover opportunities related to AI-driven procurement intelligence, predictive analytics, machine learning-based spend analysis, automated sourcing, and cloud procurement platforms. Procurement Digital Transformation Index – helps you assess enterprise modernization initiatives, procurement automation adoption, intelligent sourcing systems, and investments in next-generation procurement technologies.

– helps you assess enterprise modernization initiatives, procurement automation adoption, intelligent sourcing systems, and investments in next-generation procurement technologies. Competitive Landscape – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key players in the market backed by an analysis of their analytics capabilities, procurement solution portfolios, technological innovations, customer reach, strategic partnerships, and recent developments.

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