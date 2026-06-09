AP Cup by AP33 Draws Strong Turnout as Pickleball Momentum Grows in Penang

PENANG, Malaysia, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The AP Cup by AP33 brought together pickleball enthusiasts, competitive athletes, influencers, and spectators at Pickle Land in Bayan Baru on February 1, 2026, highlighting the sport's growing popularity across Malaysia.

Held from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., the one-day tournament transformed the venue into a hub of competition and community engagement, with players from various skill levels competing for cash prizes and bragging rights. The event took place at Pickle Land, a well-known pickleball venue owned by pickleball advocate and influencer Perry Kuan.

Competitive Action Across Two Team Divisions

The tournament featured two open-gender team categories designed to welcome a broad range of participants while delivering highly competitive matchups:

Open Gender Team Event (All DUPR Levels)

Open Gender Team Event (DUPR Below 3.25)

Throughout the day, teams battled through closely contested matches as players showcased their skills, strategy, and teamwork in pursuit of podium finishes.

Prize Money

Open Gender Team Event (All DUPR Levels)

Champion: RM3,000

2nd Place: RM1,500

3rd Place: RM750

Open Gender Team Event (DUPR Below 3.25)

Champion: RM1,500

2nd Place: RM750

3rd Place: RM400

1 Point Slam Challenge Keeps Fans on Edge

One of the day's most anticipated attractions was the 1 Point Slam Challenge, a sudden-death format where a single rally determined advancement or elimination. The high-pressure contest delivered dramatic moments and drew enthusiastic reactions from spectators.

The winner claimed a RM1,000 cash prize after navigating the winner-takes-all format.

RM9,999 Worth of Giveaways Add to the Festivities

In addition to the tournament competition, attendees had opportunities to win prizes during AP33's third giveaway segment, featuring rewards valued at RM9,999.

Featured prizes included:

Three Selkirk Boomstik paddles

AP33 Limited Edition Embossed Gold Coins

AP33 Pickleball Jerseys

Mystery prizes

The giveaways helped maintain excitement throughout the event and rewarded both players and supporters who attended the tournament.

Influencers Help Expand the Event's Reach

As the event's official sponsor, AP33 partnered with nine local influencers who attended the tournament and engaged with participants throughout the day. Their presence generated additional attention online and helped showcase the growing social and lifestyle appeal of pickleball.

The invited influencers included:

@jjing.520

@shann_err

@eunice_qing

@yt.0508

@cindynnnnn

@xuewennn7

@pei.diary88

@ssusieex_

@joiekhor_

Content shared by the influencers extended the event's visibility beyond the venue, reaching wider audiences across social media platforms.

Reflecting Pickleball's Rapid Growth in Malaysia

The AP Cup by AP33 combined competitive play, community participation, and entertainment, creating an event that reflected the increasing demand for organized pickleball competitions in Malaysia.

With strong participation, engaging tournament formats, attractive prizes, and growing support from sponsors and local venues, the event underscored the sport's continued expansion within the country's recreational and competitive sports landscape.

As pickleball continues attracting new players nationwide, events such as the AP Cup by AP33 are helping build a larger and more connected community while providing opportunities for athletes of all skill levels to compete and engage with the sport.

Congratulations to all winners and participants who contributed to the success of the AP Cup by AP33.