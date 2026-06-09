Trident Resources Announces Mobilization of Drill Crews and Equipment for the Summer 2026 Drill Program at the Contact Lake Gold Project, Saskatchewan

Vancouver, BC, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Resources Corp. (TSXV: ROCK ) (OTCQB: TRDTF ) (Frankfurt: 6BP0) (“Trident” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that all geologic and drilling personnel and equipment, including two drills, have been mobilized to the Contact Lake Gold Project for the onset of the 2026 summer drill program. Trident plans to drill over 20,000 metres in approximately 35 drillholes at the Contact Lake project between June to November. Furthermore, assays are still pending for seven holes from the winter program at the Contact Lake target area as well as eleven holes from the Preview SW deposit located 3km to the southeast.

Contact Lake Gold Property Map:

http://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/maps/contact-lake-property-map.jpg

Drilling activities will be focused on expanding the known gold mineralization both along strike and at depth as the Contact Lake deposit remains open for expansion in all directions. The recently completed 2026 winter drill program successfully extended high-grade gold mineralization to the northeast at the BK3 zone. The summer program will seek to grow the resource base along strike to the west and at depth in multiple prospective target areas.

Contact Lake Drill Collar Location Map:

https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/images/Contact-Lake-Drill-Collar-Location-Map.jpg

Contact Lake is a shear-hosted orogenic gold deposit, a type of mineral deposit that can host high-grade gold mineralization at depths that exceed 1000m in depth. Mine production at Contact Lake reached a maximum depth of 340m at the time of closure in 1998, despite drill-defined gold intercepts below that level. With only limited drilling, Trident successfully discovered significant gold mineralization at vertical depths >500m below surface during the fall 2025 drill program and will seek to extend those high-grade zones in the coming months.

Jon Wiesblatt, CEO of Trident Resources, stated: “Following the exceptional success of our 2025 and early 2026 drilling campaigns, Contact Lake is rapidly emerging as one of the most exciting high-grade gold projects in Canada. The project continues to exemplify the key characteristics associated with some of Canada's most successful gold discoveries, including exceptional grades, multiple stacked mineralized structures, strong continuity, and significant expansion potential both along strike and at depth. With mineralization now confirmed more than 500 metres below surface and the deposit remaining open in all directions, we believe we are only beginning to unlock the true scale of this system.”

“Our +20,000-metre summer drill program represents the largest single exploration phase in many decades at Contact Lake and reflects our commitment to aggressively advancing and expanding the project. Beyond growing the known mineralized footprint, we are also focused on new discoveries and systematically exploring our surrounding land package, including the Preview and Greywacke deposits, as we work toward establishing a district-scale gold system in the heart of the La Ronge Gold Belt. We believe the combination of multiple gold deposits, past-producing mines, extensive infrastructure and notable exploration upside all position Trident to advance Canada's next emerging gold camp and create significant long-term value for our shareholders.”

Contact Lake Gold Project Overview:

The Contact Lake Gold Project covers approximately 22,790 hectares and includes the past-producing Contact Lake gold mine, which produced approx. 190,000 ounces of gold at an average head grade of 6.16 g/t Au during active mining operations between 1994 to 1998. At the time of mine closure, the price of gold hovered around $300/oz (USD) and Cameco Corporation reported that substantial gold resources were left unmined. Situated in the highly prospective La Ronge Gold Belt of Saskatchewan, the Contact Lake Property also hosts the Preview SW, Preview North and the North Lake orogenic gold deposits.

Along with the Greywacke North deposit (located by road 40km northeast of Contact Lake), these four deposits are wholly-owned by Trident Resources and host current Mineral Resource Estimates (Trident news release November 24, 2025 ) which do not include any gold-related ounces from the past-producing Contact Lake target area.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control:

All drill core is logged, photographed and cut in half with a diamond saw. Half of the core is placed in sealed poly bags with unique identification numbers and transported to ALS Global in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for analysis, while the other half is archived and stored on site for verification and reference purposes.

At the lab, samples are received and digitally recorded then dried and pulverized into a fine powder. Gold is assayed using a 30g fire assay method and 49 additional elements are analyzed by Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP) utilizing a 4-acid digestion. Secondary metallic screen analyses are performed on select mineralized zones and all samples that return >3 g/t Au to quantify the nugget effect of the gold mineralization. Quality Assurance and Quality Control (QAQC) samples including field blanks, duplicates and lab-certified standards are inserted in the sample stream at a rate of greater than 10% of all samples submitted to the lab. ALS Global also conducts their own internal QAQC protocol.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Trident Resources and the Qualified Person for Trident as defined by NI 43-101.

About Trident Resources Corp.

Trident Resources Corp. is a Canadian, public mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on the acquisition and development of advanced-stage gold and copper exploration projects in Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company is aggressively advancing its 100% owned Contact Lake and Greywacke Lake projects which host significant gold resources located within the prospective and underexplored La Ronge Gold Belt, as well as the 100% owned Knife Lake copper project which contains a historical copper resource.

Trident’s Regional Project Location Map:

https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/projects/contact-lake-gold-project/#&gid=1&pid=1

To find out more about Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK) visit the Company’s website at www.tridentresourcescorp.com .

TRIDENT RESOURCES CORP.

“Jon Wiesblatt”



Jonathan Wiesblatt

CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Jonathan Wiesblatt, Chief Executive Officer

Email: Jon.Wiesblatt@tridentresourcescorp.com

Or:

Andrew J. Ramcharan, PhD, P.Eng., SVP Corporate Communications

Email: info@tridentresourcescorp.com

Trident Resources Corp.

Telephone: 647-309-5130

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward‐looking information or statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, completing ongoing and planned work on its projects including drilling and the expected timing of such work programs, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of uranium, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company’s views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, and those filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, failure to obtain or maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), decrease in the price of uranium and other metals, increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.