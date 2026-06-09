Solar Silicon Wafer Market Size to Grow USD 44.17 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Silicon Wafer Market Size & Growth Outlook:

As per the SNS Insider, “The global Solar Silicon Wafer Market Size was worth at USD 16.41 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 44.17 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 10.59% over 2026–2035.”

Rising Global Investments in Renewable Energy Infrastructure to Augment Market Expansion

One of the major factors driving the Solar Silicon Wafer Market is the increasing expenditures in renewable energy infrastructure globally. Governments are creating supporting regulations, subsidies and carbon reduction initiatives to boost the use of solar power. The rapid growth of utility-scale solar, rooftop photovoltaic systems and industrial renewables is driving considerable demand for high efficiency silicon wafers. Continuous improvements in N-type wafers, TOPCon technology, heterojunction cells and big format wafers are further enhancing performance and cost competitiveness enabling long-term industry development.

Solar Silicon Wafer Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 16.41 Billion

: 16.41 Billion Market Size by 2035 : 44.17 Billion

: 44.17 Billion CAGR : 10.59% during 2026–2035

: 10.59% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

TCL Zhonghuan Renewable Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

GCL-Poly Energy Holdings Limited

JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

Trina Solar Limited

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.

Canadian Solar Inc.

SUMCO Corporation

Wafer Works Corporation

NexWafe GmbH

Daqo New Energy Corp.

OCI Company Ltd.

Wacker Chemie AG

REC Silicon ASA

Tongwei Co., Ltd.

Risen Energy Co., Ltd.

Meyer Burger Technology AG

Green Energy Technology Inc.

Targray Technology International

First Solar, Inc.

Solar Silicon Wafer Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product (Monocrystalline Wafer, Polycrystalline Wafer)

• By Application (PV Modules, Inverter, Solar Cell, Solar Racking System, Solar Battery)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Product, Monocrystalline Segment Dominated the Market; Polycrystalline Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR

Monocrystalline silicon wafers accounted for the largest share of the Solar Silicon Wafer Market in 2025 owing to its greater conversion efficiency, longer operational lifespan and superior performance under different climatic conditions. The polycrystalline segment is expected to grow at the greatest CAGR during the forecast period, due to its cost-effectiveness and increasing use of polycrystalline solar panels for large scale solar installations in emerging economies.

By Application, PV Modules Dominated the Market; Solar Cell Segment Expected to Grow Rapidly

PV Modules had the highest market share in 2025 driven by increasing investments in solar farms, rooftop installations and commercial renewable energy projects. The Solar Cell sector is anticipated to increase rapidly during the forecast period owing to rising usage of sophisticated cell technologies such as TOPCon and heterojunction designs demanding high-performance silicon wafers to improve energy conversion efficiency.

Regional Insights:

The Solar Silicon Wafer Market was led by Asia Pacific, driven by its massive manufacturing environment, robust photovoltaic supply chain, and significant deployment of solar energy projects. China continued to lead the way because of its vast silicon wafer production capacity, technology development and ongoing expenditures in solar manufacturing infrastructure. Countries such as India, Japan, South Korea and Vietnam are also boosting renewable energy generation to meet surging power demand and carbon reduction targets.

North America became a major market on account of increasing investments in domestic solar manufacturing, renewable energy projects, and clean energy transition projects. The United States dominated regional demand due to growing installations of utility-scale solar farms, rooftop solar systems, and growing investments in local wafer and module manufacturing facilities, backed by favorable government regulations.

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Recent Developments:

2026: LONGi Green Energy achieved a world-record conversion efficiency of 28.13% for its HIBC silicon-based solar cell and obtained module efficiency certification of 26.4%, reinforcing its leadership in advanced monocrystalline wafer technology and photovoltaic innovation.

LONGi Green Energy achieved a world-record conversion efficiency of 28.13% for its HIBC silicon-based solar cell and obtained module efficiency certification of 26.4%, reinforcing its leadership in advanced monocrystalline wafer technology and photovoltaic innovation. 2026: Hongyuan Green Energy introduced ultra-thin 40 μm monocrystalline silicon wafers at its intelligent manufacturing facility in China, utilizing proprietary wafer slicing technology to enhance material efficiency while maintaining compatibility with standard solar module production processes.

Exclusive Sections of the Solar Silicon Wafer Market Report (The USPs):

SOLAR WAFER MANUFACTURING & PRODUCTION METRICS – helps you understand manufacturing trends across silicon purification, crystal growth, wafer slicing technologies, and production capacity expansion globally.

– helps you understand manufacturing trends across silicon purification, crystal growth, wafer slicing technologies, and production capacity expansion globally. PHOTOVOLTAIC TECHNOLOGY ADOPTION METRICS – helps you evaluate adoption trends of N-type wafers, TOPCon cells, heterojunction technologies, bifacial modules, and next-generation photovoltaic solutions.

– helps you evaluate adoption trends of N-type wafers, TOPCon cells, heterojunction technologies, bifacial modules, and next-generation photovoltaic solutions. SOLAR ENERGY DEPLOYMENT & INSTALLATION METRICS – helps you analyze demand across utility-scale solar farms, rooftop solar systems, commercial installations, and renewable energy infrastructure projects.

– helps you analyze demand across utility-scale solar farms, rooftop solar systems, commercial installations, and renewable energy infrastructure projects. SUPPLY CHAIN & LOCALIZATION METRICS – helps you assess developments in domestic wafer manufacturing, raw material sourcing, regional supply chain resilience, and solar industry localization initiatives.

– helps you assess developments in domestic wafer manufacturing, raw material sourcing, regional supply chain resilience, and solar industry localization initiatives. EFFICIENCY IMPROVEMENT & COST OPTIMIZATION METRICS – helps you identify innovations in ultra-thin wafers, larger wafer formats, automation technologies, and manufacturing cost reduction strategies.

– helps you identify innovations in ultra-thin wafers, larger wafer formats, automation technologies, and manufacturing cost reduction strategies. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & CAPACITY EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive positioning of major industry participants based on production capacity, technology innovation, strategic investments, and global expansion initiatives.

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