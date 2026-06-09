Philips Future Health Index 2026: AI is already saving clinicians time and delivering measurable impact in healthcare

June 9, 2026

AI saves clinicians the equivalent of 16 working days a year, with half saying it has increased their capacity to see patients

39% say AI has identified or helped prevent potential medical errors at least three times in the past three months

70% of healthcare professionals say AI training is inadequate, inconsistent or unavailable



Amsterdam, the Netherlands – AI is already saving clinicians the equivalent of over 16 working days a year and helping them see more patients, but healthcare systems risk falling behind because of inadequate training and fragmented infrastructure. That’s according to findings from Philips’ Future Health Index 2026, the 11th edition of the global report, based on perspectives from over 2,000 healthcare professionals and 20,000 patients across 10 countries.

AI is transforming care delivery

The Future Health Index 2026 findings demonstrate how AI is already actively reshaping care delivery into a more hybrid, extended care team model.

Nearly two-thirds (65%) of clinicians have increased their use of AI tools provided at work, with measurable benefits.

Clinicians say AI saves them time every week. Close to half (46%) reported time savings of at least 132 hours annually on average, or the equivalent of more than three full working weeks.

50% report they have more capacity to see patients, on average eight more patients per week.

This freed time is reinvested into higher-value clinical work and patient relationships – fundamentally changing how care is being delivered.

Shez Partovi, Chief Innovation Officer at Philips: “What is really encouraging is that AI is already making a tangible difference in everyday clinical practice, for clinicians and patients alike. We are seeing people save meaningful time, care for more patients, and feel better at work. At its heart, AI is there to support healthcare professionals, giving them more room to focus on what matters most: clinical decision-making and patient care. At the same time, we see many health systems are still early in their AI journey, and there's real work ahead on infrastructure and training.”

Download the Philips Future Health Index 2026 report to learn more.





Clinicians report less stress, more confidence, safer care

By automating routine tasks and streamlining workflows, AI also reduces emotional and cognitive load for clinicians. Half report less work-related stress (49%) and two-thirds (65%) report greater confidence in decision-making. Notably, 39% have already seen AI identify or prevent potential medical errors at least three times in the past three months.

“Clinicians are beginning to experience AI not as an abstract technology, but as something that meaningfully changes clinical safety,” said Ami Bhatt, MD, Chief Innovation Officer, American College of Cardiology.





Many healthcare systems are playing catch-up with AI

While many healthcare professionals report improved workflow efficiency, AI adoption has exposed gaps in organizational readiness. Some healthcare systems are already realizing significant returns, while others struggle to move beyond pilot programs. Integrating AI into care remains complex, particularly where fragmented healthcare IT environments and limited interoperability make it difficult to deploy AI consistently across teams and care settings. These barriers can slow implementation and limit the ability to scale AI effectively in practice.





A majority (59%) of clinicians say their organization’s leadership are taking the right steps to implement AI. Yet uneven progress and lack of training expose the untapped opportunity – 7 in 10 (70%) clinicians report inadequate, inconsistent, or unavailable training. The top training needs include checking the accuracy of AI recommendations developing technical navigation skills and understanding legal liability.





The report findings point to a healthcare sector in transition: AI is already reshaping care, yet adoption varies widely across organizations and care settings. Its impact is transforming care but the next phase depends on effective implementation, integration and support across healthcare systems. Expanding access to the right tools and training, alongside strong clinical leadership, clear governance and organizational support, will be critical to helping clinicians adopt AI confidently and consistently in practice. Ultimately enabling more time for patient care and higher-value clinical work.





Patients are increasingly using AI to support clinician consultations

Clinicians are now working at their best, with 82% seeing or expecting their roles to move to

higher-value activities, and 71% say AI will help them to work at the top of their capabilities. Patients are also considered active partners in their care. Three-quarters (74%) of clinicians report patients arriving at consultations AI-informed and 63% of them regard informed patients as integral future partners in their extended, hybrid team. Over half of patients (56%) predict that AI will help them take a more active role in their care in the future.

“Time savings translate into more than operational efficiencies,” said Carla Goulart Peron, Chief Medical Officer at Philips. “Half of the clinicians we surveyed report experiencing less stress and a better work-life balance. Patients experience these benefits directly through higher-quality interactions, the attention they receive during appointments and the time clinicians have to listen. As a clinician, I know that trust is built through human connection, and creating more time for those moments benefits everyone.”

About the Future Health Index 2026

The Future Health Index is the largest global survey of its kind, analyzing the perspectives of healthcare professionals and patients across multiple countries. Based on proprietary quantitative research involving over 2,000 healthcare professionals and more than 20,000 patients across 10 countries, the 2026 edition examines how AI is actively being used across healthcare systems and the value it creates in time regained, expanded capacity, and improvements in care delivery. For more information, or to download the full report, visit www.philips.com/futurehealthindex-2026.

Contact:

Kees Verheij

Philips Global External Relations

Tel: +31 634557732

E-mail: Kees.Verheij@philips.com



About Royal Philips

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) is a leading health technology company focused on improving people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation. Philips’ patient- and people-centric innovation leverages advanced technology and deep clinical and consumer insights to deliver personal health solutions for consumers and professional health solutions for healthcare providers and their patients in the hospital and the home.



Headquartered in the Netherlands, the company is a leader in diagnostic imaging, ultrasound, image-guided therapy, monitoring and enterprise informatics, as well as in personal health. Philips generated 2025 sales of approximately EUR 18 billion and employs approximately 64,300 employees with sales and services in more than 100 countries. News about Philips can be found at www.philips.com/newscenter.

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