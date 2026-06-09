Electric Forklifts Drive Global Market Growth to $212.63 Billion by 2033

Dublin, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Forklift Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Class, Power Source, Load Capacity, Electric Battery Type, End Use, Region, and Growth Forecasts, 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global forklift market is projected to experience substantial growth, with its size anticipated to balloon from USD 81.44 billion in 2025 to an impressive USD 212.63 billion by 2033. This growth, indicative of a 12.7% CAGR from 2026 to 2033, is driven by a significant shift toward electric forklifts, advancements in automation and autonomous technologies, and increasing demand from the e-commerce and warehouse sectors.

The industry is notably transitioning from diesel and LPG-powered forklifts to more environmentally-friendly electric models. This transition is propelled by stricter emissions standards, rising fossil fuel costs, and an increasing commitment to sustainability. Modern lithium-ion powered forklifts offer numerous advantages, including reduced maintenance, longer operational cycles, and lower downtime, making them the preferred choice in striving for cleaner, quieter warehouse operations.

Incorporation of telematics, AI, and data-driven technologies forms a cornerstone of innovation within the industry, promoting real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance approaches. These technologies not only reduce downtime but enhance overall fleet performance by providing actionable insights into equipment utilization, battery health, and driving behavior. Moreover, the integration of AI-enhanced analytics is enabling more precise decision-making, optimized resource allocation, and more efficient warehouse environments.

Safety and efficiency remain pivotal in driving industry innovation. As warehouse operations become denser and more automated, there is a push toward integrating advanced safety systems like pedestrian detection, automatic speed sensors, collision-avoidance cameras, and dynamic stability controls. Electric forklifts enhance safety and precision with features like smooth acceleration and optimized torque control. Investments in ergonomic designs and telematics-based systems are further contributing to operator comfort and fatigue reduction, managing safety risks and boosting productivity.

Global Forklift Market Report Segmentation

This comprehensive report forecasts global, regional, and country-level revenue growth and provides insights into industry trends from 2021 to 2033. The report covers the market segmentation based on class, power source, load capacity, electric battery type, end use, and region:

Class Outlook: Class 1, Class 2, Class 3, Class 4/5

Power Source Outlook: ICE, Electric

Load Capacity Outlook: Below 5 Ton, 5-15 Ton, Above 16 Ton

Electric Battery Type: Li-ion, Lead Acid

End Use: Industrial, Logistics, Chemical, Food & Beverage, Retail & E-Commerce, Others

Regional Outlook: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Why should you buy this report?

Comprehensive Market Analysis: Insights across major regions and segments.

Competitive Landscape: Explore key players' market presence.

Future Trends: Key trends and drivers shaping the market's future.

Actionable Recommendations: Identify new revenue streams and guide strategic decisions.

This report addresses:

Market intelligence for effective decision-making

Market estimates and forecasts from 2018 to 2030

Growth opportunities and trend analyses

Segment and regional revenue forecasts for market assessment

Competition strategy and market share analysis

Product innovation listings to help stay ahead

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2025 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $81.44 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $212.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.7% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Anhui Heli Co., Ltd.

Clark Material Handing Company (Clark Equipment Company)

Crown Equipment Corporation

Doosan Corporation

Hangcha Forklift

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (Hyster-Yale Group, Inc.)

Jungheinrich AG

KION Group AG

Komatsu Ltd.

Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd.

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota Material Handling)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pil7by

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