UAE Social Commerce Market Poised for 11.1% Annual Growth, Reaching $15.41 Billion by 2026

Dublin, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The social commerce market in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is poised for significant growth, projected to increase by 11.1% annually to reach USD 15.41 billion by 2026. Between 2022 and 2025, the market enjoyed robust expansion at a CAGR of 11.5%, and this upward trend is expected to continue with a CAGR of 8.5% forecast from 2026 to 2031, eventually reaching approximately USD 23.19 billion.

Key Trends and Drivers

Turn Creators into Merchant Brands

The UAE's social commerce is evolving beyond creator-sponsored posts to creator-owned product businesses. This shift is evident in initiatives like Amazon Creators Foundry, which supports UAE-based creators in launching products on Amazon.ae. This model harnesses audience engagement for retail purposes, not just advertising.

Driven by the UAE's investment in the creator economy, entities like Creators HQ lower barriers between content creation and retail, encouraging creators to become merchant brands. This could attract manufacturers, marketplaces, and agencies into this evolving commerce model.

Move Social Selling into a Regulated Model

The UAE is formalizing creator-led selling with the introduction of an Advertiser Permit by the Media Council, mandatory from February 1, 2026. This aims to regulate and empower the media sector, enhance ad quality, and build trust, thereby professionalizing social commerce.

This regulatory framework suggests that the market will favor creators who comply with these standards, making informal promotion less viable.

Incorporate Creator Content into Checkout

UAE brands increasingly use creators for product launches, exemplified by Fabletics' debut event in Dubai and KAYALI's fragrance campaign. This strategy reflects a broader shift toward pre-purchase brand validation through creator-driven content.

As live content becomes more commercially viable, brands that integrate creator campaigns with stock, moderation, and fulfillment are likely to benefit the most.

Include Homegrown and Seasonal Commerce

Social commerce in the UAE is expanding to include homegrown labels and smaller vendors. Platforms like Nativ are creating marketplaces for local brands, signaling a broader trend in social, culturally resonant commerce.

This expansion enhances consumer choice while increasing the need for trust and reliable delivery as more small merchants enter the field.

Competitive Landscape

In the coming years, competition will intensify over creator supply, merchant infrastructure, and compliance with UAE advertising rules. The Advertiser Permit regime will likely benefit platforms and merchants that integrate compliance with robust fulfillment and creator collaborations.

Current Market State

The UAE's social commerce market is transitioning through marketplaces, creator platforms, and institutional ecosystems rather than traditional retail, highlighted by the launch of Creators HQ in Dubai.

Key Players and New Entrants

Notable competitors include Amazon.ae, Meta, TikTok, YouTube (through YouTube Academy), Nativ, and BoxCommerce. Recent partnerships, such as TikTok's bootcamp with Creators HQ and the Amazon Creators Foundry, are shaping the market landscape.

Overall, this report offers a comprehensive, data-driven analysis of the social commerce sector in the UAE, covering market opportunities, risks, and dynamics across various categories. With over 50 KPIs, it delivers an in-depth understanding of market trends and consumer behavior, aiding strategic decision-making in this rapidly evolving market.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into strategic initiatives by key players.

Understand market dynamics and trends with detailed segmentation.

Leverage KPIs for an accurate market overview.

Inform strategic decisions with comprehensive market analysis.

Develop targeted strategies and understand consumer behavior.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 71 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $15.41 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $23.19 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered United Arab Emirates





Key Topics Covered:



1. About this Report

1.1 Summary

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Definition

1.4 Disclaimer



2. United Arab Emirates Ecommerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

2.1 United Arab Emirates Ecommerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

2.2 United Arab Emirates Ecommerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

2.3 United Arab Emirates Ecommerce - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



3. United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

3.1 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

3.2 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

3.3 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce - Transaction Volume Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

3.4 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Market Share Analysis by Key Players



4. United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Location

4.1 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Market Share by Location (%), 2022-2031

4.2 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Cross Border - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

4.3 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Domestic - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



5. United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Product Categories

5.1 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Market Share by Product Categories (%), 2025

5.2 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Clothing & Footwear - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

5.3 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Beauty and Personal Care - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

5.4 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Food & Grocery - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

5.5 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Appliances and Electronics - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

5.6 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

5.7 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Travel - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

5.8 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Accommodation - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



6. United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by End Use Segment

6.1 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Market Share by End Use Segment (%), 2025

6.2 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by B2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

6.3 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by B2B Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

6.4 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by C2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



7. United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by End Use Device

7.1 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Market Share by End Use Device (%), 2022-2031

7.2 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Mobile - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

7.3 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Desktop - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



8. United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Cities

8.1 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Market Share by Cities (%), 2025

8.2 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Tier-1 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

8.3 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Tier-2 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

8.4 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Tier-3 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



9. United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Payment Method

9.1 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Market Share by Payment Method (%), 2025

9.2 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Payment by Credit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

9.3 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Payment by Debit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

9.4 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Payment by Bank Transfer - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

9.5 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Payment by Prepaid Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

9.6 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Payment by Digital & Mobile Wallet - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

9.7 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Payment by Other Digital Payment - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

9.8 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Payment by Cash - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



10. United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Platforms

10.1 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Market Share by Platforms Method (%), 2025

10.2 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Platforms by Video Commerce (Live Stream + Prerecorded) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

10.3 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Platforms by Social Network-Led Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

10.4 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Platforms by Social Reselling - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

10.5 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Platforms by Group Buying - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

10.6 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Platforms by Product Review Platforms - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



11. United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Contents

11.1 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Market Share by Contents (%), 2025

11.2 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Contents by Live Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

11.3 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Contents by Gaming Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

11.4 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Contents by Reels - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

11.5 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Contents by Influencers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

11.6 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Contents by Stories - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031



12. United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Demographics & Behaviour

12.1 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Spend Share by Age Group, 2025

12.2 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen Z (15-27) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

12.3 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Age Group - Millennials (28-44) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

12.4 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen X (45 - 60) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

12.5 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Age Group - Baby Boomers (60+) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

12.6 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Share by Income Level, 2025

12.7 United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Share by Gender, 2025



13. United Arab Emirates Top 5 Social Commerce Platforms - Company Profiles



14. Further Reading

14.1 About the Publisher

14.2 Related Research



List of Figures

Figure 1: Methodology Framework

Figure 2: United Arab Emirates Ecommerce - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 3: United Arab Emirates Ecommerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis (US$), 2022-2031

Figure 4: United Arab Emirates Ecommerce - Transaction Volume (Million), 2022-2031

Figure 5: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 6: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis (US$), 2022-2031

Figure 7: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce - Transaction Volume (Million), 2022-2031

Figure 8: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Market Share Analysis by Key Players (%), 2025

Figure 9: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Market Share by Location (%), 2022-2031

Figure 10: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Cross Border - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 11: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Domestic - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 12: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Market Share by Product Categories (%), 2025

Figure 13: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Clothing & Footwear - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 14: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Beauty and Personal Care - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 15: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Food & Grocery - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 16: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Appliances and Electronics - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 17: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Figure 18: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Travel - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 19: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Accommodation - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Figure 20: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Market Share by End Use Segment (%), 2025

Figure 21: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by B2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 22: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by B2B Segment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 23: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by C2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 24: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Market Share by End Use Device (%), 2022-2031

Figure 25: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Mobile - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 26: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Desktop - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 27: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Market Share by Cities - Gross Merchandise Value (%), 2025

Figure 28: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Tier-1 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 29: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Tier-2 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 30: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Tier-3 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 31: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Market Share by Payment Method (%), 2025

Figure 32: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Payment by Credit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Figure 33: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Payment by Debit Card - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 34: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Payment by Bank Transfer - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 35: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Payment by Prepaid Card - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 36: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Payment by Digital & Mobile Wallet - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 37: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Payment by Other Digital Payment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 38: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Payment by Cash - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Figure 39: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Market Share by Platforms Method (%), 2025

Figure 40: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Platforms by Video Commerce (Live Stream + Prerecorded) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Figure 41: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Platforms by Social Network-Led Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 42: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Platforms by Social Reselling - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 43: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Platforms by Group Buying - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 44: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Platforms by Product Review Platforms - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 45: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Market Share by Contents (%), 2025

Figure 46: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Contents by Live Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 47: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Contents by Gaming Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 48: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Contents by Reels - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 49: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Contents by Influencers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Figure 50: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Contents by Stories - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 51: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Share by Age Group (%), 2025

Figure 52: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen Z (15-27) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 53: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Age Group - Millennials (28-44) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 54: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen X (45 - 60) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Figure 55: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Age Group - Baby Boomers (60+) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Figure 56: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Share by Income Level (%), 2025

Figure 57: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Share by Gender (%), 2025



List of Tables

Table 1: United Arab Emirates Ecommerce - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 2: United Arab Emirates Ecommerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis (US$), 2022-2031

Table 3: United Arab Emirates Ecommerce - Transaction Volume (Million), 2022-2031

Table 4: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 5: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce - Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis (US$), 2022-2031

Table 6: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce - Transaction Volume (Million), 2022-2031

Table 7: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Cross Border - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 8: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Domestic - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 9: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Clothing & Footwear - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 10: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Beauty and Personal Care - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 11: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Food & Grocery - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 12: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Appliances and Electronics - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 13: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Home Improvement - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Table 14: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Travel - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 15: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Accommodation - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Table 16: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by B2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 17: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by B2B Segment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 18: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by C2C Segment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 19: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Mobile - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 20: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Desktop - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 21: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Tier-1 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 22: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Tier-2 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 23: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Tier-3 Cities - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 24: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Payment by Credit Card - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Table 25: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Payment by Debit Card - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 26: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Payment by Bank Transfer - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 27: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Payment by Prepaid Card - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 28: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Payment by Digital & Mobile Wallet - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 29: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Payment by Other Digital Payment - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 30: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Payment by Cash - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Table 31: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Platforms by Video Commerce (Live Stream + Prerecorded) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Table 32: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Platforms by Social Network-Led Commerce - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 33: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Platforms by Social Reselling - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 34: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Platforms by Group Buying - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 35: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Platforms by Product Review Platforms - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 36: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Contents by Live Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 37: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Contents by Gaming Streamers - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 38: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Contents by Reels - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 39: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Contents by Influencers - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Table 40: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce Contents by Stories - Gross Merchandise Value (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 41: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen Z (15-27) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 42: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Age Group - Millennials (28-44) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2022-2031

Table 43: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Age Group - Gen X (45 - 60) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis, 2022-2031

Table 44: United Arab Emirates Social Commerce by Age Group - Baby Boomers (60+) - Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis (US$ Million), 2022-2031



Companies Featured

Facebook

Instagram

The Luxury Closet

Zbooni

SellAnyCar.com

Floranow

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