Dublin, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Port Equipment Predictive Maintenance Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The port equipment predictive maintenance market is experiencing rapid growth, rising from $1.22 billion in 2025 to $1.44 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 18.6%. The historic period growth can be attributed to increased port equipment downtime, reliance on reactive maintenance, basic monitoring adoption, rising operational costs, and global port operations expansion. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $2.87 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 18.8%, driven by AI-based predictive maintenance, IoT sensor integration, reduced operational downtime demand, cloud-based maintenance solutions investment, and smart port infrastructure expansion. Key trends include real-time health monitoring, predictive analytics, remote diagnostics, integration with port management systems, and AI-driven scheduling.

Increasing trade volumes are expected to drive market growth. As global economies recover and expand, demand for goods rises, boosting cargo movement across major ports. Predictive maintenance solutions minimize unexpected breakdowns, optimize maintenance schedules, enhance asset utilization, and control operational costs. UNCTAD reports a 2.4% increase in seaborne trade in 2024, with containerized trade projected to grow at 2.7% annually from 2025 to 2029, supporting market expansion.

Leading companies are innovating to enhance real-time monitoring and operational efficiency. In September 2025, Dubai Ports World launched quay cranes and electric RTG cranes at Mundra terminal, integrating advanced diagnostics, real-time condition monitoring, CCTV-enabled analytics, and energy-efficient mechanisms. These technologies enhance safety, precision, and equipment uptime, reducing emissions and noise while enabling proactive maintenance scheduling.

Automation is further boosting market growth. As automation reduces human intervention, port efficiency and reliability improve. Automated port equipment allows real-time machinery performance monitoring, identifying potential failures early. According to the Government Accountability Office, as of March 2024, all ten major U.S. container ports have adopted automation technologies, facilitating predictive maintenance and reliable operations.

Major players include Siemens AG, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Honeywell International Inc., SAP SE, ABB Ltd., and others. Asia-Pacific led the market in 2025, with North America anticipated as the fastest-growing region. Key markets encompass Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and more. Countries covered include Australia, Brazil, China, and others.

The market includes revenues from services like condition monitoring, diagnostics, predictive analytics, performance assessment, failure analysis, and maintenance scheduling. Revenue values reflect goods sold by manufacturers or service companies, excluding resales. Despite tariff challenges increasing costs for imported technology, tariffs encourage local manufacturing and innovation in cost-effective solutions, supporting long-term growth. The market research report offers comprehensive insights into market statistics, trends, competitors, and growth opportunities, providing critical analysis for industry success.

The Port Equipment Predictive Maintenance Market Global Report 2026 is an essential resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management seeking to identify growth opportunities in a rapidly expanding market. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the trends shaping the market over the next decade and beyond, delivering critical insights into the key factors driving growth.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain global insights with coverage across 16 geographies.

Analyze the impact of geopolitical dynamics, trade policies, inflation, and regulatory changes.

Formulate regional and country strategies using localized data and analysis.

Identify lucrative growth segments for investment.

Leverage forecast data and market drivers to outperform competitors.

Understand customer needs through end-user analysis.

Benchmark against competitors on market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Evaluate market potential through total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring.

Utilize reliable data for internal and external presentations.

Receive updates with the latest data in a user-friendly Excel format.

Description:

The report explores the largest and fastest-growing markets for port equipment predictive maintenance and examines the market's relationship with global economic and demographic trends. It addresses industry-shaping forces, including technological disruptions and regulatory shifts.

The report covers market characteristics, size, and growth, segmentation, and regional analysis. It includes strategic insights into supply chain analysis, innovation trends like digital transformation, and investment flows.

Key features include:

Comprehensive market characteristics and product differentiation analysis.

Supply chain insights, highlighting key raw materials and competitive dynamics.

Updated trends, including automation and AI-driven innovation.

Regulatory and investment landscape analysis, covering policies and funding trends.

Historical and forecast market size, considering AI advancements and global tensions.

TAM and market attractiveness scoring for strategic decision-making.

Report Scope:

Components: Software, Hardware, Services

Software, Hardware, Services Equipment Types: Cranes, Forklifts, Automated Guided Vehicles, etc.

Cranes, Forklifts, Automated Guided Vehicles, etc. Deployment Modes: On-Premises, Cloud

On-Premises, Cloud Applications: Container, Bulk, Ro-Ro Terminals

Container, Bulk, Ro-Ro Terminals End-Users: Port Operators, Shipping Companies, Logistics Providers

Companies Mentioned: Siemens AG, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, ABB Ltd., among others.

Geographies: Australia, Brazil, China, Germany, India, Japan, USA, and more.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Europe, North and South America, Middle East, Africa.

Time Series: Five-year historical data and ten-year forecast.

Data: Market ratios, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita, among others.

Delivery Formats: Word, PDF, Interactive Report, and Excel Dashboard with bi-annual updates.

Added Benefits: Bi-Annual Data Update, Customization, Expert Consultant Support





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.44 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 18.8% Regions Covered Global





Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Port Equipment Predictive Maintenance market report include:

Siemens AG

IBM Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Honeywell International Inc.

SAP SE

ABB Ltd.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

Emerson Electric Co.

Liebherr-International AG

KION Group AG

SANY Group Co. Ltd.

SKF AB

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Terex Corporation

Konecranes Oyj

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.

Trelleborg AB

National Instruments Corporation

Banner Engineering Corp.

Mi-Jack Products Inc.

and Anhui Heli Co. Ltd.





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