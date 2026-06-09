Dublin, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water-soluble Fertilizers Market by Type, Mode of Application, Form, Crop Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The water-soluble fertilizer (WSF) market is poised for significant growth, projected to increase from USD 22.25 billion in 2026 to USD 31.00 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.9%. Digital innovations, such as agronomy tools, precision fertigation systems, and data-driven nutrient management platforms, are revolutionizing WSF product development and field performance. Key industry players like Yara International are leveraging digital solutions to refine nutrient recommendations, enhance nutrient use efficiency (NUE), and boost crop yields. In March 2023, Haifa Group expanded its offerings with the launch of Haifa Bonus, a high-efficiency water-soluble fertilizer range emphasizing solubility and nutrient balance tailored for fertigation and foliar application. These innovations, alongside breakthroughs in precision agriculture and targeted nutrient delivery systems, are driving sustainable growth and elevating agricultural productivity globally.

Opportunities and disruptions in the WSF market are intrinsically linked to the ongoing shift toward precision agriculture and advanced nutrient management. WSF offers considerable commercial potential for growers and manufacturers, driven by the increasing demand for enhanced crop productivity, superior product quality, and optimized resource utilization. For growers, utilizing WSF through methods like fertigation and foliar application boosts NUE, minimizes leaching losses, and results in higher returns per hectare, especially in high-value horticultural crops. Manufacturers, facing growing demand for specialty fertilizers, have the opportunity to diversify portfolios, innovate with micronutrient-enriched formulations, and forge strategic distribution alliances. Meanwhile, market dynamics are being transformed by digital platforms, automation in irrigation, stringent environmental regulations on nutrient runoff, and an increased focus on sustainable farming practices.

AI-driven nutrient optimization: AI and machine learning are facilitating crop-specific nutrient formulations, optimizing NPK ratios, and predicting soil nutrient deficiencies, accelerating product development and enhancing NUE through data-driven insights.

AI and machine learning are facilitating crop-specific nutrient formulations, optimizing NPK ratios, and predicting soil nutrient deficiencies, accelerating product development and enhancing NUE through data-driven insights. Advanced formulation technologies: Innovations such as chelated micronutrients, high-solubility grades, and controlled nutrient-release blends enhance the compatibility and performance of WSF in fertigation and hydroponic systems, improving nutrient stability and absorption.

Innovations such as chelated micronutrients, high-solubility grades, and controlled nutrient-release blends enhance the compatibility and performance of WSF in fertigation and hydroponic systems, improving nutrient stability and absorption. Precision fertigation systems: The adoption of automated irrigation controllers, IoT-enabled fertigation units, and GPS-based management platforms ensures precise nutrient application, reducing environmental impact and maximizing yield potential.

Dry formulations dominate the WSF market: In the form segment of the WSF market, dry formulations lead due to their long shelf life, ease of storage and transport, and higher nutrient content compared to liquid alternatives. These crystalline or powder forms offer superior solubility and compatibility with fertigation and foliar systems, providing growers with flexible, cost-effective nutrient customization options. Their lightweight packaging and spill prevention have further cemented the dominance of dry formulations in both developed and developing markets.

Fertigation leads application modes: The fertigation application method holds the largest share in the WSF market. It combines irrigation and nutrient delivery, ensuring precise nutrient distribution and minimizing loss through leaching. Predominantly used in horticulture and high-value crops, fertigation systems reduce labor costs, conserve water, and promote sustainable farming practices. Widespread adoption of micro-irrigation has established fertigation as the foremost application method for WSF globally.

In-depth industry interviews: Key executives from leading organizations in the WSF market were interviewed, revealing insights by company type (Tier 1 - 25%, Tier 2 - 45%, Tier 3 - 30%), designation (Directors - 20%, Managers - 50%, Executives - 30%), and region (North America - 25%, Europe - 30%, Asia Pacific - 20%, South America - 15%, and Rest of the World - 10%). Prominent market players include Nutrien (Canada), Yara International (Norway), The Mosaic Company (US), and ICL Group (Israel), among others.

Research coverage: This comprehensive report categorizes the WSF market by type, application mode, form, crop type, and region, covering growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It includes detailed analyses of key industry players, competitive dynamics, and strategic insights, supported by market forecasts and investment planning guidance.

Reasons to purchase this report: This report is instrumental for market leaders and new entrants, offering revenue projections, competitive landscape insights, market drivers, and strategic planning tools for optimal market positioning. Access to detailed segmentation and competitive intelligence aids in understanding market nuances and strategic growth opportunities.

This report offers:

Comprehensive analysis across fertilizer types, application modes, and crop categories.

Regional insights emphasizing emerging markets and regulatory trends.

Competitive intelligence on leading players including Yara International and Nutrien.

Data-driven demand forecasts and growth projections.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 326 Forecast Period 2026 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $22.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $31 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Growing Popularity of Precision Nutrient Management and Fertigation Rising Nutrient Output and Moderate Utilization Focus on Higher Nutrient Efficiency and Fertilizer Price Volatility Shift Toward Specialty and Value-Added Fertilizer Products Strong Demand from High-Value Crops Requiring Rapid Nutrient Uptake

Restraints Growth in Organic Fertilizers Industry Limited Pricing Flexibility due to Concentrated Potash and Phosphate Supply Limited Contribution Toward Ghg Emission Reduction Targets

Opportunities Government Initiatives to Increase Awareness of Agricultural Technologies in Emerging Markets Rising Adoption of Customized Fertigation and Digital Agronomy Solutions Growth in Demand for Water-Soluble Nutrients

Challenges Margin Pressure from Higher Energy, Logistics, and Regulatory Costs Intensifying Competition in Standard Water-Soluble Npk Products

Unmet Needs and White Spaces Unmet Needs in Water-Soluble Fertilizers Market White Space Opportunities

Interconnected Markets and Cross-Sector Opportunities Interconnected Markets Cross-Sector Opportunities

Emerging Business Models and Ecosystem Shifts Emerging Business Models Ecosystem Shifts

Strategic Moves by Tier-1/2/3 Players Key Moves and Strategic Focus



Company Profiles

Nutrien

Yara International

The Mosaic Company

Icl

Phosagro

Incitec Pivot Ltd.

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile (Sqm)

K+S Aktiengesellschaft

Grupa Azoty

Coromandel International Limited

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (Gsfc)

Dfpcl

Katyayani Organics

Zuari Farmhub

Aries Agro Limited

Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizer Co. Ltd.

Haifa Group

Prayon

Spic

Eurochem Group

Vaki-Chim

King Quenson

Agafert Srl

Shandong Huayi Hanzhong Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Green Vision Technical Services

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mbwfjk

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