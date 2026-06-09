"Revolutionizing Wound Care: AI-Driven Solutions Expected to Transform Diabetes Management"

Dublin, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Wound Care Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The artificial intelligence (AI) in wound care market is experiencing significant growth, projected to increase from $0.97 billion in 2025 to $1.19 billion by 2026, reflecting a CAGR of 23%. This expansion is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic wounds, an increase in diabetes-related ulcers, and the adoption of digital wound documentation. Additionally, hospital-based wound care programs and imaging-based assessment tools have further fueled market growth.

The market growth is anticipated to continue at a pace, reaching $2.71 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 22.7%. Contributing factors include the heightened demand for personalized wound treatment, increasing adoption of remote patient monitoring, and the expansion of AI-enabled clinical decision support systems. Furthermore, AI's integration with telehealth platforms helps improve wound management's cost-effectiveness.

A key market driver is the growing incidence of diabetes, a chronic condition associated with various health complications. The increased prevalence of diabetes is largely due to rising obesity rates and aging populations. AI in wound care enhances diabetes management through precise evaluation and personalized treatment planning, particularly for diabetic ulcers. According to the CDC, in May 2024, 38.4 million people in the US were living with diabetes, emphasizing the need for effective AI-driven wound care solutions.

Companies in this sector are focusing on integrating solutions like AI-driven digital wound management platforms to improve clinical efficiency, documentation accuracy, and healing outcome predictions. For instance, Swift Medical's Skin & Wound 2 platform offers advanced capabilities such as sub-millimeter accuracy imaging and interoperability with electronic medical records.

Spectral AI Inc. partnered with PolyNovo to launch the DeepView System in Australia, a solution promising to enhance burn wound assessment. Such collaborations showcase the sector's drive to improve patient care and refine wound management solutions globally.

Major companies in this market include Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, Convatec Group plc, and Molnlycke Health Care AB, among others. North America was the largest regional market in 2025, with other regions, including Asia-Pacific and Europe, also contributing significantly.

Despite tariffs affecting costs for imported medical devices used in AI wound care, innovations in regional manufacturing and local software development are presenting opportunities for cost-effective solutions. This climate encourages the production of AI wound care devices, supporting both local and global market growth.

The AI in wound care market reports provide insights into size, regional shares, competitive landscapes, and emerging trends in the industry. These analyses are crucial for stakeholders aiming to capitalize on growth opportunities within the AI in wound care sector.

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Wound Care Market Global Report 2026 equips strategists, marketers, and senior management with essential insights needed to evaluate this rapidly expanding market. The report is pivotal in understanding the trends that will define the trajectory of the AI in wound care sector over the coming decade.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a comprehensive global perspective with coverage of 16 geographies.

Evaluate the influence of macro factors such as geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, inflation, and regulatory changes.

Develop region-specific and country-specific strategies based on localized data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for strategic investment opportunities.

Surpass competitors by leveraging forecast data and understanding key market drivers and trends.

Understand consumer behavior through end-user analysis.

Benchmark against competitors utilizing market share, innovation, and brand strength metrics.

Assess the total addressable market (TAM) and use market attractiveness scoring to gauge potential.

Support your presentations with high-quality, reliable data and in-depth analysis.

The report includes the latest data and comes with an Excel data sheet for straightforward data extraction and analysis.

All report data is also accessible through an Excel dashboard format.

Description

Discover the largest and fastest-growing markets for AI in wound care and how they align with broader economic and demographic trends. The report addresses technological changes, regulatory evolutions, and shifting consumer preferences, detailing key factors that will shape the market's future.

The report explores market characteristics, alongside size and growth forecasts, segmentation, regional and country-specific breakdowns, TAM, and market attractiveness scoring. It evaluates the competitive landscape, market shares, company scoring matrix, industry trends, and strategic opportunities.

Key Market Characteristics: Analysis of products, services, brand differentiation, and major innovation trends.

Supply Chain Analysis: Overview of the value chain, including raw materials and supplier networks.

Trends and Strategies: Examination of digital transformation, automation, sustainability, and AI-driven innovations.

Regulatory and Investment Landscape: Review of investment flows, regulatory policies, and market-shaping incentives.

Market Size and Forecast: Historical and projected growth data considering technological, geopolitical, and economic factors.

TAM Assessment: Evaluation of market potential versus current size, offering strategic insights and growth opportunities.

Market Attractiveness Scoring: Framework assessing growth potential, competitive dynamics, and strategic fit.

Market Segmentations: Detailed breakdown into submarkets.

Geographical Analysis: Insights into regional and country market dynamics.

Report Scope

Wound Types: Acute Wounds; Chronic Wounds

Acute Wounds; Chronic Wounds Technologies: Deep Learning; Machine Learning; Other Technologies

Deep Learning; Machine Learning; Other Technologies End Users: Clinical Trials and Research Centers; Home Health Agencies; Hospitals; Nursing Facilities

Subsegments

Acute Wounds: Surgical, Traumatic, Burns

Chronic Wounds: Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Venous Leg Ulcers, Arterial Ulcers

Companies Mentioned: Medtronic, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, Convatec, Molnlycke, and others.

Geographic Coverage: Includes countries like Australia, Brazil, China, and regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and North America.

The report offers a five-year historical and ten-year forecast time frame, detailed data segmentation, and comprehensive analysis, all packaged for optimal strategic utilization.

Added Benefits: Features such as bi-annual data updates, customization options, and expert consultant support enhance the report's utility.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.19 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.71 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.7% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this AI in Wound Care market report include:

Medtronic plc

Stryker Corporation

Smith & Nephew plc

Convatec Group plc

Molnlycke Health Care AB

Derma Sciences Inc.

Implicity Inc.

Cecelia Health

Swift Medical Inc.

Spectral MD Inc.

PolarityTE Inc.

eKare Inc.

KroniKare Pte Ltd

Perceptive Solutions Inc.

Tissue Analytics Inc.

WoundZoom Inc.

Intellicure Inc.

WoundMatrix Inc.

WoundVision LLC

The Wound Pros LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ry83p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment