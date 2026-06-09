Exponential Growth Predicted in Generative AI Video Market: Expected $0.98 Billion by 2030

Dublin, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Video Creation Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The generative artificial intelligence (AI) in video creation market is experiencing unprecedented growth, projected to expand from $0.39 billion in 2025 to $0.98 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.4%. Key drivers include the increasing demand for digital video content and advancements in AI models uplifting cloud-based video creation platforms.

Notable trends shaping the industry during the forecast period involve AI-powered automated video editing and real-time video enhancement tools, along with the integration of AI in educational and entertainment content. Social media's growth, driven by improved internet and mobile technologies, further propels the demand for generative AI in video creation, enhancing user engagement with high-quality, visually captivating content.

Leading companies marque their dominance by leveraging advanced technologies. For instance, WPP Plc recently launched an AI-powered Production Studio, transforming content creation through generative AI-enabled 3D workflows to produce higher-quality, culturally relevant visuals efficiently. Additionally, Canva's acquisition of Leonardo AI indicates a significant strategic move to integrate advanced AI solutions into its services, boosting its market position.

The sector's landscape is characterized by a spectrum of prominent players, including Meta Platforms Inc., Vimeo Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Adobe Inc., Canva, and OpenAI. These companies are investing in AI innovations to enhance video content creation and streamline production processes.

Regionally, North America led the market in 2025, with Asia-Pacific poised to be the fastest-growing region. Factors such as tariffs have impacted market costs, notably in importing high-performance GPUs and cloud infrastructure components, influencing the operational expenditure and adoption rates in key regions like North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. However, this challenge is spurring local manufacturing and driving innovations in cost-effective AI video solutions.

The deployment of generative AI in video creation can occur on-premise or via cloud-based platforms, with diverse applications spanning marketing, education, entertainment, and more. SMEs and individual creators benefit by utilizing AI to generate synthetic media, automate video editing, and enhance content efficiency.

Despite challenges, the generative AI in video creation market is poised for transformative growth. Companies are strategically positioned to harness the potential of AI to revolutionize video content creation, making it more accessible and innovative than ever before.

The Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Video Creation Market Global Report 2026 offers vital insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to effectively evaluate and leverage market trends. This comprehensive report serves as a crucial guide to understanding the emerging trajectories shaping the generative AI landscape in video creation over the coming decade and beyond.

Reasons to Purchase:

Gain an authoritative global perspective with coverage across 16 geographies.

Evaluate the influence of macro factors such as geopolitical dynamics, trade policies, inflation, interest rate shifts, and regulatory changes.

Develop regional and country-specific strategies grounded in local data and insights.

Identify high-potential growth segments for investment.

Leverage forecast data to outpace competitors by focusing on market drivers and trends.

Enhance customer understanding through end-user analysis.

Measure performance against leading competitors using market share, innovation, and brand metrics.

Assess market potential with total addressable market (TAM) and attractiveness scoring metrics.

Utilize reliable data and analysis for internal and external presentations.

Receive updates with the latest data, delivered alongside an Excel data sheet for seamless extraction and analysis.

Access all data in an excel dashboard format for enhanced usability.

Description

The report addresses critical questions such as the identification of the largest and fastest-growing markets in generative AI for video production, and its integration within the broader economic, demographic, and related market contexts. It explores forces like technological disruption, regulatory evolution, and consumer preference shifts that are driving the market's future.

Detailed coverage includes market characteristics, size, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, total addressable market, market attractiveness score, competitive landscape, market shares, company scoring, trends, and strategies. Historic and projected geographical market growth is comprehensively analyzed.

The market characteristics section explores the definitions, differentiations, and innovation trends in pivotal products and services.

Supply chain analysis unveils key raw materials, resources, and includes supplier and competitor insights.

The updated trends and strategies discuss market shaping technologies and suggest leverage points for competitive advantage.

The regulatory and investment landscape examines key frameworks, bodies, policies, and investment trends influencing market growth.

Market size data provides insights into historic and forecasted growth.

Forecasts incorporate technological advancements, geopolitical conflicts, trade tariffs, and financial parameters.

Market segmentation delves into application, deployment type, and end-user analysis.

Regional and country breakdowns reveal geographic market sizing and growth comparisons.

Competitive landscape insights describe market composition, share details, and significant financial deals.

The company scoring matrix ranks leading enterprises by market presence and innovation.

Markets Covered: Deployment types such as On-Premise and Cloud, applications including Marketing, Education, Entertainment, and end-users such as Large Enterprises, SMEs, and Individual Content Creators are analyzed.

Subsegments: Key differentiators within On-Premise and Cloud solutions are identified.

Companies Mentioned: Notable entities include Meta Platforms Inc., Vimeo Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Adobe Inc., OpenAI, Canva, Google DeepMind Technologies Limited, among others.

Countries: Coverage spans diverse markets across Australia, Brazil, China, and more globally significant regions.

Regions: Includes Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, and several influential geographic segments.

Time Series: Encompasses five years of historical data and ten years of forecasts.

Data Segmentation: Offers detailed breakdowns by country, region, market share, and segment conduct.

Sourcing and Referencing: End notes serve as sources and are integrated throughout the report.

Delivery Format: Available in Word, PDF, Interactive Report, and Excel Dashboard formats.

Added Benefits:

Bi-Annual Data Updates

Customization Options

Expert Consultant Support





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.47 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $0.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.4% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Generative AI in Video Creation market report include:

Meta Platforms Inc.

Vimeo Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Adobe Inc.

Kaltura Inc.

OpenAI

Canva

Google DeepMind Technologies Limited

D-ID

Animoto Inc.

Veed Ltd.

Descript Inc.

Synthesia Ltd.

Magisto Ltd.

Render

Synthesis AI Inc.

Wibbitz Ltd.

DeepBrain

Elai.io

Moovly

Pictory Corp.

Rephrase AI

Runway AI Inc.

Vidnami

Lumen5

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kqk1nd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment