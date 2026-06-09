Dublin, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Sports Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The generative artificial intelligence (AI) in sports market is undergoing significant growth, projected to rise from $0.28 billion in 2025 to $0.36 billion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.8%. This growth is driven by advancements such as manual performance tracking, traditional coaching methods, and the booming adoption of sports analytics software and wearable devices. Furthermore, digital fan engagement platforms are also expanding the market base.

Projections indicate a continued upward trajectory, with the market expected to reach $0.9 billion in 2030, maintaining a CAGR of 26%. Key growth drivers include the integration of AI with VR/AR training, predictive analytics in player performance, AI-based injury management, cloud-based analytics platforms, and multi-sport AI solutions. Emerging trends include AI-driven player performance analysis, predictive game strategy modeling, AI-facilitated injury prevention, and sports equipment optimization.

The rising incidence of sports injuries is propelled by AI's ability to prevent these through simulations and risk management. Insideworldfootball reported 4,123 sports injuries during the 2023-24 season, marking a 4% increase from the previous year. This surge in injuries underscores the significance of AI's role in sports safety.

Noteworthy developments see major market entities leveraging strategic collaborations to enhance their digital offerings and secure competitive advantages. For instance, in August 2023, Globant, LaLiga Tech, and Microsoft initiated a collaboration to develop AI services that enhance sports technology, highlighting the synergy between sports expertise and IT innovations. In July 2023, Greenfly's acquisition of Miro AI reinforced its digital media platform, aligning Miro AI's AI-powered platforms to boost fan engagement.

Leading participants in this market include Google LLC, Amazon Web Services, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Statistics Perform Group, and more. Market expansion is notably robust in North America and is anticipated to escalate rapidly in Asia-Pacific.

While tariffs have impacted the market by inflating costs and restricting access to essential AI technologies, they have also spurred localized development and innovation. Segments such as performance analysis and game strategy modeling are particularly affected. However, local AI platform development is receiving a boost, leading to innovations in cost-effective sports solutions.

Serving as a comprehensive source of information, the generative AI in sports market report furnishes data on market size, regional distribution, and detailed segment analysis. It delivers invaluable insights into current and future developments in the sector.

The application of generative AI in sports spans football, tennis, and many others, optimizing performance analysis, strategy formulation, and equipment design. Market operations encompass revenues from services like virtual training, content creation, and personalized fan engagement, defining the value of entities' service provisions.

North America held a significant share of the market in 2025. Meanwhile, the geographic regions covered in the sports AI market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, and others.

The "Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sports Market Global Report 2026" is an essential resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management seeking to navigate the rapidly evolving landscape of AI in sports. This report offers a detailed examination of the market's current trajectory, providing insights into trends expected to shape the industry over the next decade and beyond.

Key Benefits of the Report:

Comprehensive global coverage of the market across 16 geographies.

Evaluation of macroeconomic influences including geopolitical tensions, economic policies, inflation, and regulatory changes.

Development of strategies based on localized data and analysis.

Identification of high-growth segments for potential investment opportunities.

Forecast data aligned with market drivers and trends to stay ahead of competitors.

End-user analysis for deeper customer understanding.

Competitive benchmarking based on market dynamics, innovation, and brand strength.

Assessment of the total addressable market (TAM) leveraging market attractiveness scoring.

Resources for supporting presentations with robust data and analysis.

Access to the latest data updates, including an Excel dashboard for comprehensive data extraction and analysis.

Market Insights:

The report answers critical questions concerning the largest and fastest-growing markets for generative AI in sports, contextualizing its relevance to the global economy and demography. It also evaluates forces that will influence future market dynamics, encompassing technological advancements, regulatory shifts, and evolving consumer behaviors.

Covering market characteristics such as size, growth, and segmentation, the report details regional and country breakdowns, TAM, and market attractiveness scores. It provides a strategic overview of the competitive landscape, highlighted by market shares and company rankings.

The report delves into key market characteristics, identifying major products, services, and innovative trends.

Supply chain analysis outlines key materials and supplier networks, along with competitor evaluations across different supply chain tiers.

Evolving market trends emphasize digital transformation, automation, and AI-driven innovation, guiding companies to leverage these advancements for competitive differentiation.

The regulatory and investment landscape analysis sheds light on influential frameworks and supports industry growth through investment trends.

Market size projections are informed by current technological advancements, geopolitical influences, and economic factors like the Russia-Ukraine conflict and trade tariffs.

The detailed segmentation provides insights into sub-markets across different sport types and applications.

Geographical coverage extends to Taiwan and Southeast Asia, recognizing their growing strategic importance.

Competitive landscape analysis offers insights into the market's nature, including company scoring based on multi-parameter frameworks evaluating market share, product innovation, and brand recognition.

Report Scope Covers:

Sports Type: Football, Tennis, Cricket, Basketball, Hockey, Golf, and Others

Football, Tennis, Cricket, Basketball, Hockey, Golf, and Others Deployment: On-Premises; Cloud-Based

On-Premises; Cloud-Based Application: Performance Analysis, Game Strategies, Sports Equipment Design, and other Applications

Featured Companies: Google LLC, Amazon Web Services, Intel Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Catapult Sports, and many more.

Regions: Analysis includes Asia-Pacific, Western and Eastern Europe, North and South America, the Middle East, and Africa, among others.

Delivery Format: Available in Word, PDF, or Interactive Report with an Excel Dashboard. Additional benefits include bi-annual data updates, customization, and expert consultant support.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $0.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.0% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Generative AI in Sports market report include:

Google LLC

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Stats Perform Group LLC

Catapult Sports

Genius Sports

PlaySight Interactive Ltd.

ChyronHego Corporation

Whistle Sports Inc.

Sportlogiq Inc.

Hawk-Eye Innovations Ltd.

Second Spectrum Inc.

Pixellot

Infinite Athlete

Soccerment

NextPlay.ai

RealSports AI

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/26lu7i

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