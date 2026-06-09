"Exponential Growth Ahead: Generative AI in Agriculture Market Set to Balloon by 27.2% CAGR by 2030"

Dublin, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Agriculture Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The generative artificial intelligence (AI) in the agriculture market is undergoing tremendous growth, projected to expand from $0.28 billion in 2025 to $0.93 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.2%. This is driven by the adoption of mechanized farming, AI-powered precision agriculture, and innovative practices enhancing crop yields. The industry's future is anchored in AI-enabled precision farming, predictive analytics for climate impacts, and automated soil analysis. Key players in this sector include Bayer AG, Benson Hill Inc., Raven Industries Inc., AeroFarms LLC, and many others who are actively integrating generative AI to enhance agricultural outputs.

Simultaneously, the generative AI in banking and finance markets is also on the rise, buoyed by a heightened focus on data security in response to escalating cyber threats. Organizations are adopting advanced AI technologies like cloud-based platforms to automate complex workflows, improve decision-making, and ensure data integrity. Noteworthy, Ally Financial launched Ally.ai in 2023 to leverage machine learning and natural language processing, underscoring a trend towards enhanced customer interactions and operational efficiency.

A pivotal development includes the acquisition of Kingsmen Software by Sparq in July 2024, which aims to meld advanced generative AI strategies for financial technologies, augmenting Sparq's service offerings. The banking sector's dependence on AI for enhanced data security is supported by statistics from the UK Department for Science, Innovation, and Technology, which reports a significant proportion of businesses impacted by cybercrime in recent years.

Regionally, North America leads the generative AI revolution in banking and finance as of 2025, with Asia-Pacific poised for the fastest growth. For agriculture, tariffs have been a double-edged sword, raising costs for importing AI technologies while simultaneously spurring local innovation and manufacturing of homegrown AI solutions. This scenario presents a unique opportunity for regions like Asia-Pacific to capitalize on locally developed, cost-effective agricultural technologies.

The generative AI sector in agriculture is integral to enhancing food security globally, with applications extending to wheat, rice, and corn. Advanced technologies such as deep learning, robotics, and machine learning are being utilized to improve precision farming, soil analysis, and crop management. Key end-users range from farmers to government entities and agri-tech startups.

The value of the generative AI in agriculture market includes revenues from a variety of services, such as pest and disease detection, soil health monitoring, and yield prediction software. As businesses continue to innovate, the agricultural and financial sectors are poised for an era of unprecedented growth driven by AI.

The Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Market Global Report 2026 offers essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to evaluate the rapidly growing market. Focusing on generative AI within agriculture, the report provides a comprehensive guide to emerging trends expected to shape the sector over the next decade and beyond.

Reasons to Purchase:

Obtain a global perspective with insights covering 16 geographies.

Evaluate macroeconomic influences such as geopolitical conflicts, trade policies, inflation, interest fluctuations, and regulatory changes.

Formulate regional strategies based on localized data and analysis.

Identify and invest in key growth segments.

Leverage forecast data and market trends to outperform competitors.

Conduct end-user-based customer assessments.

Compare against main competitors by market share, innovation, and branding.

Measure market potential using Total Addressable Market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring.

Utilize the report's data for presentations with high-quality analysis.

Access the latest data with updates and receive an Excel data sheet for easier extraction and analysis.

Visualize data with an Excel dashboard format.

Description: The report answers key questions about the largest and fastest-growing markets for generative AI in agriculture, its connection to the broader economy and demographics, and the forces influencing its future, such as technological disruptions, regulatory shifts, and consumer behavior changes.

Report Contents: The report explores market characteristics, size, segmentation, regional insights, competitive landscape, and strategic trends. It analyzes historical and forecasted growth across geographies, highlighting market differentiation, innovation, and supply chain overviews. The analysis covers regulation, investment trends, and impacts of global events like the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and assesses inflation effects and interest rate dynamics. Extensive TAM analysis reveals market potential, while attractiveness scoring aids strategic planning. Detailed segmentations offer insights into growth areas by crop type, technology, application, and end-user industry.

Markets Covered:

By Crop Type: Wheat, Rice, Corn, Vegetables, Other Crop Types

Wheat, Rice, Corn, Vegetables, Other Crop Types By Technology: Deep Learning, Computer Vision, Machine Learning, NLP, Robotics

Deep Learning, Computer Vision, Machine Learning, NLP, Robotics By Application: Precision Farming, Crop Management, Soil Analysis, Others

Precision Farming, Crop Management, Soil Analysis, Others By End User: Farmers, Tech Companies, Consultants, Government, Research Institutions

Subsegments: Wheat, Rice, Corn, Vegetables with specific varieties and types.

Companies Mentioned: Include major players like Bayer AG, Benson Hill Inc., Raven Industries Inc., AgroStar, and FarmWise Labs Inc. among others.

Geographic Coverage: Detailed analysis covers Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, and Spain across Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western and Eastern Europe, and Americas.

Time Series: Features a forecast up to ten years along with five-year historical data.

Data Sources: Sourced with end notes including statistics like GDP proportions and market share dynamics.

Formats Offered: Available in Word, PDF, and interactive formats with an Excel dashboard.

Value-Added Services: Bi-annual data updates, report customization, and expert consultant support.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.36 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $0.93 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.2% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this Generative AI in Agriculture market report include:

Bayer AG

Benson Hill Inc.

Raven Industries Inc.

AgroStar

FarmWise Labs Inc.

Sentera Inc.

Farmers Edge Inc.

Taranis

AeroFarms LLC

Ceres Imaging Inc.

CropX Inc.

FarmBot

Source AG

FarmLogs

Fasal

AgriWebb Pty Ltd.

Ecorobotix Ltd.

IUNU Inc.

Trace Genomics Inc.

KisanHub

Agmatix

Agroop

Aker Technologies Inc.

Bloomfield Robotics

SmartFarm

Harvest CROO LLC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j57nr6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment