Dublin, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker Market by Voltage, Type, Breaking Mechanism, End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global low voltage DC circuit breaker market is poised for significant growth, with projections indicating a rise from USD 1.80 billion in 2025 to USD 2.52 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.0%. The market's expansion is driven by the rising adoption of DC-based power systems across sectors such as energy, mobility, and digital technologies. The increasing adoption of solar PV, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, and data centers is generating substantial demand for efficient DC power protection solutions. Governments worldwide continue to bolster demand for these circuit breakers by incentivizing renewable energy adoption to enhance operational efficiency in various industries, further fueling the market's growth.

Molded Case Circuit Breaker Segment Dominates

Within the type segment, Molded Case Circuit Breakers (MCCBs) are expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. MCCBs are favored due to their adaptability, high current rating, and reliable protection mechanisms. These breakers are extensively used in solar PV systems, battery storage solutions, EV charging stations, and industrial DC distribution systems. Their ability to handle DC systems efficiently, coupled with adjustable features providing advanced thermal and magnetic protections, makes MCCBs a preferred choice for large-scale DC applications.

Battery Energy Storage Systems to Hold Significant Share

Battery Energy Storage Systems will likely secure the second largest market share due to their critical role in stabilizing power distribution. The global deployment of BESS for grid, commercial, and residential applications underscores its significance. LV DC circuit breakers are crucial for protecting battery strings, inverters, or DC buses against potential malfunctions, overloads, or short circuits, thus driving the market. The rising use of lithium-ion batteries in solar storage projects, EV charging stations, and microgrids further accelerates demand for DC circuit breakers.

China Leads the Asia Pacific Market

China is projected to dominate the Asia Pacific low voltage DC circuit breaker market, driven by substantial investments in renewable energy, EVs, and smart grid modernization. As a primary global hub for solar PV energy storage, China's initiatives in clean energy technologies create a substantial demand for low voltage DC circuit breakers. The country's robust manufacturing infrastructure facilitates mass production, supporting its leadership in the APAC market.

Breakdown of Primaries

Comprehensive interviews with CEOs, Directors, and executives from key organizations have been conducted, offering deep insights into the market dynamics:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 65%, Tier 2 - 24%, Tier 3 - 11%

By Designation: C-level Executives - 30%, Director Level - 25%, Others - 45%

By Region: North America - 27%, Europe - 20%, Asia Pacific - 33%, South America - 12%, Middle East & Africa - 8%

Note: Tier 1 companies have revenues exceeding USD 5 billion, tier 2 between USD 1 and USD 5 billion, and tier 3 less than USD 1 billion.

The global low voltage DC circuit breaker market is dominated by leading players such as ABB, Siemens, Schneider Electric, Eaton, and MITSUBHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION, each maintaining a robust regional presence and diverse product portfolio. Strategic initiatives such as product innovations, acquisitions, and expansions are central to their market strategies, ensuring sustained competitive advantages.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

Comprehensive analysis of key growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities, including rapid BESS expansion, solar PV deployment, EV infrastructure development, and challenges like DC arc interruption costs.

Insights into upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and innovations in the low voltage DC circuit breaker market.

Detailed market assessment across various regions and the potential for market development and diversification.

In-depth competitive analysis of market shares, growth strategies, and the offerings of industry leaders.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 287 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $1.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.52 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.0% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Market Dynamics

Drivers Mounting Deployment of Battery Energy Storage Systems (Bess) Increasing Installation of Solar Photovoltaic (Pv) Systems Rapid Expansion of EV Fast-Charging Infrastructure

Challenges Price Sensitivity in Small Pv and Residential Ess Segments Long Qualification Cycles with Pv, Bess, and EV OEMs

Opportunities Growing Popularity of Hybrid and Solid-State DC Circuit Breakers Increasing Co-Located Utility-Scale Solar Pv and Bess Projects Shifting Preference Toward 800 Vdc Power Distribution in Data Centers

Case Studies Eaton's Pvgard DC Molded Case Circuit Breakers Help Comply with Safety Standards in Solar and Storage Sites ABB's Lv-DC Breakers Improve Fault Detection in Industrial Plants and Telecom Facilities Igbt-based Lv Solid-State DC Circuit Breaker (Sscb) Enhances DC Microgrid Reliability and Safety



Company Profiles

ABB

Eaton

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

LS Electric Co. Ltd.

Chint Group

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Rockwell Automation

Beny

Legrand

Secheron

Carling Technologies

CNC Electric Group Co. Ltd.

Onccy Electrical Co. Ltd

Entec Electric & Electronic

Zhejiang Aite Electric Technology Co. Ltd.

Myers Power Products, Inc.

Nader

Letop

Wenzhou Zhechi Electric Co. Ltd.

Zhejiang Dabo Electric Co. Ltd.

Igoye Solar Power System

Geya Electrical Equipment Supply

Zhejiang Grl Electric Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nx8tfr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment