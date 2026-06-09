AI LIVE Announces First Speakers and Invites AI Leaders to Take the Stage

London, 09 June 2026 – AI LIVE: The London Summit, a brand new BizClik Media event, has announced its first confirmed speakers ahead of the inaugural event taking place on 20-21 October 2026 at Olympia London. The two-day conference and expo is calling for Chief AI Officers and senior AI leaders from global brands to join the speaker faculty as the event prepares to bring together more than 2,000 executives under the theme Technology + Human Purpose.

The confirmed speaker line-up includes Alper Benli, VP, Head of Data & AI Business Operations at Ericsson Global Operations; Jason Yung, AI Evangelist Lead - UK, Europe, Africa, Middle East at Adobe; and Professor Kirstine Dale, Chief AI Officer at Met Office.





Kirstine Dale, Chief AI Officer at Met Office at The Net Zero Summit 2026

With more than 50 speakers, 11 content themes and 4 executive workshops planned, the summit is designed for C-suite executives, AI strategists and innovators preparing for the next era of artificial intelligence. The programme will deliver practical insight into generative AI, automation, governance, digital identity and enterprise transformation.

Dr Ali Alkhafaji, Chief AI & Technology Officer at Omnicom, says: "I'm thrilled to be joining the AI Live London Summit to move beyond the hype and dive into the real-world execution of AI. There's no better place than London to discuss how we can bridge the gap between ambitious technology and human-centric purpose."

Building a world-class speaker faculty

AI LIVE is seeking Chief AI Officers and senior AI leaders from global enterprises to share their expertise and real-world insights. The summit provides a platform for thought leaders to showcase innovative approaches to AI implementation, governance and strategic deployment.

The speaker programme is designed to move beyond theoretical discussions and focus on practical execution, addressing the challenges and opportunities facing organisations as they scale AI capabilities.

Shaping the future of enterprise AI

As artificial intelligence moves from experimentation to enterprise-wide deployment, AI LIVE provides a focused environment for senior leaders to exchange strategies and learn from peers. The inaugural London summit positions itself as a key gathering for the global AI community, bringing together the expertise and experience needed to navigate the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

The event will feature live demonstrations, interactive showcases and hands-on environments through the Immersive AI Experience, bringing AI's real-world impact to life.

Senior AI leaders interested in speaking at AI LIVE: The London Summit are invited to apply via the event website .

Looking ahead

AI LIVE: The London Summit marks the beginning of a new flagship event series for the AI community. The inaugural edition sets the foundation for an annual gathering of the world's leading AI practitioners and decision-makers.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

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About AI LIVE: The London Summit

On 20-21 October 2026, the inaugural AI LIVE: The London Summit arrives at Olympia London, bringing together more than 2,000 global leaders under the theme Technology + Human Purpose. This two-day conference and expo is designed for C-suite executives, AI strategists and innovators preparing for the next era of artificial intelligence. With more than 50 speakers, 10 content themes and 4 executive workshops, the summit delivers practical insight into generative AI, automation, governance, digital identity and enterprise transformation. At the heart of the event is the Immersive AI Experience, featuring live demonstrations, interactive showcases and hands-on environments that bring AI's real-world impact to life.

Media Enquiries

Beckie Jordan, Head of Events Communications, rebecca.jordan@bizclikmedia.com