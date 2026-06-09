ChemOne’s Pengerang Energy Complex Project Awards EPCC Works to CNCEC

SINGAPORE, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pengerang Energy Complex Sdn. Bhd. (“PEC”) is pleased to announce the award of the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Commissioning (“EPCC”) works for the Pengerang Energy Complex Project (“Project”) in Johor, Malaysia to China National Chemical Engineering Company Limited (“CNCEC”).

The award marks a significant milestone for PEC as it advances through the final approval process with global Export Credit Agencies and project finance lenders.

CNCEC was selected following a rigorous evaluation process that considered technical expertise, financial strength, and project execution capabilities. As a leading global engineering and construction group, CNCEC brings the resources, extensive experience in world-scale energy and petrochemical projects, and familiarity with Honeywell UOP technologies, which form a key part of PEC’s process design. Supported by a strong track record of delivering large-scale projects safely, efficiently, and on schedule, CNCEC is a highly capable partner for the successful execution of the Pengerang Energy Complex.

Commenting on the award, a PEC spokesperson said:

“The award of the EPCC works to CNCEC marks an important milestone for the Pengerang Energy Complex Project. It reflects the Project’s continued progress towards construction and our commitment to delivering a world-scale facility.”

This collaboration also marks a significant step in strengthening the strategic partnership between PEC and CNCEC and is expected to support future opportunities for cooperation on PEC's planned energy and petrochemical developments.

About Pengerang Energy Complex (www.pengerangenergy.com)

The Pengerang Energy Complex (PEC) is a world-scale integrated refinery and petrochemical development located in Johor, Malaysia. Designed to produce transportation fuels, aromatics, and petrochemical products for international markets, PEC is strategically positioned within the Johor–Singapore Special Economic Zone and is expected to play a key role in enhancing regional energy security, industrial development, and sustainable economic growth.

About CNCEC

China National Chemical Engineering Co., Ltd. (CNCEC) is a leading global engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor specializing in chemical, petrochemical, refining, energy, and industrial infrastructure projects. With extensive international experience and a strong track record of delivering large-scale projects across multiple continents, CNCEC is recognized for its engineering excellence, execution capabilities, and commitment to quality, safety, and sustainable development.