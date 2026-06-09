Chrissy Rutherford Joins Shapermint, the Comfort-First Shapewear and Essentials Brand, to Launch The Confidence Closet at Non-Profit Bottomless Closet

New York, NY, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shapermint, the body-positive, comfort-first shapewear brand, celebrated its ongoing partnership with non-profit Bottomless Closet, which began in 2021, with the launch of The Confidence Closet at Bottomless Closet. For the occasion, the brand invited mental health advocate and author of the FWD: JOY newsletter, Chrissy Rutherford (formerly of Harper’s Bazaar), to host an intimate cocktail event bringing together influential voices across the fashion, beauty, and lifestyle industries.

The goal of the evening was to bring guests together to not only learn about Bottomless Closet and the amazing work they’re doing, but also to encourage people to get involved. Each attendee was presented with four different ways to support Bottomless Closet:

Clothing drive with friends

Company clothing drive or donation

Host a virtual career workshop

Ongoing in-office volunteering at Bottomless Closet

The result was incredible: 65% of attendees signed up to support Bottomless Closet in the coming months, with 40% of those guests committing to 2+ of the options.

"Style has always been tied to confidence, and confidence is tied to opportunity," said Chrissy Rutherford. "What Bottomless Closet does for women in this city is extraordinary, and I'm honored to help amplify that work with Shapermint as a partner."

For more than 25 years, Bottomless Closet, a New York City-based nonprofit, has empowered nearly 50,000 women as they set out to enter or re-enter the workforce by providing professional clothing, styling, one-on-one resume review, interview coaching, and career development workshops.

The launch of The Confidence Closet marks the next chapter in the partnership between Shapermint and Bottomless Closet, reflecting Shapermint's core belief that not only does everyone deserve access to comfortable undergarments, shapewear, and essentials, but that it's also part of what sets them up for success, whether in job interviews, in the workplace, or in everyday life.

“Undergarments and shapewear are often forgotten when thinking about what to wear to an interview; meanwhile, it’s at the core of what makes people be their most comfortable and confident selves”, commented Melissa Norden, Executive Director, Bottomless Closet.

To support The Confidence Closet at launch, Shapermint made an initial donation of shapewear, undergarments, and everyday essentials valued at $50,000 MSRP, with a commitment to replenish throughout the year.

"Our mission has always been to empower women of all shapes and sizes," said Gabrielle Richards, Brand Director, Shapermint. "The Confidence Closet is that mission in action. We're proud to deepen our commitment to Bottomless Closet, as well as to everyone who walks through their doors, and encourage others to get involved as well."

The evening concluded with Gabrielle Richards of Shapermint honoring Melissa Norden of Bottomless Closet with Shapermint’s first-ever Community Confidence Award, honoring Melissa’s continued dedication to supporting women and helping them be their best. As Melissa just surpassed her 10-year anniversary at Bottomless Closet, the recognition was well-deserved.

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About Shapermint

Shapermint is one of America's fastest-growing women's shapewear and intimates brands, worn by more than 12 million customers across the United States. Offering a curated collection of comfortable, confidence-boosting essentials for women of all shapes and sizes, Shapermint is committed to making every woman feel her best every day. Shop at shapermint.com.

About Bottomless Closet

Since 1999, Bottomless Closet has empowered New York City women in need to enter the workforce and succeed. Through our one-on-one attention, they provide people with the tools and resources they need to get back on their feet. More than two decades after they were founded, their services are needed today more than ever.

About Chrissy Rutherford

Chrissy is a writer, speaker, content creator, and mental health advocate committed to fostering honest conversations about well-being in the digital age. After 15 years in fashion and media, she now uses her platform to destigmatize mental health struggles, share personal stories, and champion vulnerability as a powerful tool for connection—to ourselves and others.

Contact Info



Leesa Raab

PR@Shapermint.com