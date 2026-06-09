Jyväskylä Universities and Gradia Join Forces with Harvia to Build a cutting-edge Ecosystem for Knowledge and Innovation

Harvia Plc press release 9 June 2026 at 12:00 p.m. EEST





The University of Jyväskylä, JAMK University of Applied Sciences, Gradia and Harvia have signed a cooperation agreement that brings together education, research and industry collaboration to support the development needs of a global growth company. The partnership aims to generate new solutions in wellbeing, technology and sustainable lifestyles, while strengthening Central Finland’s position as an internationally recognised hub for knowledge and innovation.

University of Jyväskylä (JYU) and Jamk University of Applied Sciences (Jamk) together with the Jyväskylä Educational Consortium Gradia, are launching a strategic partnership with Harvia. The collaboration will combine education, research, and development with the needs of a scaling global company and future innovations.

Harvia is one of the world's leading sauna companies, with products and solutions delivered to approximately 100 countries. Harvia’s headquarters, and its largest manufacturing facility for saunas and sauna components is located in Muurame, Central Finland. This unique partnership brings together an internationally scaling growth company and the vast multidisciplinary educational and research expertise of Central Finland.

EduJyväskylä, including JYU, JAMK, and Gradia, will contribute its comprehensive expertise ranging from research and technology development to practical piloting, knowledge development, and workforce-oriented solutions. This multidisciplinary collaboration creates opportunities to blend technology, wellbeing, business, design, data, sustainability, and user insight into new solutions for international markets.

"The sauna is one of Finland’s most recognised phenomena globally, but it is also a rapidly evolving market in wellbeing, technology, and sustainable lifestyles. We continuously need new expertise and fresh perspectives, which is why this type of collaboration with the educational and research institutions of Central Finland is so important to us," says Matias Järnefelt, CEO of Harvia Plc.

In the long-term, the partnership aims to establish a collaborative model in which students, teachers, researchers, and experts at Harvia co-create solutions ranging from advanced learning environments to innovation-driven research and product development initiatives. At the same time, it will establish new opportunities for knowledge development, additional industry partnerships, internships, theses, and international collaboration.

The University of Jyväskylä produces evidence-based knowledge and expertise to help build a sustainable future. Multidisciplinary research, education, and industry collaboration with Harvia creates new opportunities in wellbeing, technology, and sustainable lifestyles. At the same time, we are strengthening Central Finland’s position as an internationally attractive centre for expertise and innovation”, says Jari Ojala, Rector of the University of Jyväskylä.

"Joint projects may focus on developing energy-efficient solutions, smart manufacturing, new materials, digital customer experiences, as well as innovations related to wellbeing and sustainability. At the same time, students will have the opportunity to work on authentic development challenges and engage with international business operations during their studies," says Mika Karjalainen, Vice President for Research at JAMK University of Applied Sciences.

"The expansion of EduJyväskylä’s shared workforce services model to include Harvia creates new talent pathways in Central Finland. When research, education, and business collaboration are closely integrated, an environment emerges where professionals can grow into international roles and companies can rapidly find new solutions in a constantly changing operating environment," says Anu Tokila, Development Director at Gradia.





Further information:

Pasi Raiskinmäki, Vice Rector, University of Jyväskylä, +358 503095359, pasi.a.raiskinmäki@jyu.fi

Johanna Ihalainen, Business Services Manager. University of Jyväskylä, +358 408347106, johanna.k.ihalainen@jyu.fi

Mika Karjalainen, Vice Rector, Jamk University of Applied Sciences, p. +358 40574 8012, mika.karjalainen@jamk.fi

Anu Tokila, Development Director, Jyväskylä Educational Consortium Gradia, p. +358 403415141, anu.tokila@gradia.fi

Timo Harvia, Chief Technology Officer, Harvia Group, p. +358 405917153, timo.harvia@harvia.com





Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia’s brands and product portfolio are well known in the market, and the company’s comprehensive product portfolio strives to meet the needs of the international sauna market of both private and professional customers.

Harvia’s revenue totaled EUR 198.9 million in 2025. Harvia Group employs over 700 professionals in Finland, United States, Germany, Romania, China and Hong Kong, Austria, Italy and Sweden. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more: https://harviagroup.com



