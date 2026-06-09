Sonatype Names Three Industry Veterans to Executive Team to Lead the Next Chapter of Agentic Development

Fulton, Md., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonatype ®, the company that accelerates agentic software development with confidence, today announced the appointments of Casey Watson as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Jason McClelland as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), and Sherri Manning as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). These appointments come at a pivotal moment for Sonatype as the company scales its go-to-market, revenue, and people strategies to meet growing enterprise demand for secure, AI-driven software development.

“Sonatype is operating at the intersection of three of the most important forces in technology today: AI, open source, and cybersecurity,” said Bhagwat Swaroop, CEO of Sonatype. “Casey, Jason, and Sherri bring the experience and leadership we need to scale growth, lead our marketing initiatives, and continue building a high-performance culture that matches the pace of AI.”

Watson brings more than three decades of IT experience across software engineering and senior sales leadership, with a track record of building high-performing teams in complex, high-growth technology organizations. Most recently SVP of Sales for North America at OneTrust, he previously held leadership roles at VMware Tanzu, R3, Siemplify, and Docker. As CRO, Watson will lead Sonatype’s global revenue strategy and go-to-market execution, aligning pre- and post-sales efforts to create a more cohesive customer journey.

“Organizations today are under increasing pressure to innovate faster while maintaining trust and security across the software supply chain,” said Casey Watson, CRO at Sonatype. “Sonatype is uniquely positioned to help customers meet that challenge, and I’m energized by the opportunity to work alongside this talented team to strengthen our customer partnerships, align our go-to-market efforts, and help organizations innovate securely at scale.”

McClelland joins Sonatype with a track record of creating new categories and leading growth at global enterprise companies, including Salesforce, Adobe, Heroku, and DataStax, with extensive experience in scaling both emerging and legacy technologies to achieve strategic goals. As CMO, he will focus on advancing Sonatype's AI and agentic initiatives to meet evolving customer needs in a dynamic landscape.

“I came to Sonatype because I believe this organization holds the critical intelligence required for developers to code quickly and safely with AI,” said Jason McClelland, CMO at Sonatype. “Software developers are at the forefront of a dynamic, progressively opaque development ecosystem that is in the midst of upheaval. I’m excited to help build on the legacy of Nexus Repository and Maven Central and support Sonatype by ushering in a new era of developer enablement that starts with foundational control.”

Manning brings nearly three decades of experience building strong, trusting, and empathetic cultures while scaling global teams at high-growth organizations. Manning comes to Sonatype from Olo, where she was the Chief People Officer, leading HR strategy, focused on employee growth and engagement, after roles at BigCommerce, Q2ebanking. At Sonatype, Manning seeks to deepen the organization’s culture to ensure employees are supported and rewarded, enabling them to see the direct impact of their efforts.

“I’m excited to be part of a company that puts its people and culture first, creating an environment where employees can thrive and innovate to help keep the world’s software safe,” said Sherri Manning, CHRO at Sonatype. “Sonatype already has great people doing important work. My mission is to ensure that employees can see the impact they are making in their day-to-day work.”

The need for secure AI development has never been clearer . With McClelland, Watson and Manning, Sonatype is strengthening its leadership to accelerate strategic growth, drive market leadership, and ensure the company remains the trusted authority in AI-driven DevSecOps, building on the critical foundation of Nexus Repository.

To learn more about how Sonatype is advancing safe, compliant AI development with the Nexus One Platform, visit https://www.sonatype.com/products/nexus-one-platform .

About Sonatype

Sonatype is the company that accelerates agentic software development with confidence. Trusted by thousands of enterprises and millions of developers, Sonatype helps organizations build with confidence by governing the open source, AI-generated, and third-party components that power modern software. As the steward of Maven Central and the company behind Nexus Repository, Sonatype provides unmatched visibility into how software is built, consumed, and secured — helping teams move faster, reduce risk, and ship software with confidence at AI scale. To learn more about Sonatype, please visit www.sonatype.com.