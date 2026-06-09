Defiance Expands Its Quantum Suite with QTUP, Targeting Early-Stage Quantum Companies

MIAMI, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs, a leader in thematic and leveraged exchange-traded funds, today announced the launch of the Defiance Long Pure Quantum ETF (Cboe BZX: QTUP) , an actively managed ETF that adds early stage quantum computing companies to the firm's quantum suite alongside its flagship Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) and the Defiance 2X Daily Long Pure Quantum ETF (QPUX).

QTUM remains the cornerstone of Defiance's quantum lineup as a flagship fund with more than $6 billion in assets (as of June 2nd, 2026) that offers comprehensive, index-based exposure to the entire quantum computing and machine-learning ecosystem, including the established large-cap leaders that power it. QTUP complements that core with a concentrated, actively managed portfolio focused on a smaller group of companies whose primary business is quantum itself. These include companies that tend to be earlier-stage, smaller-capitalization, and higher-growth. Rounding out the suite, QPUX (the Defiance 2X Daily Long Pure Quantum ETF) seeks 2X daily leveraged exposure to the same high-growth, pure quantum names and is built for tactical, active traders. Together, the lineup now spans the full quantum spectrum: a broad foundation (QTUM), early-stage (QTUP), and leveraged tactical exposure (QPUX).

"With QTUP, we're adding early stage quantum computing companies to our suite alongside QTUM and QPUX," said Sylvia Jablonski, Chief Investment Officer. "QTUM is, and remains, our flagship fund as the most comprehensive way to own the entire quantum and machine-learning ecosystem. QTUP is built for the investor who wants to complement that core with focused exposure to the smaller, earlier-stage innovators driving the next phase of quantum."



Under normal circumstances, QTUP invests at least 80% of its net assets in "Pure Quantum Companies", defined in the fund's prospectus as companies with at least 50% of their annual revenue or operating activity dedicated to the development of quantum computing or machine learning. The portfolio team actively selects a focused group of emerging innovators across quantum hardware, software, communications, and sensing, and reviews the portfolio at least quarterly as the industry evolves.



"Quantum is one of the most exciting frontiers in technology, and investor conviction in the theme has grown enormously," said Sylvia Jablonski, Chief Investment Officer of Defiance ETFs. "QTUP gives investors a focused, unleveraged way to participate in the companies building that future, as a complement to the broad foundation QTUM provides."



About Defiance ETFs

Founded in 2018, Defiance is at the forefront of ETF innovation. We are a leading ETF issuer specializing in thematic, income, and leveraged ETFs. Our first-mover leveraged single-stock ETFs empower investors to take amplified positions in high-growth companies, providing precise leverage exposure without the need to open a margin account.

Media Contact:

Sylvia Jablonski

info@defianceetfs.com

833.333.9383

IMPORTANT DISCLOSURES

Defiance ETFs LLC is the ETF sponsor. The Fund's investment adviser is Tidal Investments LLC ("Tidal" or the "Adviser").

The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus and summary prospectus contain this and other important information about the investment company. Please read the prospectus and/or summary prospectus carefully before investing. Hard copies can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. The fund has a limited operating history and may not be suitable for all investors. The fund is actively managed and may not meet its investment objective; performance depends on the adviser's investment decisions. The fund is non-diversified and concentrated in the quantum computing industry, so its value may rise and fall more than that of a more diversified fund. The fund invests in smaller- and mid-capitalization companies, many of which may be unprofitable, have limited or no revenues, and have limited operating histories; such securities can be more volatile and less liquid than those of larger, established companies. The possible applications of quantum computing are in early, exploratory stages, and the possibility of returns is uncertain and may not be realized in the near future. The fund may use derivatives, including options and swaps, which involve risks different from, and potentially greater than, direct investments, including leverage, counterparty, liquidity, and correlation risk. An investment in QTUP is not an investment in any single quantum company. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Equity Market Risk. Common stocks are generally exposed to greater risk than other types of securities, such as preferred stock and debt obligations, because common stockholders generally have inferior rights to receive payment from specific issuers. The equity securities held in the Fund's portfolio may experience sudden, unpredictable drops in value or long periods of decline in value.

Quantum Computing Industry Risk. The quantum computing industry may be significantly affected by intense competition, aggressive pricing dynamics, rapid technological advancements, and the risk of product obsolescence. The possible applications of quantum computing are only in the exploration stages, and the possibility of returns is uncertain and may not be realized in the near future. Securities of quantum computing companies have historically demonstrated higher volatility compared to broader markets, reflecting the speculative nature of the industry and the risks inherent in pioneering emerging technologies.

Concentration Risk. The Fund's investments will be concentrated in the quantum computing industry or group of industries. As a result, the value of shares may rise and fall more than the value of shares that invest in securities of companies in a broader range of industries.

Non-Diversification Risk. Because the Fund is non-diversified, it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers. As a result, the Fund may be more sensitive to adverse events affecting those issuers than a diversified fund.

Small- and Mid-Capitalization Risk. The Fund invests in smaller- and mid-capitalization companies that may be unprofitable, have limited or no revenues, and have limited operating histories. Such securities can be more volatile and less liquid than those of larger, established companies and are subject to greater and more unpredictable price changes.

Management Risk. The Fund is subject to management risk because it is an actively managed portfolio. The Adviser will apply investment techniques and risk analyses in making investment decisions for the Fund, but there can be no guarantee that the Fund will meet its investment objective.

Derivatives Risk. The Fund's investments in derivatives may pose risks in addition to, and greater than, those associated with directly investing in securities, including risk related to the market, leverage, imperfect correlations with underlying investments, higher price volatility, lack of availability, counterparty risk, liquidity, valuation, and legal restrictions. The use of derivatives may result in larger losses or smaller gains than directly investing in securities.

Swap Agreements. The use of swap transactions is a highly specialized activity, which involves investment techniques and risks different from those associated with ordinary portfolio securities transactions.

Options Contracts Risk. The Fund's use of options subjects it to additional risks, including volatility, time decay, and the possibility that options positions expire worthless, which could result in significant losses to the Fund.

Counterparty Risk. The Fund is subject to counterparty risk due to its use of derivatives. If a counterparty fails to meet its contractual obligations, the Fund may experience delays or losses, which could negatively affect its performance.

Foreign Securities and ADR Risk. Investments in securities of non-U.S. issuers involve certain risks not involved in domestic investments and may experience more rapid and extreme changes in value. ADRs may not provide a return that corresponds precisely with that of the underlying foreign shares.

Rebalancing Risk. If the Fund is unable to rebalance its portfolio correctly or in a timely manner, its investment exposure may not be consistent with its investment objective.

Liquidity Risk. Some securities or financial instruments held by the Fund may be difficult to sell, particularly during periods of market stress or volatility. Reduced liquidity may make it difficult for the Fund to adjust its exposure or meet its investment objective.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with a limited operating history. As a result, there is limited performance history upon which investors can evaluate the Fund.

Fixed Income Securities Risk. When the Fund invests in fixed income securities, the value of your investment in the Fund will fluctuate with changes in interest rates.

Market and Economic Risk. Broader economic conditions, interest rates, inflation, geopolitical events, and general market volatility may negatively affect the Fund's portfolio companies and the Fund.

Defiance Long Pure Quantum ETF is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/782e1298-5281-4706-8337-212f06e23058