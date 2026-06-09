ISS announces non-renewal of a contract

ISS, a leading global workplace experience and facility services company, today announces that a contract with a healthcare customer in the United Kingdom will not be renewed upon its expiry.

 | Source: ISS World Services A/S ISS World Services A/S

Copenhagen , June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The contract has an annual value of approximately DKK 100 million and will expire in Q3 2026.  

For media enquiries:
Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communications, +45 4176 1989

For investor enquiries:
Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Group Head of Investor Relations, +45 5353 8725
Anne Sophie Riis, Senior Investor Relations Manager, +45 3052 9468

About ISS
ISS is a leading global workplace experience and facility services company. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 325,000 employees around the globe, who we call “placemakers”. In 2025, ISS Group’s global revenue amounted to DKK 84.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com

 

            








        

            

                

                    
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