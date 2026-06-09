Heritage Tourism Market Forecast 2026–2031: USD 888.24 Billion Opportunity, with Europe Holding 32.80% Market Share in 2025, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence’s report, the heritage tourism market size is projected to grow from USD 675.77 billion in 2026 to USD 888.24 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 5.62%. Market growth is being fueled by increasing demand for authentic cultural experiences, immersive storytelling, and experience-driven travel. Rising government investments in heritage preservation and tourism infrastructure, along with the growing use of AI-powered travel planning, virtual previews, and augmented reality experiences, are further accelerating industry expansion. In addition, sustainability-focused younger travelers are encouraging tourism operators to adopt eco-friendly tourism models and community-based travel experiences.

Heritage Tourism Market Growth Drivers

Emerging Heritage Destinations Gain Global Attention Amid Shift Toward Sustainable and Community-Led Tourism

As major European tourist destinations introduce stricter measures to manage overtourism, travelers are increasingly exploring smaller towns known for their local traditions, historic charm, and authentic cultural experiences. Rural communities are benefiting from tourism programs that help improve visitor experiences while preserving local identity. Community-led tourism models, local accommodation initiatives, and region-focused digital campaigns are helping smaller destinations attract global attention, create local employment opportunities, and support long-term preservation of cultural heritage. Improved transport connectivity and sustainable travel options are also encouraging more balanced tourism growth across emerging heritage destinations.

Ancestry Tourism Creates New Growth Opportunities Across Global Heritage Destinations

The growing popularity of DNA testing and family history research is driving increased interest in ancestry-based travel experiences. Travelers are now exploring destinations connected to their cultural roots, encouraging tourism boards and local communities to create personalized heritage experiences through local stays, cultural events, genealogy access, and traditional workshops. Countries are increasingly using diaspora-focused tourism strategies to attract long-stay visitors while supporting regional economies and preserving local heritage. This trend is also boosting demand for customized travel services, multi-generational trips, and immersive cultural experiences that strengthen emotional connections with destinations.

Heritage Tourism Market Share by Region

Asia-Pacific is witnessing strong growth in heritage tourism as countries across the region invest in cultural preservation, tourism infrastructure, improved transport connectivity, and digital travel access. China, India, and several Southeast Asian nations are expanding cultural tourism initiatives through heritage restoration projects, easier visa systems, and upgraded rail and highway networks that improve access to historic destinations. In the Middle East, large-scale heritage projects are attracting international travelers and supporting economic diversification efforts, while African and South American destinations are promoting community-led cultural experiences, traditional crafts, and indigenous tourism programs. These initiatives are helping expand tourism opportunities beyond major cities and encouraging more immersive and sustainable travel experiences worldwide.

Europe continues to lead the heritage tourism market, supported by its strong concentration of historic landmarks, well-connected transportation networks, and globally recognized cultural destinations. Several European cities are implementing sustainable tourism measures to protect heritage sites while encouraging visitors to explore lesser-known regional destinations. Investments in climate-resilient infrastructure, preservation technologies, and restoration projects are further strengthening the region’s tourism appeal. At the same time, initiatives focused on ancestry tourism and immersive rural experiences are helping smaller towns attract international travelers seeking authentic cultural connections and extended stays.

Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence, says, “Heritage tourism decisions often require balancing cultural preservation, visitor demand, and long-term economic value. Mordor Intelligence combines systematic market analysis, extensive source triangulation, and ongoing sector monitoring to provide a transparent evidence base that supports more reliable strategic planning than reports relying on narrower datasets or limited market coverage.”

Major Segments Highlighted in the Heritage Tourism Market Report

By Purpose

• Leisure & Cultural Recreation

• Educational / Academic Travel

• Pilgrimage & Religious Travel

• Ancestral & Genealogy Travel

• Festival & Event-Led Travel

By Location Type

• Historical Monuments & Landmarks

• Museums & Cultural Centers

• Rural Heritage Villages

• Cultural Routes & Trails

By Booking Channel

• Online Travel Agencies (OTAs)

• Direct to Site / Attraction

• Specialist Tour Operators

• Offline Travel Agencies

By Tourist Demographics

• Baby Boomers

• Generation X

• Millennials

• Generation Z

By Region

North America

• United States

• Canada

• Mexico

South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Chile

• Colombia

• Rest of South America

Europe

• United Kingdom

• Germany

• France

• Spain

• Italy

• Belgium

• Netherlands

• Luxembourg

• Sweden

• Norway

• Denmark

• Finland

• Iceland

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia

• Singapore

• Indonesia

• Malaysia

• Thailand

• Vietnam

• Philippines

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

• United Arab Emirates

• Saudi Arabia

• South Africa

• Nigeria

• Rest of Middle East and Africa

Overview – Heritage Tourism Industry







Study Period 2020 - 2031 Market Size in 2026 USD 675.77 Billion Market Size Forecast 2031 USD 888.24 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 5.62% during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Asia Pacific projected to record the fastest growth rate Segments Covered By Purpose, By Location Type, By Booking Channel, By Tourist Demographics and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.

Heritage Tourism Companies: Covers global and regional market insights, key segment analysis, company market positioning, financial highlights where available, product and service portfolios, strategic developments, and recent industry updates.

G Adventures

Intrepid Travel

Exodus Travels

Tauck

Abercrombie & Kent

TUI Group

The Travel Corporation

Airbnb Experiences

Viator (Tripadvisor)

Context Travel

National Trust Tours

Cox & Kings

Thomas Cook India

China Highlights

Odyssey Traveller

Heritage Tours Pvt.

Walk Japan

Authentic Vacations

Walks / Devour Tours



TourHQ

Get in-depth industry insights on the heritage tourism market research report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/heritage-tourism-market?utm_source=globenewswire

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