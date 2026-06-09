Volodymyr Nosov Becomes Co-Owner of Spyker as the Iconic Dutch Automaker Joins W Group

VILNIUS, Lithuania, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volodymyr Nosov, founder and president of W Group and WhiteBIT , has acquired a significant stake in Dutch luxury sports car manufacturer Spyker . As part of the transaction, Spyker will become part of the global W Group ecosystem, marking the group's expansion beyond fintech and digital assets into premium manufacturing and luxury mobility.





For W Group, the investment in Spyker represents more than the acquisition of a stake in an iconic automotive brand. It signals the next phase of the group's evolution from a fintech and blockchain ecosystem into a diversified international holding company. By expanding into traditional industries and premium manufacturing, W Group aims to bridge the gap between Web3 technologies and established Web2 businesses, creating a business ecosystem where innovation, digital infrastructure, and real-world assets operate within a single strategic framework.



The investment is intended to support the revival and long-term development of one of Europe's most historic automotive brands. Founded in 1880, Spyker is renowned for its handcrafted sports cars, aviation-inspired design, and limited-production approach that has made the marque highly sought after by collectors worldwide.



Alongside the investment, W Group and Spyker will launch Spyker Digital, a new technology company focused on developing digital infrastructure and ownership solutions for the premium automotive sector. The initiative aims to explore how emerging technologies can enhance customer experience, vehicle ownership, and brand engagement while preserving the exclusivity and craftsmanship that define the Spyker brand.



"For many years, I have been invested in rare automobiles and have always admired Spyker's unique design language and extraordinary heritage," said Volodymyr Nosov. "Becoming a co-owner of Spyker is both a personal and strategic investment. Our goal is to preserve everything that makes the brand special while helping it enter a new era of growth, innovation, and global relevance. Spyker Digital will become a synergy of the finest traditions of European engineering and the digital economy, where a sports car is integrated with blockchain products and tokens."



Victor Muller, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Spyker, welcomed the partnership, describing it as a significant milestone in the company's return to the global automotive market.



"The enthusiasm we have seen since announcing the new Spyker C8 Preliator XXV confirms that there is strong demand for the return of Spyker," said Muller. "With Volodymyr Nosov and W Group joining us as partners, we gain not only long-term strategic support, but also access to technologies and expertise that will help us build the next chapter of the Spyker story."

The investment in Spyker Cars expands W Group's portfolio beyond fintech and digital assets, adding a premium manufacturing brand with a strong heritage and global recognition. For the W Group of companies, this step is an important part of its long-term strategy to enter traditional non-digital markets. This model of global expansion, in which digital assets and premium physical manufacturing operate within a single technological framework, creates a more multifunctional and resilient business ecosystem.

The Road to Pebble Beach

Spyker's return starts off with the launch of the new Spyker C8 Preliator XXV at The Quail in Carmel, California, on August 14, followed by a display on the Concept Car Lawn of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance on August 16, two of the most prestigious events in the world of automotive luxury.

The technical specifications of the new Spyker C8 Preliator XXV show a significant leap in performance: it boasts 800 bhp from a non-hybrid twin-turbo V8, allowing the car to reach a top speed of 350 km/h (217 mph).

About W Group

W Group is a global fintech ecosystem that makes blockchain and crypto easy, secure, and accessible for everyone. It is built on the values of security, professionalism, and innovation, serving 35 million users across 150 countries worldwide. At the center of W Group is WhiteBIT, the largest European crypto exchange by traffic, offering over 900 trading pairs, 340+ assets, and supporting 8 fiat currencies. WhiteBIT collaborates with Visa, FACEIT, FC Barcelona, Juventus FC, and the Ukrainian national football team.

About Spyker