Bitget Wallet and xStocks Bring Tokenized SpaceX IPO Access to Retail Investors





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a self-custodial wallet and everyday finance app, has opened a SpaceX IPO xStock (SPCXx) token subscription for all wallet users through xStocks – Payward’s tokenized equities framework – as part of its expanding real-world asset offerings. Entry starts at $10 and no account tier or status requirements. The subscription window runs from June 9 through June 11, 2026, with token distribution scheduled for June 12, the same day SpaceX is expected to begin trading on Nasdaq.

Unlike exchange-based IPO products that require users to hold assets on a centralized platform, Bitget Wallet allows users to participate directly from their self-custodial accounts, subscribing with USDT, USDC, or other stablecoins across Base, Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, and Tron without bridging assets or transferring funds to a third-party exchange. Individual allocations are available between $10 and $5,000.

"Most people have never had the chance to invest in a company at IPO price because the system wasn't built for them," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "Blockchain infrastructure changes that. With this offering, anyone holding stablecoins can access one of the most significant public listings in a generation, directly from their self-custodial wallet, without going through a broker or exchange."

“The SpaceX IPO is a defining moment for tokenized markets - proof of what they can deliver,” said Val Gui, GM of xStocks. “Bitget Wallet’s integration is exactly what xStocks were built for: giving anyone, anywhere, fully collateralized access to capital markets straight from their wallet. This is what the future of market access looks like, and it’s only the beginning.”

SPCX tokens are backed 1:1 by underlying SpaceX shares held in regulated custody through xStocks, fully collateralised, not synthetic. There are no account tier or status requirements to participate; any Bitget Wallet user can subscribe from $10, directly from their self-custodial account.

SpaceX is targeting a raise of approximately $75 billion at a valuation exceeding $1.75 trillion, and has drawn an estimated $150 billion in investor demand ahead of its Nasdaq listing. xStocks provide price exposure to the underlying equity and do not confer shareholder rights, including voting or dividend rights.

For more information, visit the Bitget Wallet website .

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app designed to make crypto simple, secure, and usable in daily life. Serving over 90 million users worldwide, it offers an all-in-one platform to swap and earn crypto, and pay in stablecoins with crypto cards . The app enables faster and borderless onchain finance, supported by advanced security and a $300 million user protection fund. Bitget Wallet operates as a fully self-custodial wallet and does not hold or control user funds, private keys, or user data. Transactions are signed by users and executed on public blockchains.

For more information, visit: X | LinkedIn | Telegram | YouTube | TikTok | Facebook

For media inquiries, contact media.web3@bitget.com

About xStocks

xStocks is the industry benchmark for tokenized equities, bringing publicly listed U.S. stocks and ETFs onchain through fully collateralized, 1:1-backed tokens. Powered by Payward’s digital asset infrastructure, xStocks provides exposure to traditional equities on blockchain infrastructure, expanding access to U.S. capital markets with extended availability, global reach, and seamless digital-native settlement.

Designed for interoperability, xStocks move seamlessly between centralized exchanges, self-custodied wallets, and onchain applications, unlocking new utility across trading, collateralization, and decentralized finance. Since launching in June 2025, xStocks is powering billions of dollars in transaction volume across multiple blockchain ecosystems and anchors a rapidly expanding global network shaping the future of tokenized markets.

For more information, visit https://xstocks.fi .

Disclaimer: For informational purposes only. Cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risk and volatility. No profit is guaranteed. You are strongly advised to conduct your own research before investing at your own discretion. Nothing on this page shall be construed as financial advice or solicitation. Past performance does not indicate future results.

xStock tokens are issued by Backed and are intended to be economically backed on a 1:1 basis by the underlying reference asset. They do not confer direct ownership of, or any legal or beneficial interest in, the underlying equities. Holders have no shareholder rights, including voting or dividend rights. This announcement does not constitute investment advice. Participation eligibility may vary by jurisdiction.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/164bcfe7-62ca-426d-9ef2-53dbdc52d5ff