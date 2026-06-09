Burning Rock Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR, the “Company” or “Burning Rock”), a company focused on the application of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026.

Recent Business Updates

Early Detection, Therapy Selection & MRD Presented multiple study results at the 2026 AACR in April, showcasing validation data on MMcall, CanCatch Surf, 25-plex ddPCR, and SPIRAL. Presented study results at Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer in April 2026. “A four-cycle perioperative regimen of serplulimab combined with taxane-carboplatin demonstrated promising MPR and pCR rates with an acceptable safety profile in patients with resectable sq-NSCLC.”





First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenues were RMB107.9 million (US$15.6 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2026, representing an 18.9% decrease from RMB133.1 million for the same period in 2025.

Revenue generated from central laboratory business was RMB32.3 million (US$4.7 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2026, representing a 15.3% decrease from RMB38.3 million for the same period in 2025, primarily attributable to a decrease in the number of tests, as we continued our transition towards in-hospital testing.

Revenue generated from in-hospital business was RMB52.8 million (US$7.6 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2026, representing an 8.5% decrease from RMB57.7 million for the same period in 2025, primarily attributable to a decrease in revenue from two hospitals due to one-off issue. Excluding such two, in-hospital revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2026 would have increased by 2% year-over-year.

Revenue generated from pharma research and development services was RMB22.8 million (US$3.3 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2026, representing a 38.6% decrease from RMB37.1 million for the same period in 2025, primarily attributable to decreased testing services performed for our pharma customers and lower milestone progress of our pharma programs achieved due to timing of the projects.



Cost of revenues was RMB29.9 million (US$4.3 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2026, representing a 16.1% decrease from RMB35.7 million for the same period in 2025.

Gross profit was RMB78.0 million (US$11.3 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2026, representing a 19.9% decrease from RMB97.4 million for the same period in 2025. Gross margin was 72.3% for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to 73.2% for the same period in 2025. By channel, gross margin of central laboratory business was 88.7% for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to 84.1% during the same period in 2025, primarily driven by a reduction in inventory write-downs; gross margin of in-hospital business was 72.9% for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to 76.1% during the same period in 2025, primarily attributable to a decrease in sales volume to high margin products; gross margin of pharma research and development services was 47.4% for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to 57.5% during the same period of 2025, primarily due to a decrease in test volume of higher-margin projects.

Non-GAAP gross profit, which excludes depreciation and amortization expenses, was RMB80.5 million (US$11.7 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2026, representing a 20.0% decrease from RMB100.7 million for the same period in 2025. Non-GAAP gross margin was 74.6% for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to 75.6% for the same period in 2025. For more details on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release.

Operating expenses were RMB96.9 million (US$14.1 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2026, representing a 14.0% decrease from RMB112.6 million for the same period in 2025. The decrease was primarily driven by business cost and payment collection control to improve operating efficiency.

Research and development expenses were RMB27.6 million (US$4.0 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2026, representing a 31.8% decrease from RMB40.4 million for the same period in 2025, primarily due to (i) a temporary decrease across different research phases, and (ii) a decrease in amortized expense on share-based compensation.

Selling and marketing expenses were RMB41.2 million (US$6.0 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2026, remaining relatively stable as compared with RMB40.9 million for the same period in 2025.

General and administrative expenses were RMB28.1 million (US$4.1 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2026, representing a 10.3% decrease from RMB31.3 million for the same period in 2025, primarily due to a decrease in impairment expenses for accounts receivables and contract assets.





Net loss was RMB17.5 million (US$2.5 million) for the three months ended March 31, 2026, compared to RMB13.5 million for the same period in 2025.

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were RMB448.7 million (US$65.1 million) as of March 31, 2026.

Exchange Rate Information

This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to Renminbi are made at a rate of RMB6.8980 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on March 31, 2026, set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the Renminbi or U.S. dollars amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or Renminbi, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

About Burning Rock

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ: BNR), whose mission is to guard life via science, focuses on the application of next generation sequencing (NGS) technology in the field of precision oncology. Its business consists of i) NGS-based therapy selection testing for late-stage cancer patients, and ii) cancer early detection, which has moved beyond proof-of-concept R&D into the clinical validation stage.

For more information about Burning Rock, please visit: ir.brbiotech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “target,” “confident” and similar statements. Burning Rock may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Burning Rock’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions, and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond Burning Rock’s control. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Burning Rock does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Measures

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, as supplemental measures to review and assess operating performance and formulate business plans. However, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

The Company defines non-GAAP gross profit as gross profit excluding depreciation and amortization. The Company defines non-GAAP gross margin as non-GAAP gross profit divided by its revenue.

The Company believes presenting non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin excluding non-cash impact of depreciation and amortization, in addition to the Company’s GAAP gross profit and gross margin, provides a better understanding of the underlying trends in the Company’s operating business performance.

Reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are set forth at the end of this press release, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance.

Contact: IR@brbiotech.com





Selected Operating Data As of

March 31, June 30, September December March 31, 2025 2025 30, 2025 31, 2025 2026 In-hospital channel: Pipeline partner hospitals(1) 30 30 31 30 30 Contracted partner hospitals(2) 63 63 63 64 64 Total number of partner hospitals 93 93 94 94 94

(1) Refers to hospitals that are in the process of establishing in-hospital laboratories, laboratory equipment procurement or installation, staff training or pilot testing using the Company’s products.

(2) Refers to hospitals that have entered into contracts to purchase the Company’s products for use on a recurring basis in their respective in-hospital laboratories the Company helped them establish. Kit revenue is generated from contracted hospitals.

Selected Financial Data For the three months ended

March 31, June 30, September December March 31, Revenues 2025 2025 30, 2025 31, 2025 2026 (RMB in thousands) Central laboratory channel 38,296 40,861 36,811 44,025 32,420 In-hospital channel 57,687 62,496 52,847 51,005 52,761 Pharma research and development channel 37,099 45,197 41,959 31,285 22,762 Total revenues 133,082 148,554 131,617 126,315 107,943





For the three months ended March 31, June 30, September December March 31, Revenues by location of contracting customer 2025 2025 30, 2025 31, 2025 2026 (RMB in thousands) Overseas 24,407 37,458 17,214 21,849 8,544 Chinese mainland 108,675 111,096 114,403 104,466 99,399 Total revenues 133,082 148,554 131,617 126,315 107,943





For the three months ended March 31, June 30, September December March 31, Gross profit 2025 2025 30, 2025 31, 2025 2026 (RMB in thousands) Central laboratory channel 32,191 35,937 30,126 39,322 28,761 In-hospital channel 43,895 46,490 37,925 38,388 38,458 Pharma research and development channel 21,315 25,676 30,793 20,856 10,789 Total gross profit 97,401 108,103 98,844 98,566 78,008





For the three months ended March 31, June 30, September December March 31, Share-based compensation expenses 2025 2025

30, 2025 31, 2025 2026

(RMB in thousands) Cost of revenues 308 280 301 300 82 Research and development expenses 1,800 (270 ) 73 259 (345 ) Selling and marketing expenses 1,025 364 624 748 164 General and administrative expenses 1,413 2,005 2,831 1,815 1,907 Total share-based compensation expenses 4,546 2,379 3,829 3,122 1,808





Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands, except for number of shares and per share data)

For the three months ended March 31, June 30, September December March31, March31, 2025

2025

30, 2025

31, 2025

2026

2026

RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Revenues 133,082 148,554 131,617 126,315 107,943 15,649 Cost of revenues (35,681 ) (40,451 ) (32,773 ) (27,749 ) (29,935 ) (4,339 ) Gross profit 97,401 108,103 98,844 98,566 78,008 11,310 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses (40,389 ) (49,770 ) (41,469 ) (34,866 ) (27,559 ) (3,995 ) Selling and marketing expenses (40,888 ) (38,413 ) (41,808 ) (44,066 ) (41,206 ) (5,974 ) General and administrative expenses (31,303 ) (31,417 ) (31,698 ) (31,672 ) (28,088 ) (4,072 ) Total operating expenses (112,580 ) (119,600 ) (114,975 ) (110,604 ) (96,853 ) (14,041 ) Loss from operations (15,179 ) (11,497 ) (16,131 ) (12,038 ) (18,845 ) (2,731 ) Interest income 2,581 2,226 1,744 1,502 1,261 183 Interest expense - - (15 ) (15 ) (15 ) (2 ) Other (expense) income, net (652 ) 387 7 1 294 43 Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net (26 ) (574 ) (2,151 ) (3,960 ) 65 9 Loss before income tax (13,276 ) (9,458 ) (16,546 ) (14,510 ) (17,240 ) (2,498 ) Income tax expenses (224 ) (244 ) (212 ) (876 ) (232 ) (34 ) Net loss (13,500 ) (9,702 ) (16,758 ) (15,386 ) (17,472 ) (2,532 ) Net loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders (13,500 ) (9,702 ) (16,758 ) (15,386 ) (17,472 ) (2,532 ) Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders (13,500 ) (9,702 ) (16,758 ) (15,386 ) (17,472 ) (2,532 ) Loss per share for class A and class B ordinary shares: Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted (0.13 ) (0.09 ) (0.16 ) (0.15 ) (0.17 ) (0.02 ) Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted (0.13 ) (0.09 ) (0.16 ) (0.15 ) (0.17 ) (0.02 ) Weighted average shares outstanding used in loss per share computation: Class A ordinary shares - basic and diluted 90,291,658 90,357,970 90,416,619 87,444,109 87,871,026 87,871,026 Class B ordinary shares - basic and diluted 17,324,848 17,324,848 17,324,848 17,324,848 17,324,848 17,324,848 Other comprehensive loss, net of tax of nil: Foreign currency translation adjustments (72 ) (243 ) (1,724 ) (2,050 ) (3,143 ) (456 ) Total comprehensive loss (13,572 ) (9,945 ) (18,482 ) (17,436 ) (20,615 ) (2,988 ) Total comprehensive loss attributable to Burning Rock Biotech Limited’s shareholders (13,572 ) (9,945 ) (18,482 ) (17,436 ) (20,615 ) (2,988 )





Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands) As of December 31, March 31, March 31, 2025 2026 2026 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 478,392 446,002 64,657 Restricted cash 2,696 2,728 395 Accounts receivable, net 169,611 164,497 23,847 Contract assets, net 12,301 12,715 1,843 Inventories, net 56,975 54,294 7,871 Prepayments and other current assets 18,611 20,759 3,010 Total current assets 738,586 700,995 101,623 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 31,099 26,997 3,914 Operating right-of-use assets 42,774 51,931 7,528 Intangible assets, net 284 258 37 Other non-current assets 7,632 7,603 1,102 Total non-current assets 81,789 86,789 12,581 TOTAL ASSETS 820,375 787,784 114,204





Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Continued)

(in thousands)

As of December 31, March 31, March 31, 2025

2026

2026

RMB RMB US$ LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable 40,744 18,043 2,616 Deferred revenue 107,819 114,487 16,597 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 80,861 75,381 10,928 Customer deposits 592 592 86 Current portion of long-term borrowings 200 200 29 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 16,762 21,113 3,061 Total current liabilities 246,978 229,816 33,317 Non-current liabilities: Long-term borrowings 1,700 1,700 246 Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 24,458 27,850 4,037 Other non-current liabilities 11,975 11,961 1,734 Total non-current liabilities 38,133 41,511 6,017 TOTAL LIABILITIES 285,111 271,327 39,334 Shareholders’ equity: Class A ordinary shares 120 120 17 Class B ordinary shares 21 21 3 Additional paid-in capital 5,010,060 5,011,868 (8,291 ) Treasury stock (57,193 ) (57,193 ) 726,568 Accumulated deficits (4,255,607 ) (4,273,079 ) (619,466 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (162,137 ) (165,280 ) (23,961 ) Total shareholders’ equity 535,264 516,457 74,870 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 820,375 787,784 114,204





Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

For the three months ended March 31, March 31, March 31, 2025

2026

2026

RMB RMB US$ Net cash used in operating activities (23,527 ) (29,304 ) (4,248 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,531 ) (364 ) (53 ) Net cash generated from financing activities - - - Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 302 (2,690 ) (390 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (24,756 ) (32,358 ) (4,691 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the beginning of period 522,162 481,088 69,743 Cash,cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of period 497,406 448,730 65,052





Burning Rock Biotech Limited

Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results

For the three months ended March 31, June 30, September December March 31, 2025

2025

30, 2025

31, 2025

2026

(RMB in thousands) Gross profit: Central laboratory channel 32,191 35,937 30,126 39,322 28,761 In-hospital channel 43,895 46,490 37,925 38,388 38,458 Pharma research and development channel 21,315 25,676 30,793 20,856 10,789 Total gross profit 97,401 108,103 98,844 98,566 78,008 Add: depreciation and amortization: Central laboratory channel 562 456 231 490 412 In-hospital channel 290 389 372 308 228 Pharma research and development channel 2,412 1,528 1,491 2,057 1,885 Total depreciation and amortization included in cost of revenues 3,264 2,373 2,094 2,855 2,525 Non-GAAP gross profit: Central laboratory channel 32,753 36,393 30,357 39,812 29,173 In-hospital channel 44,185 46,879 38,297 38,696 38,686 Pharma research and development channel 23,727 27,204 32,284 22,913 12,674 Total non-GAAP gross profit 100,665 110,476 100,938 101,421 80,533 Non-GAAP gross margin: Central laboratory channel 85.5% 89.1% 82.5% 90.4% 90.0% In-hospital channel 76.6% 75.0% 72.5% 75.9% 73.3% Pharma research and development channel 64.0% 60.2% 76.9% 73.2% 55.7% Total non-GAAP gross margin 75.6% 74.4% 76.7% 80.3% 74.6%



