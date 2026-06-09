Precast Concrete Market Size to Skyrocket USD 267.58 Billion by 2035 as Urbanization and Infrastructure Spending Accelerate Worldwide | SNS Insider

Austin, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Precast Concrete Market was valued at USD 152.07 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 267.58 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.70% over 2026–2035.

Rising urbanization, growing need for efficient building solutions, and increasing expenditures in residential, commercial and infrastructural projects throughout the globe are likely to drive the development of the Precast Concrete Market. The growing use of precast concrete is due to its potential to speed project delivery, enhance quality uniformity, minimize the need for on-site labour and lower total construction costs compared to traditional in-situ methods.

Market Size and Forecast

Market Size in 2026E: USD 160.74 Billion

USD 160.74 Billion Market Size by 2035: USD 267.58 Billion

USD 267.58 Billion CAGR: 5.70% from 2026 to 2035

5.70% from 2026 to 2035 Fastest Growing Region: Europe

Europe Largest Region: Asia Pacific





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Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type, Columns & Beams Dominated the Market; Walls & Barriers Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Columns & Beams accounted for nearly 37% of revenue in 2025, demonstrating the structural importance of column and beam frame elements in multi-storey residential, commercial and industrial building development globally. The fastest growth in the product segment is expected to be achieved by Walls & Barriers during the period 2026-2035 as it combines the structural function, thermal insulation and architectural finish in one element produced in a factory for warehouses, cold storage facilities and residential buildings.

By Construction Type, Elemental Construction Dominated the Market; Modular Construction Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

The Elemental Construction segment is expected to lead the market with a revenue share of over 58% in 2025, owing to its broad use in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects globally. Modular building is predicted to see the highest growth during 2026-2035, as developers are increasingly preferring speedier project completion using factory-built volumetric modules that decrease on-site building operations and shorten programme time.

By End Use, Residential Dominated the Market; Infrastructure Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

In 2025, residential accounted for a revenue share of approximately 37% of the market due to its status as the highest volume construction category globally. Infrastructure is the fastest-growing end use segment, with globally coordinated government-funded highway, bridge, transit, airport, port and water infrastructure programs driving above-trend demand for precast concrete in practically every major economy concurrently.

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Regional Insights:

In 2025, the Asia Pacific region spearheaded the worldwide precast concrete market, securing the greatest regional revenue share, with China accounting for nearly 44.8% of regional revenues via the world's biggest building market. China’s urbanization is under progress, shifting from around 65% urban population now towards an estimated 75% in 2035. This will continue to generate consistent demand for multi-family residential building, the most commercially important structural driver of worldwide precast concrete consumption.

The U.S. Precast Concrete Market was valued at approximately USD 27.31 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 47.19 Billion by 2035 at a CAGR of approximately 5.62% during the forecast period. Growth in the U.S. Precast Concrete Market is due to continued financing from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, manufacturing reshoring building activity, and growing acceptance of modular precast techniques for affordable housing development.

The Europe Precast Concrete Market is estimated to be USD 35.74 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 59.84 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.28% during 2026–2035. Regulatory frameworks for green buildings such as EU’s updated Energy Performance of Buildings Directive are driving significant specification preference for verified low carbon precast construction methods. Investment by European precast producers in low-carbon concrete formulas and environmental product declarations is developing a sustainability-differentiated product offering that supports premium pricing in green building procurement scenarios.

In 2025, North America led the global market, with the U.S. representing over 82.5% of regional sales, supported by IIJA infrastructure investment, industrial reshoring activities, and increased usage of precast for data center structural systems. Canada offers additional demand via transit infrastructure investment, affordable housing programs and a rising commercial real estate industry with schedule-driven procurement creating a strong natural precast adoption incentive.

Accelerating Urbanisation and Sustainable Construction Practices to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The growing urban population will create huge investments in residential structures, commercial facilities, transit networks and public infrastructure, which will support the expansion of the precast concrete sector in the next years. The speed with which precast concrete may be used to complete projects, the better uniformity of quality and the reduced need for on-site personnel, continue to make for financially attractive projects for developers in both developing and established construction markets across the world. Moreover, rising attention on low-carbon precast formulas, green building certification schemes and corporate net-zero supply chain pledges are generating a growing premium market sector that supports manufacturer investment in sustainable product innovation until 2035.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Precast Concrete Market Report:

LafargeHolcim Ltd. (Holcim Group)

CRH PLC

CEMEX SAB de CV

Boral Limited

Forterra Inc.

Tindall Corporation

Oldcastle Infrastructure (CRH)

Elematic Oyj

Gulf Precast Concrete Co. LLC

Shea Concrete Products Inc.

Precast Concrete Manufacturers Association

Bekaert SA

Consolis SAS

Skanska AB

Bouygues Construction SA

Bison Manufacturing Ltd.

Milbank Concrete Products Ltd.

Spancrete Group Inc.

Gate Precast Company

High Concrete Group LLC

Recent Developments:

2025: Al-Futtaim Engineering opened a new precast concrete factory in Dubai with annual production capacity exceeding 700,000 cubic metres, targeting the UAE mega-project construction pipeline and demonstrating the Gulf region's growing commitment to factory-produced precast as the preferred methodology for large-scale projects.

Al-Futtaim Engineering opened a new precast concrete factory in Dubai with annual production capacity exceeding 700,000 cubic metres, targeting the UAE mega-project construction pipeline and demonstrating the Gulf region's growing commitment to factory-produced precast as the preferred methodology for large-scale projects. 2025: NIST published five new connection methods for precast concrete buildings designed to enhance structural resilience against sudden loading from earthquakes, floods, and explosions, advancing the engineering basis for seismic-zone precast adoption.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PRECAST CONCRETE DEPLOYMENT & CONSTRUCTION EFFICIENCY METRICS – helps you understand usage trends across residential, commercial, and infrastructure applications along with improvements in project completion timelines, quality consistency, and on-site labor reduction.

– helps you understand usage trends across residential, commercial, and infrastructure applications along with improvements in project completion timelines, quality consistency, and on-site labor reduction. MODULAR & VOLUMETRIC CONSTRUCTION ADOPTION METRICS – helps you evaluate adoption trends in modular precast systems, BIM-integrated design workflows, factory automation technologies, and real-time construction project management capabilities.

– helps you evaluate adoption trends in modular precast systems, BIM-integrated design workflows, factory automation technologies, and real-time construction project management capabilities. SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION & LOW-CARBON CONCRETE METRICS – helps you analyze demand across green building certification programmes, supplementary cementitious material adoption, environmental product declaration compliance, and embodied carbon reduction targets.

– helps you analyze demand across green building certification programmes, supplementary cementitious material adoption, environmental product declaration compliance, and embodied carbon reduction targets. INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENT & PROJECT DELIVERY METRICS – helps you uncover growth driven by government-funded highway, bridge, transit, and water infrastructure programmes along with precast procurement volumes, delivery timelines, and durability performance.

– helps you uncover growth driven by government-funded highway, bridge, transit, and water infrastructure programmes along with precast procurement volumes, delivery timelines, and durability performance. DIGITAL CONSTRUCTION & BIM INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in BIM-enabled precast design, robotic manufacturing automation, smart construction monitoring, and digital project coordination platform adoption globally.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in BIM-enabled precast design, robotic manufacturing automation, smart construction monitoring, and digital project coordination platform adoption globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & PRECAST CONCRETE EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on manufacturing capacity investment, product innovation, sustainability credentials, and regional construction market penetration globally.

Precast Concrete Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 152.07 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 267.58 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.70% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product Type (Columns & Beams, Walls & Barriers, Floors & Roofs, Pipes & Culverts, Girders, Paving Slabs, Others)

• By Construction Type (Elemental Construction, Modular Construction, Relocatable Buildings)

• By End Use (Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, Industrial & Institutional) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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