MitoRx Therapeutics Strengthens Leadership Team with C-Suite and Board Appointments to Support Next Phase of Growth

Alison Strutt appointed as Chief Financial Officer, László Tank ó appointed as Consultant Chief Medical Officer, and Sam Fazeli appointed Non-Executive Director

ó Appointments support MitoRx’s next phase of growth as the Company advances MTRX31 for metabolically unhealthy obesity

Harwell Oxford, UK – 9 June 2026: MitoRx Therapeutics (“MitoRx”), a biotech company targeting the restoration of healthy mitochondrial metabolism in high-risk obesity, announces the appointment of Alison Strutt, PhD, as Chief Financial Officer, and László Tankó, MD, PhD, DMSc, eMBA as Consultant Chief Medical Officer, effective immediately. The Company also announces the appointment of Sam Fazeli, PhD, as a Non-Executive Director.

These appointments come at an important stage in MitoRx’s growth as the Company advances its lead asset, MTRX31, towards clinical development following promising preclinical data. MTRX31, a first-in-class small molecule therapy targeting mitochondrial dysfunction, has the potential to deliver durable, high-quality weight loss, preserving lean mass and improving patient quality of life.

Alison Strutt, Chief Financial Officer, joins MitoRx from NodThera, where she served as Chief Operating Officer, leading finance and operational functions across UK and US sites and supporting the raise of more than $250 million across multiple financing rounds. Earlier in her career, Alison held senior finance leadership roles at Kynos Therapeutics and GSK, and was an M&A Director at Deloitte, advising life sciences companies on financings, trade sales and strategic transactions. Alison is a Chartered Accountant and holds a PhD in Chemistry and Physical Chemistry from the University of Cardiff.

László Tankó, Consultant Chief Medical Officer, joins from SixPeaks Bio, an obesity company which was acquired by AstraZeneca for up to $300m in November 2025, where he served as Chief Medical Officer and Board Member. He brings more than 20 years of clinical R&D experience spanning obesity, metabolic disease, sarcopenia and muscle-wasting disorders, including senior leadership roles at Bayer and Novartis. At Novartis, he led the clinical development of bimagrumab in muscle-wasting conditions, a program later recognized for its potential in obesity and muscle preservation. László obtained his MD degree in Hungary, followed by a PhD in Cardiovascular Pharmacology and a Doctor of Medical Sciences degree in Obesity and Cardiometabolic Research from Danish universities.

Sam Fazeli joins the MitoRx Board as a Non-Executive Director, bringing deep expertise across global pharmaceuticals, biotechnology and healthcare markets. He currently serves as Director of Research, Global Industries at Bloomberg Intelligence and previously spent more than two decades in equity research roles at Nomura, Piper Jaffray and HSBC, where he was Head of European Research.

Alison, László and Sam will be instrumental in supporting the next phase of MitoRx’s journey as the Company continues to strengthen its clinical, operational and strategic capabilities to advance a differentiated approach to treating metabolically unhealthy obesity.

Jon Rees, PhD, CEO of MitoRx Therapeutics said: “We are delighted to welcome Alison, László and Sam to MitoRx at such an important stage in MitoRx’s development. They bring deep expertise spanning financing, dealmaking and clinical development across cardiometabolic disease and the broader healthcare space, further strengthening our leadership team and Board as we advance MTRX31 into clinical development.

“MTRX31 has the potential to offer a differentiated approach to obesity treatment by restoring mitochondrial metabolic health rather than suppressing appetite. These appointments position MitoRx strongly for the next phase of growth as we continue to advance our lead asset and look to improve outcomes for patients living with high-risk obesity.”

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About MitoRx Therapeutics

MitoRx is a biotech company targeting the restoration of healthy mitochondrial metabolism in high-risk obesity. This is critical for the 30-40% of patients living with metabolically unhealthy obesity – characterized by visceral adiposity and insulin resistance involving mitochondrial dysfunction – who are at disproportionate risk of metabolic-associated fatty liver disease, metabolic-associated steatohepatitis, type 2 diabetes and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Our first-in-class small molecule asset, MTRX31, targets the elimination of ectopic fat from affected organs by resetting mitochondrial function rather than suppressing appetite. This has the potential to deliver durable and higher quality weight loss, with implications for lower risk of cardiovascular complications and other serious disease, as well as benefits for body composition and improved quality of life. Preclinical studies showed high-dose MTRX31 driving significant weight loss that outperformed tirzepatide in magnitude, quality and durability after only two months of treatment.

Find out more about our work on LinkedIn or visit our website at mitorxtherapeutics.com.

For more information about MitoRx Therapeutics, please contact:

MitoRx Therapeutics

info@mitorxtherapeutics.com

ICR Healthcare

Tracy Cheung, Ashley Tapp, Phillip Marriage

mitorx@icrhealthcare.com