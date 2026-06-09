Evotrex Raises $30 Million Series A to Accelerate Production of the Evotrex-PG5 Electric RV Trailer

New funding strengthens Evotrex’s momentum as total investment reaches $46 million

Funding positions Evotrex for validation, production readiness, and planned 2027 deliveries





LOS ANGELES, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evotrex , a California-based company transforming outdoor adventure with intelligent, power-generating RVs, today announced that it has raised $30 million in Series A financing. The round included participation from new investors, including GSR United Capital, Forebright Concerto Capital, Unique Capital, Pegasus Capital, TTGG Ventures, ChunJia Capital, Thundersoft, and more. This brings the company’s total funding raised to date to $46 million.

The capital raised will be used to complete final product development, automotive-standard testing and validation, and production preparation for the Evotrex-PG5 electric RV trailer ahead of planned customer deliveries in 2027. Roughly 90% of Evotrex’s order book is for the fully loaded Premium trim, priced at $159,990. Evotrex plans to prioritize this configuration for initial customer deliveries. Beginning in Q4 2026, Evotrex expects to launch a comprehensive automotive-standard testing and validation program, underscoring its commitment to prioritizing reliability and safety alongside innovation. The program will include towing and range testing, energy management system evaluations, lateral stability and braking assessments, structural durability testing, water fording and rain exposure trials, and regulatory compliance testing.

“Evotrex was created to transform outdoor adventure and challenge the traditional boundaries of what an RV can be,” said Alex Xiao, CEO and founder of Evotrex. “Following the strong response to our CES debut earlier this year, this financing represents a major milestone for the company and validates our vision for a new category of intelligent, power-generating RVs designed around flexibility, energy independence, and modern living.”

Designed as both an RV and mobile energy platform, the Evotrex-PG5 combines onboard power generation, energy storage, and intelligent energy management into a single integrated system built for a new generation of outdoor travel and mobile living. As consumer expectations around flexibility, connectivity, and energy independence continue to evolve, Evotrex sees growing demand for platforms capable of supporting recreation, remote work, live events, mobile business operations, and resilient backup power within a single ecosystem.

Feedback from a recent preorder holder survey indicates strong interest from traditional pickup truck owners, reinforcing demand beyond EV-specific consumers and highlighting broader interest in longer-duration travel, off-grid capability, and flexible mobile living.

As a community-driven brand, Evotrex has continued refining the PG5 alongside preorder customers and brand ambassadors through an ongoing co-creation process. Product updates informed by customer feedback include modular removable dinette seating, an integrated 72-inch cinema screen, a rear bug screen with an optional enclosed patio bug-screen system, new interior theme option, and additional layout and usability enhancements.

In Q3, Evotrex plans to host a larger-scale online co-creation workshop to provide preorder holders with product updates and gather additional feedback ahead of production. Customers will also gain access to an online configurator prior to manufacturing, allowing them to personalize their PG5 before finalizing purchase orders.

The “Adventure Pass” incentive program for the first 1,000 early preorder holders has concluded. New privileges and incentives for early supporters will be announced soon.

Evotrex is committed to delivering a reliable, customer-service-driven approach for its retail customers while pursuing strategic partnership opportunities in key markets. We are seeking dealership partners who are ready to break away from the industry standards that have become the norm and embrace a more innovative and customer-focused business model. At Evotrex, we are excited to provide our family of retail customers with a completely different RV-buying experience-one built on transparency, service, and long-term relationships. At the same time, we offer our dealer partners a more collaborative, focused, and supportive manufacturing partnership designed to drive mutual success and sustainable growth. Evotrex is accepting inquiries from dealers interested in sales and service partnerships at sales@evotrex.com .

About Evotrex

Evotrex is a California-based company transforming outdoor travel with intelligent, power-generating RVs built for adventure without limits. Founded by enthusiasts and innovators, Evotrex sets a new standard in the RV industry by blending proven technology, an automotive supply chain, and efficient manufacturing to deliver off-grid freedom with contemporary comfort. Engineered and validated for quality, durability, and seamless indoor-outdoor living, each model is designed to withstand the elements while unlocking new possibilities outdoors. For more information, please visit www.evotrex.com and join our community on LinkedIn , X , YouTube , Discord , Instagram , and Facebook .

Media Contact

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evotrex@skyya.com

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