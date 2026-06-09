Aclarion Partners with PRIA Healthcare to Advance Reimbursement and Commercial Adoption of Its AI-Powered Nociscan Platform

Partnership supports reimbursement strategy and U.S. commercial expansion for Aclarion’s AI-driven platform for chronic low back pain.

Program aims to follow successful reimbursement wins in the UK that are translating into sustained scan volume growth in step with reduced market access barriers

BROOMFIELD, Colo., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclarion, Inc., (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a commercial-stage healthcare technology company leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence (AI) algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, announced today the launch of a Market Access Program in partnership with PRIA Healthcare.

This initiative represents a significant step in Aclarion’s strategy to advance Nociscan®, the company's proprietary AI-driven platform for chronic low back pain, through the reimbursement process to expand patient access and ultimately support commercial adoption. The program reinforces Aclarion’s commitment to supporting physicians, hospitals, and payers as they assess Nociscan’s clinical and economic value in improving surgical decision-making and patient outcomes.

“Partnering with PRIA to establish this Market Access Program is a critical milestone as we execute our strategy to achieve payer coverage and expand market access for Nociscan,” said Brent Ness, Chief Executive Officer of Aclarion. “As we continue to generate clinical and economic evidence demonstrating the value of Nociscan, this collaboration ensures that providers and patients can benefit from our technology while we work toward sustainable reimbursement pathways.”

PRIA Healthcare, an industry leader in patient access and reimbursement strategy, will provide expertise in payer engagement, prior authorization support, and appeals management. The collaboration is designed to streamline the reimbursement process for physicians and health systems, remove access barriers, and generate real-world insights into payer dynamics and utilization trends.

Nociscan has already achieved payer approval from three of the top four private insurance companies in the United Kingdom, a milestone that validates the platform’s clinical merit and cost-effectiveness in a sophisticated reimbursement market. These approvals serve as a strong foundation for Aclarion’s ongoing engagement with U.S. payers, supporting evidence-driven discussions on coverage and accelerating progress toward nationwide access for patients suffering from chronic low back pain.

“Nociscan represents a major advancement in the understanding and management of chronic low back pain,” said Tonya Dowd, Executive Vice President, Reimbursement, HEMA, and Corporate Development, at PRIA Healthcare. “We are excited to support Aclarion in building the payer and provider infrastructure needed to bring this innovative tool to patients who can benefit most.”

The Market Access Program marks a pivotal step in Aclarion’s commercialization plan, bridging its growing body of clinical evidence with a dedicated reimbursement framework to support scalable growth and adoption across the spine care ecosystem.

For more information about Aclarion’s Market Access Program and Nociscan, please visit here.

For more News from Aclarion, please visit: Latest News

To find a Nociscan center, view our site map here.

For more information on Nociscan, please email: info@aclarion.com

About PRIA Healthcare

PRIA Healthcare partners with MedTech innovators to translate breakthrough ideas into reimbursed, scalable care. Founded more than 14 years ago, PRIA began by helping facilities and providers navigate prior authorization and appeals management for novel technologies, ultimately enabling access for more than 40,000 patients. Today, PRIA serves as a full-spectrum partner, sup-porting innovators across reimbursement, market access, and regulatory strategy- ensuring that their innovations don't stall at approval, but reach providers, scale in practice, and ultimately reach patients. Advancing Innovation. Unlocking Access. Delivering Impact.

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies. For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company’s current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as “anticipates,” “believes” and “expects” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company’s current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding PRIA Healthcare providing expertise in payer engagement, prior authorization support, and appeals management, our strategy to advance Nociscan through the reimbursement process to expand patient access and ultimately support commercial adoption and the potential benefits of our Nociscan technology. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as other disclosures contained in the Prospectus and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contacts:

Kirin M. Smith

PCG Advisory, Inc.

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Media Contacts:

Jennie Kim

SPRIG Consulting

jennie@sprigconsulting.com