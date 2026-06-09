Preserving organic search equity was the migration's primary success metric, with a category-, product-, and content-level redirect map tested before go-live.

Posterazzi's rebuild pairs an Elasticsearch-driven search and filter system with a real-time poster and frame preview engine, including AI-generated room mockups.

AI-enhanced product content was applied at the catalog level during migration, standardizing titles, descriptions, and metadata for both organic discovery and AI engine citation.

Miami, FL, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specialty visual-product retailers are increasingly investing in custom commerce builds that go beyond what any platform delivers out of the box: real-time product visualization, AI-assisted catalog content, and search and filtering tuned to the specific way their customers shop.

According to Deloitte Digital's 2020 Milliseconds Make Millions study, commissioned by Google, a 0.1-second improvement in mobile site speed raised retail conversion rates by 8.4 percent and average order value by 9.2 percent, a reminder that the technical foundation under a storefront moves revenue as much as the design on top of it. Posterazzi, one of the longest-running poster and wall art retailers online, is the latest mid-market merchant to invest in that kind of build, working with Optimum7, a Shopify development agency that pairs the new platform with custom search, filtering, and product visualization tooling.

"We had years of custom functionality and SEO equity tied up in our old store, and the priority was carrying all of it onto Shopify without losing ground," said James Ferrazzano, President and CEO of Posterazzi. "The new site keeps what worked and adds a preview engine and faster search that give our customers a better way to find and visualize art before they buy."

KEY FACTS

Complete product, customer, and order history migrated from BigCommerce to Shopify with no data loss.

301 redirect strategy applied at the category, product, and content-page level to preserve organic equity, with non-migrated product URLs routed to relevant destinations rather than dropped to 404s.

Product discovery built on Elasticsearch: AJAX filtering on category pages, autocomplete search across product name and SKU, and an admin dashboard for filter configuration.

Real-time preview engine with size selection, three frame types (Canvas, Framed, Art Print), three frame colors (Black, White, Wood), and AI-generated room mockups.

Catalog-level content pass during migration standardized titles, descriptions, and metadata for organic discovery and AI engine citation.

Webhook-based sync layer between Shopify and the Elasticsearch index for product, inventory, SKU, and category data, with monitoring and error logging in place at launch.

Replatforming as a strategic build, not a reactive move

Replatforming has become a strategic milestone in the mid-market, used to reset the technical foundation a retailer wants to build the next five years on. The decision usually comes down to three questions: can we preserve SEO equity through the move, can we replicate or improve on custom functionality the previous store accumulated over years, and can we go live without a multi-week traffic dip. Done well, a replatform is the moment a retailer aligns the platform, the storefront, and the back-end tooling around where the business is heading next, not where it has been.

Custom product visualization, built for the catalog

For a poster and wall art retailer, the buying decision is visual. A shopper choosing between a 24x36 canvas in a black frame and an 18x24 art print in a wood frame needs to see the difference before they buy, ideally in the room it is going. Optimum7's preview engine for Posterazzi handles size, frame type, and frame color selection in real time, generates AI room mockups, and adds the chosen frame as a separate cart line item so inventory and pricing stay clean on the back end. The Elasticsearch layer underneath product discovery handles the same logic at scale: a shopper filtering for "black framed prints, vertical, under $50" gets results instantly, with the index purpose-built for the catalog's size, attribute structure, and query patterns.

"Migration work is graded on what happens in the first 90 days after launch, not on launch day itself," noted Duran Inci, CEO at Optimum7. "Preserving rankings, holding conversion rate steady through the platform change, and carrying forward and improving on the custom functionality the previous store accumulated over years is the actual job. The Posterazzi rebuild was scoped around all three from the start."

SEO preservation as the non-negotiable

Every migration ships with a redirect map. The work is in deciding which URLs map to which, what happens to discontinued products, and how the new site signals canonical authority to search engines and AI crawlers on day one. For Posterazzi, the 301 redirect strategy covers categories, products, and content pages, with non-migrated product URLs routed to the homepage rather than dropped to 404s. The structure of product page content, including clean titles, descriptive metadata, and well-formed schema, directly affects whether AI engines can extract and cite a product as the answer to a shopper's query.

Posterazzi is now live on Shopify

The new Posterazzi site is operational on Shopify with the Elasticsearch search and filter layer, the preview engine, AI room mockups, and the standardized product catalog all live. As AI engines take on a larger share of product discovery, the merchants whose catalogs are structured to be read and cited are positioned to capture demand that never reaches a traditional search results page.

FAQ

Q: Why do mid-market retailers replatform their ecommerce store?

A: Replatforming is most often a strategic decision tied to a planned next chapter: a new product experience the team wants to build, a back-end consolidation, a redesign of how the catalog is structured, or an opportunity to rebuild around custom functionality the business has earned the budget to invest in. Choice of destination platform follows from what the retailer wants to build next, and what each platform supports best out of the box.

Q: How does Optimum7 preserve SEO during a platform migration?

A: Through a 301 redirect strategy mapped at the category, product, and content-page level before launch, paired with on-platform optimization of titles, descriptions, and structured metadata. Non-migrated URLs are routed to relevant destinations rather than dropped to 404s. The redirect map is finalized and tested against the legacy URL structure before go-live.

Q: What does Optimum7's Posterazzi rebuild include beyond the platform migration?

A: An Elasticsearch-powered search and filter system with AJAX-driven category page filtering and autocomplete across product name and SKU; a real-time poster and frame preview engine with size, frame type, and frame color selection plus AI room mockups; a catalog-level content pass applied during migration; and a webhook-based sync layer between Shopify and the Elasticsearch index for product, inventory, SKU, and category data.

Q: What kinds of ecommerce projects does Optimum7 build?

A: Optimum7 is a Coral Gables, Florida ecommerce agency focused on platform migrations (BigCommerce, Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento, custom builds), custom storefront and back-end functionality, and SEO-led ecommerce growth work. Project work spans mid-market and enterprise retailers across visual-product, specialty, industrial, and consumer verticals.

About Optimum7

Optimum7 is a full-service ecommerce development and migration agency based in Coral Gables, Florida, specializing in platform migrations, custom ecommerce development, and digital marketing for B2B manufacturers, distributors, and wholesale operators. Founded in 2007, the firm has completed more than 1,000 ecommerce platform migrations and more than 1,000,000 cumulative page migrations across BigCommerce, Shopify Plus, Magento, WooCommerce, Volusion, and more than 10 additional platforms. Optimum7 holds BigCommerce Elite Partner status and is a Shopify Plus Partner.



