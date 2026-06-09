AB InBev Argentina x SeenThis: Michelob ULTRA wins fan attention on the road to FIFA World Cup 2026™

STOCKHOLM, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michelob ULTRA, official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, partnered with SeenThis to transform traditional display inventory into a premium video experience — reaching football fans across the open web at the scale and efficiency of display.





The Challenge

With the world's biggest sporting event on the horizon, Michelob ULTRA needed more than reach. In an ecosystem where traditional display formats generate increasingly less attention, the brand sought to create an experience that captured real attention, increased engagement, and built anticipation ahead of the World Cup.

The goal was not simply to "show a video," but to transform traditional display inventory into an immersive, dynamic experience.

The Solution

SeenThis delivered a Full HD video experience with a dynamic countdown to kick-off — reaching fans across the open web at the scale and efficiency of display. (watch the preview here ).

An experience combining the visual impact of premium video with the scale and efficiency of the open web display.

Additionally, thanks to SeenThis's adaptive streaming technology, the format maintained an ultra-lightweight load optimized for UX - solving both latency and low quality issues typically associated with traditional download ad serving.

Partnership Results

The campaign achieved metrics significantly above standard display benchmarks:

AVT (Average View Time): between 8–13 seconds on a 15-second video

Average CTR: 1% (Standard display benchmark for the campaign: 0.15% CTR)

This represents:

Up to 6x higher CTR versus traditional display

Premium video attention metrics level

Significantly higher interaction within the open web



Conclusions

This case proves that when creativity, cultural context and technology come together, the open web delivers — on attention, engagement and performance. For Michelob ULTRA, that meant turning a standard display campaign into a genuine World Cup moment.

"Partnering with SeenThis allowed us to bring Michelob ULTRA's storytelling to a far more immersive format within our media mix. The combination of dynamic creative, Full HD video streaming, and an optimized user experience delivered attention and engagement levels well above traditional display benchmarks." — Rodrigo Olmedo Martinez, Programmatic Project Manager, AB InBev Argentina

About SeenThis

The open web holds massive untapped advertising potential. While brands chase reach on major platforms, audiences spend significant time across premium publishers and diverse content, yet video advertising has historically underperformed here. SeenThis is changing that. As a video advertising partner, SeenThis proves the open web delivers, capturing more attention and exceptional results with cost effective video that keeps publishers profitable and the internet independent. Since 2017, SeenThis has served billions of video streams for 5,000+ brands across 50+ countries.

About AB InBev

AB InBev is the world's leading brewer. Our diverse portfolio of well over 400 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser®, Corona®, Stella Artois® and Michelob Ultra®; multi-country brands Beck's®, Hoegaarden® and Leffe®; and local champions such as Aguila®, Antarctica®, Bud Light®, Brahma®, Cass®, Castle®, Castle Lite®, Cristal®, Harbin®, Jupiler®, Modelo Especial®, Quilmes®, Victoria®, Sedrin®, and Skol®. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 137,000 colleagues based in more than 40 countries worldwide.

Contact:

info@seenthis.co

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7282594f-873c-4ba9-b55b-c294ad7910bb