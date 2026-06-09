NIRI Twin Cities Chapter Elects 2026-2027 Board of Directors

MINNEAPOLIS, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Twin Cities Chapter (www.niri-twincities.org) of the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI) has elected its officers and directors for the 2026-2027 program year, beginning July 1, 2026.

Officers and Advisors

President – Josh Klaetsch, Director of Investor Relations, Centerspace

Treasurer – Joe Maxa, Vice President of Investor Relations, OneSpan

President Emerita – Bernadette McCormick





Committee Chairs and At-Large Directors

Marketing Chair – Jeff Heisler, Senior Director, Notified

Membership Chair – Lori Lauber, Senior Director, Broadridge Financial Solutions

Programs Co-Chair – Rob Munnings, Director, Rose & Co.

Sponsorship Chair – Darin Norman, Senior Investor Relations Analyst, Xcel Energy

At-Large Director – Justin Horstman, Vice President of Investor Relations, Bridgewater Bank

At-Large Director – Bill Seymour, Vice President of Investor Relations, James Hardie Industries

At-Large Director – Jeff Siemon, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Finance, General Mills





Committee Members

Marketing Committee – Shannon Yakimow, Sales Manager, Notified

Programs Committee – Jennifer Driscoll, Vice President, Rivel

Programs Committee – Eric Herron, Director of Investor Relations, The Toro Company





“We’re excited to welcome this talented group of investor relations leaders to the NIRI Twin Cities board,” said incoming NIRI Twin Cities President Josh Klaetsch. “Their experience across leading public companies and IR advisory firms will help us deliver high-quality programming, foster stronger connections across the Twin Cities IR community, and support continued professional development for our members. We are also grateful to Bernadette McCormick, our outgoing board, committee volunteers, and sponsors for their leadership for their continued growth of our chapter.”

About the NIRI Twin Cities Chapter

Founded in 1969, NIRI is the professional association of corporate officers and investor relations consultants responsible for communication among corporate management, shareholders, securities analysts, and other financial community constituents. Today, the NIRI Twin Cities Chapter has about 50 members who collaborate to help advance the investor relations profession. Visit www.niri-twincities.org to learn more.

About the National Investor Relations Institute (NIRI)

NIRI National (National Institute of Investor Relations) was founded in 1969. NIRI is the professional association of corporate officers and investor relations consultants responsible for communication among corporate management, shareholders, securities analysts and other financial community constituents. NIRI is the largest professional investor relations association in the world with more than 3,300 members representing over 1,600 publicly held companies and $9 trillion in stock market capitalization. See more at niri.org.

Contact: Peggy James, Sr. Investor Relations Specialist, Polaris Inc, peggy.james@polaris.com