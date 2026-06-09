FLYR and Res2 Partner to Accelerate Order-Based Delivery

Powered by Res2's iPort®, the partnership extends FLYR's Offer & Order platform all the way to the airport - running check-in, baggage, boarding, and load control directly on FLYR's Order data. The combined solution gives large Full-Service Carriers (FSCs) an end-to-end path to modern, modular airline retailing.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYR, the Offer & Order platform for airlines, today announced a strategic partnership with Res2, the company behind iPort, a modern airport delivery management system deployed at more than 500 airports worldwide. Together, the two companies are investing to accelerate the deployment of Order-based Delivery, providing a strong, independent Departure Control System (DCS) option that eases the transition to a modular, Order-based technology stack.

Under the partnership, FLYR acts as the single accountable vendor for an end-to-end Offer, Order, and Deliver service. By deploying capital directly towards the iPort product roadmap, the partnership will enable airlines to sell contextual, personalized services throughout the airport. Everything is captured in a unified Order and operated through an intuitive user interface that seamlessly supports legacy passenger name records (PNRs) during the training and transition phase.

At the airport, iPort brings the Delivery component of modern retailing to life by connecting every customer touchpoint - self-service, bag drops and boarding - directly to the live Order. This creates new sales opportunities exactly where passengers make decisions, allowing airlines to present and fulfill relevant services throughout the airport flow while keeping each interaction tied to the same Order record. At the same time, iPort is designed for the operational realities of the airport environment: embedded in existing airport IT infrastructure, stable at scale, and aligned with industry standards and regulatory requirements.

Modern Airline Retailing, all the way to the gate

Airlines are moving decisively from "if" to "how" in modern retailing, adopting IATA's Offer and Order standards to replace legacy booking constructs. Yet the airport delivery layer has lagged behind. The DCS, which has traditionally been tightly coupled to a PSS both technically and commercially, has been a challenge to migration, leaving airlines unable to create the connected, booking-to-boarding travel experiences passengers expect.

iPort and FLYR can be deployed simultaneously on top of both an airline's existing PSS and FLYR's Offer & Order platform. The same system can access the PSS for one flight, then FLYR Order for the next - same application, same interface, same gate. This architecture is critical in delivering a seamless transition and for staff who interact with the solutions on a daily basis.

Partnership enables choice, scale, and acceleration

The combined FLYR and Res2 solution provides airlines with:

Modularity without complexity . This open, modular approach lets airlines choose best-in-class components across their offer and order stack. And because FLYR is the single accountable vendor, that modularity comes without adding another vendor to manage.



. This open, modular approach lets airlines choose best-in-class components across their offer and order stack. And because FLYR is the single accountable vendor, that modularity comes without adding another vendor to manage. Proven at scale, with global coverage. The iPort platform is already used at more than 500 airports worldwide, processing over 100 million passengers annually, across a mix of 160 airline, airport, and ground handling customers.



The iPort platform is already used at more than 500 airports worldwide, processing over 100 million passengers annually, across a mix of 160 airline, airport, and ground handling customers. Accelerated roadmap. By investing directly in iPort's product roadmap, FLYR is accelerating the delivery of market-leading Order Delivery capabilities for large, full-service carriers, providing a credible end-to-end alternative to incumbent providers.



By investing directly in iPort's product roadmap, FLYR is accelerating the delivery of market-leading Order Delivery capabilities for large, full-service carriers, providing a credible end-to-end alternative to incumbent providers. Low migration risk. iPort connects to FLYR's Order Management System and to any PSS simultaneously, seamlessly switching between legacy PSS messaging and IATA Order delivery standards. Once agents are trained, airlines can migrate airports from PSS to Orders without retraining them, ensuring a consistent agent and passenger experience throughout the transition.



iPort connects to FLYR's Order Management System and to any PSS simultaneously, seamlessly switching between legacy PSS messaging and IATA Order delivery standards. Once agents are trained, airlines can migrate airports from PSS to Orders without retraining them, ensuring a consistent agent and passenger experience throughout the transition. Unique credentials. FLYR is the only company powering a full-service airline with a complete Offer and Order solution today. Res2 is the leader in delivery, having showcased iPort and won the OOSD Proof of Concept at the IATA airline consortium in 2025. Together, they are uniquely well-positioned to advance the potential of Order-based delivery.





Quotes

"This partnership ensures that FLYR can provide airlines with a proven, highly scalable, and seamless transition to Order-based delivery, placing the Offer-to-Deliver journey under one roof while simultaneously retaining modularity wherever desired. Our partnership with Res2's iPort lets us carry modern retailing all the way into the airport, the critical touchpoint for customer experience and commercial opportunity." - Andy Kidd, Chief Commercial Officer, FLYR

"iPort already keeps operations running at more than 500 airports, and we have led the way in transitioning the DCS toward the Order world - work recognised when we won the 2025 IATA OOSD consortium project. Partnering with FLYR accelerates that momentum, joining our proven delivery platform with the FLYR Offer & Order platform makes iPort the strongest Order-based delivery choice for large full-service airlines, ensuring a smooth transition and operational stability." - Hans van Engelen, CEO, Res2

About FLYR

FLYR is the Offer, Order & Delivery platform for airlines — the only provider operating a live, fully native Offer & Order platform. Built Order-native and modular by design, FLYR works alongside airlines' legacy systems and best-in-breed partners. Designed to deliver the benefits of modern retailing on each airline's own terms and timeline.

About Res2

Res2 B.V. is a Dutch IT company focused on advancing airport operations through modern, scalable software. Its flagship platform, iPort, is a web-based DCS / Delivery solution trusted by more than 160 customers worldwide and operational at more than 500 airports, supporting a diverse mix of airlines, ground handlers, and airports with passenger handling and load control solutions.