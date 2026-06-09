From Store Manager to Franchise Owner: Body Energy Club Celebrates Ritesh’s Full-Circle Journey at Olympic Village Grand Opening June 13, 2026

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Body Energy Club, a favourite destination for health and wellness, is proud to announce the grand opening of its franchise location in Vancouver’s vibrant Olympic Village neighbourhood—and to celebrate with a community event on Saturday, June 13, 2026.

Located at 1703 Manitoba Street, the new store brings Body Energy Club's signature lineup of fresh superfood smoothies, açai bowls, cold-pressed juices, healthy grab-and-go meals, and premium supplements right to the heart of one of Vancouver's most active communities.

Full-Circle Success Story

This launch carries a special meaning for the Body Energy Club family, highlighting a journey of growth from within. The new location is owned and operated by Ritesh, whose career with the company began nearly five years ago.

Ritesh first joined Body Energy Club in October 2021 as a dedicated Store Manager. His leadership and passion for helping others quickly shone through, leading to his promotion to Franchise Area Manager in January 2023. In that corporate role, Ritesh spent over two years mentoring and supporting franchise partners across the network, helping them bring their business dreams to life.

After seeing firsthand how successful and rewarding the franchise system is, Ritesh decided to take the entrepreneurial leap himself. Ritesh officially closed on the purchase of his location on November 7, 2025. Since then, the team has been successfully ramping up operations, leading to this month's official celebration.

“Stepping into the role of a franchise owner after starting here as a store manager is an incredible feeling,” said Ritesh. “Having spent time supporting our amazing community of franchisees, I am so excited to put everything I've learned to work in my own store. The Olympic Village community has given us the absolute best welcome—the love and support from everyone here has been unmatched, and we can't wait to give that love right back!”

“We are incredibly proud to see leaders like Ritesh transition from key roles inside our corporate team to thriving business owners within our franchise family,” said Dominick Tousignant, Founder and CEO of Body Energy Club. “Ritesh has spent years protecting our brand standards and supporting our partners. When someone who knows our operations inside and out decides to invest in their own store, it’s the ultimate validation of the business we’ve built together.”

Join the Celebration

To thank the neighbourhood for their incredible warm welcome, Ritesh and his team are throwing a Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, June 13, 2026, packed with over $15,000 in prizes and exclusive, all-day promotions:

50% OFF All Superfood Smoothies

All Superfood Smoothies 20% OFF All Supplements, Foods & Juices

All Supplements, Foods & Juices FREE GIFT BAGS ($180+ VALUE) for the first 20 people in line at 10:00 AM, 1:00 PM, and 5:00 PM (Limit 1 per person)

for the first 20 people in line at 10:00 AM, 1:00 PM, and 5:00 PM (Limit 1 per person) SPEND $100, GET $50: The first 50 customers to spend $100 or more will receive a $50 gift!

Grow With the BEC Family

Ritesh’s journey is a shining example of how Body Energy Club partners with passionate people to build thriving businesses. As the brand continues to expand across Canada, BEC is always looking for new owner-operators to join the family.

Learn More About Franchise Opportunities with Body Energy Club

About Body Energy Club

Founded in 2002 in a cozy 500-square-foot space on Davie Street in downtown Vancouver, Body Energy Club has grown into a leading wellness destination with locations across the Greater Vancouver Area, Los Angeles, and Chicago. Offering nutrient-rich smoothies and bowls, cold-pressed juices, supplements, and healthy meals, BEC serves everyone—from elite athletes to everyday wellness seekers and families—with the belief that optimal health should be accessible to all. Customers can shop in-store, order online across Canada, or use the BEC app for convenient pickup and delivery.

For more information, please contact:

Dominick Tousignant, Founder & CEO

dominick@bodyenergyclub.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ea33aec2-dfec-4b56-ae6a-02664704a82e

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