Kraig Biocraft Laboratories Sets New All-Time Production Record, Delivering Nearly 2.5 Metric Tons of Recombinant Spider Silk in Single Production Cycle

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) ("the Company", "Kraig Labs", or "Kraig's"), a world leader in spider silk technology*, today announced the successful completion of its latest production cycle (harvest from May 15 to June 4). This is the largest in the Company's history, producing nearly 2.5 metric tons of recombinant spider silk cocoons. The milestone represents the Company's most significant single-cycle output to date and delivers another powerful proof point in Kraig Labs' aggressive 2026 expansion strategy.

With each successive production cycle, Kraig Labs has demonstrated a systematic ability to expand output at scale. The May/June cycle continues that trajectory with another substantial and measurable leap forward.

From the outset of 2026, the Company outlined an ambitious roadmap centered on rapid expansion and accelerating output by bringing new production capacity online. This latest production cycle is a continuing validation of a production system designed for success from the ground up.

"We said 2026 would be a year of aggressive expansion and accelerating production, and our team continues to execute on that commitment," said Kim Thompson, CEO and Founder of Kraig Labs. "Nearly 2.5 metric tons from a single production cycle is a first for industry and a world record. Each production cycle is getting larger. Our systems are performing. Our expansion model for recombinant spider silk production is delivering results."

The Company's production expansion program has advanced on multiple fronts simultaneously, rapidly increasing capacity by bringing new facilities online. These compounding investments have enabled Kraig Labs to dramatically increase output while maintaining the disciplined, stepwise approach that management believes is essential for sustainable commercial-scale growth.

"We made strategic investments in the right genetics, the right facilities, and the right people," Thompson continued. "Today, those investments are translating into larger production cycles, higher output, and sustained momentum."

With processing activities now underway for the recently harvested recombinant spider silk, the Company remains squarely focused on maintaining its expansion pace and driving further increases in production capacity.

Kraig Labs believes these repeated, record-setting production milestones are decisively strengthening its position as the global leader in spider silk technologies.

The Company leadership in biomaterials was recently spotlighted on the cover of the March 2026 issue of National Geographic, highlighting the growing importance and predominance of our work in scaling spider silk production.

Interested persons can order a copy of National Geographic featuring Kraig Labs at https://ngsingleissues.nationalgeographic.com/natgeo-march-2026.

You can purchase a digital copy of the article directly from National Geographic at https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/article/spider-silk-silkworm-genetic-engineering

For the latest updates on Kraig Labs and its pioneering spider silk technologies, visit www.kraiglabs.com.

For details about recent Kraig Labs advancements, please watch the Company's investor updates at www.kraiglabs.com/videos or on the Company's YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/@kraigbiocraftlaboratories2270.

To view the most recent news from Kraig Labs and/or to sign up for Company alerts, please go to www.KraigLabs.com/news

* For a description of our historical leadership in this technology, please follow this link https://www.kraiglabs.com/world-leader/

Kraig Labs Technology is built on a scientifically engineered silkworm, which incorporates key spider silk proteins to produce recombinant spider silk.

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. ( www.KraigLabs.com ), a reporting biotechnology company is the leading developer of genetically engineered spider silk-based fiber technologies.

The Company has achieved a series of scientific breakthroughs in the area of spider silk technology with implications for the global textile industry.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

Statements in this press release about the Company's future and expectations other than historical facts are "forward-looking statements." These statements are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions. As a result, there can be no assurance that management's expectations will necessarily come to pass. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "estimated," "hopes," "if," "develops," "researching," "research," "pilot," "potential," "could" or other words or phrases of similar import. Forward looking statements include descriptions of the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions and goals. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

Ben Hansel, Hansel Capital, Inc.

(720) 288-8495