Battery Production Machine Market Size to Grow USD 119.87 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Battery Production Machine Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Battery Production Machine Market Size was worth USD 19.20 Billion in 2025 and is projected to be worth USD 119.87 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 20.10% during 2026–2035.”

Rapid Expansion of Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Energy Storage Systems to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The market for Battery Production Machine is majorly driven by the fast rise of electric car production and the rising deployment of renewable energy storage systems. The increasing demand for EVs, encouraged by government subsidies and emission reduction objectives, is driving the large-scale manufacture of lithium-ion batteries. The set-up of gigafactories need highly-automated and efficient manufacturing technology to match increasing output requirements. Further, growing expenditures in energy storage systems for solar and wind power integration are fueling demand for manufacturing equipment for sophisticated batteries. Ongoing improvements in battery technology and automation are also increasing production efficiency and scalability.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Tesla

Panasonic

LG Energy Solution

Samsung SDI

CATL (Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited)

BYD Company Ltd.

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

Manz AG

Wuxi Lead Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Yinghe Technology Co., Ltd.

KUKA AG

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

Dürr Group

Schuler Group

Targray Technology International

Hymson Laser Technology Group

CKD Corporation

Toray Industries

3M Company

Battery Production Machine Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 19.20 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 119.87 Billion CAGR CAGR of 20.10% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation •By Machine (Slitting machines, Laminators, Stackers, Dryers, Formers)

•By Battery (Lithium-ion batteries, Lead-acid batteries, Nickel-cadmium batteries, Nickel-metal hydride batteries, Flow batteries)

•By Application (Automotive industry, Consumer electronics, Energy storage, Marine applications, Medical devices)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Machine, Slitting Machines Segment Dominated the Market; Stackers Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

In 2025, the market was led by the Slitting Machines with over 31% share, being a key part of the electrode processing, as it offers accurate cutting, reduces material wastage, and guarantees consistent quality in battery manufacture. Automated stacking systems are expected to be the fastest-growing machine market during 2026-2035 as production speed, precision and efficiency advances in large-scale gigafactories.

By Battery, Lithium-ion Batteries Segment Led the Market; Flow Batteries to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

The Lithium-ion Batteries sector accounted for the biggest market share of ~68% in 2025, due to its significant use in electric cars, consumer electronics and renewable energy storage systems. The Flow Batteries sector is predicted to achieve the greatest CAGR throughout the forecast period, owing to increased demand for large scale and extended duration energy storage systems.

By Application, Automotive Segment Dominated the Market; Energy Storage Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

The automotive sector category maintained the greatest share of 52% in 2025 due to the rapid adoption of EVs, increasing vehicle electrification & huge expenditures by the automakers in battery manufacturing capabilities. The fastest CAGR is expected to be recorded by the Energy Storage sector during the forecast period 2026-2035, driven by the rise in the deployment of renewable energy projects, such as solar and wind.

Regional Insights:

In 2025, North America had a 37.40% share of the overall market share, owing to strong growth in the manufacturing of electric vehicles, massive investments in battery gigafactories, and advanced automation capabilities. Regional demand was led by the US, supported by increased lithium-ion battery output and strong government backing for clean energy and EV uptake.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 22.67% during the forecast period owing to rapid expansion of EV manufacturing and increasing development of battery gigafactories in China, Japan, South Korea and India. The region benefits from robust supply chain networks, low manufacturing costs and high demand for consumer electronics and electric vehicles.

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Recent Developments:

2025: Siemens expanded collaboration with NVIDIA to enhance AI-driven industrial automation and digital twin technologies, improving manufacturing efficiency and production optimization across battery production ecosystems.

Siemens expanded collaboration with NVIDIA to enhance AI-driven industrial automation and digital twin technologies, improving manufacturing efficiency and production optimization across battery production ecosystems. 2024: Panasonic developed advanced AI-based inspection and image recognition systems to improve quality control and efficiency in smart factory environments used for battery manufacturing.

Exclusive Sections of the Battery Production Machine Market Report (The USPs):

BATTERY PRODUCTION & MANUFACTURING AUTOMATION METRICS – helps you analyze trends in electrode processing, cell assembly, and automated production line efficiency across global battery manufacturing facilities.

– helps you analyze trends in electrode processing, cell assembly, and automated production line efficiency across global battery manufacturing facilities. EV BATTERY DEMAND & GIGAFATORY EXPANSION METRICS – helps you understand investment trends in EV production, gigafactory development, and large-scale lithium-ion battery manufacturing capacity expansion.

– helps you understand investment trends in EV production, gigafactory development, and large-scale lithium-ion battery manufacturing capacity expansion. ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS ADOPTION METRICS – helps you evaluate demand trends in grid storage systems, renewable integration, and long-duration battery storage technologies.

– helps you evaluate demand trends in grid storage systems, renewable integration, and long-duration battery storage technologies. ADVANCED BATTERY TECHNOLOGY METRICS – helps you identify growth in solid-state batteries, flow batteries, and next-generation energy storage innovations impacting production machinery demand.

– helps you identify growth in solid-state batteries, flow batteries, and next-generation energy storage innovations impacting production machinery demand. SMART MANUFACTURING & AUTOMATION METRICS – helps you analyze adoption of AI, robotics, and digital monitoring systems in battery production processes globally.

– helps you analyze adoption of AI, robotics, and digital monitoring systems in battery production processes globally. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & PRODUCTION CAPACITY EXPANSION METRICS – helps you assess competitive positioning based on automation capabilities, manufacturing scale, technology innovation, and global expansion strategies.

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