Healthcare Risk and Compliance Executive Joins FTI Consulting as Senior Managing Director

WASHINGTON, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of former healthcare executive Sean O'Reilly as a Senior Managing Director in the firm’s Healthcare Risk Management & Advisory practice.

Mr. O’Reilly brings more than 25 years of experience advising healthcare organizations on compliance program design, regulatory risk management and operational integrity across a range of healthcare sectors, including Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, employer group medical and specialty insurance, military healthcare, hospice, home health, value-based primary care and pharmacy.

In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. O’Reilly will advise clients on the design, implementation and improvement of enterprise compliance programs, focusing on risk identification, control development and regulatory responsiveness across managed care and provider organizations. He will also support clients with data-driven risk management, including the application of advanced analytics and artificial intelligence to identify and mitigate risk, including fraud, waste and abuse in healthcare.

“Healthcare compliance has never been more complex, and organizations are under increasing pressure to demonstrate that their compliance programs are both structurally sound and operationally embedded,” said Wayne Gibson, Leader of the Healthcare Risk Management & Advisory practice at FTI Consulting. “Sean brings a combination of in-house leadership, regulatory and compliance experience, and deep technical fluency in data and analytics that positions him to deliver exceptional value to our clients in a high-stakes regulatory environment.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. O’Reilly was the Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer at a Fortune 50 Integrated healthcare company, where he implemented risk identification and remediation process improvements across managed care and clinical operations. He also directed the development of audit tools leveraging advanced data analytics and natural language processing to enhance the efficiency of compliance oversight across key risk domains. Earlier in his career, Mr. O’Reilly practiced as a medical malpractice and healthcare regulatory attorney.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. O’Reilly said, "I have spent my career helping healthcare companies understand the risks and opportunities of operating in a dynamic, highly regulated industry. I look forward to continuing that work at FTI Consulting, leveraging our technological capabilities and the deep expertise of my colleagues to provide better outcomes for our clients and their members and patients.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,100 employees located in 32 countries and territories as of March 31, 2026. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. The Company generated $3.8 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2025. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com .

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