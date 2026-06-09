GURU Organic Energy Expands Nationwide Reach with Sprouts Farmers Market Listing

MONTRÉAL, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) ("GURU" or the "Company"), Canada's leading organic energy drink brand1, today announced the nationwide availability of GURU Lite and its four Zero Sugar flavors at Sprouts Farmers Market locations across the United States, effective June 22, 2026.





GURU's energy drink lineup offers a unique combination that the category rarely delivers at scale: organic ingredients, zero sugar, no sucralose, and no aspartame; a clean-label standard that speaks directly to the Sprouts shopper.

The listing marks a significant milestone in GURU's U.S. growth strategy, bringing its clean-label, organic lineup to one of the country's most trusted natural grocery destinations. Sprouts operate more than 483 stores across 25 states, and GURU will be listed nationwide, giving the brand immediate access to a highly engaged, health-conscious consumer base that aligns squarely with GURU's values and mission.

“Sprouts is exactly the kind of retail partner we want to grow with. Their shoppers come in looking for products they can trust. GURU was built for that.”

— Carl Goyette, President and Chief Executive Officer, GURU Organic Energy Corp.

The Sprouts listing adds to a retail network-built store by store across the country’s most selective natural and specialty grocers, curated environments where GURU has earned its place as one of the top energy drink brands on the shelf, not through volume incentives, but through a clean ingredient story that resonates with health-conscious shoppers and has earned the confidence of the most discerning retail buyers.

GURU Lite and its four Zero Sugar flavors will be available at Sprouts locations nationwide as of June 22, 2026.

This new major listing is consistent with GURU's U.S. expansion priorities outlined for the third quarter of fiscal 2026. Across the Company’s listed U.S. natural retail accounts, combined consumer scan sales grew approximately 15% over the most recent twelve-week period versus the prior year, with GURU outpacing the natural-channel energy drink category by approximately 1.7 times.

About GURU Organic Energy

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company that launched the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink in 1999. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through an estimated distribution network of about 25,000 points of sale, and through www.guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built a category-defining brand with a clean list of organic ingredients, including natural caffeine, and no artificial sweeteners, zero sucralose and zero aspartame, which offer consumers Good Energy® that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning up the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information, go to www.guruenergy.com or follow us @guruenergydrink on Instagram, @guruenergy on Facebook and @guruenergydrink on TikTok.

To explore GURU's range of organic energy drinks, visit www.guruenergy.com or find us on Amazon.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

GURU Organic Energy

Carl Goyette, President and CEO

Ingy Sarraf, Chief Financial Officer

514-845-4878

investors@guruenergy.com strat.eko

Francois Kalos

francois.kalos@guruenergy.com



Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information with respect to the Company’s objectives and the strategies to achieve these objectives, as well as information with respect to management’s beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates, and intentions. This forward-looking information is identified by the use of terms and phrases such as “may”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “believe”, or “continue”, the negative of these terms and similar terminology, including references to assumptions, although not all forward-looking information contains these terms and phrases. Forward-looking information is provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding the Company and its business, operations, prospects, and risks at a point in time in the context of historical and possible future developments and therefore the reader is cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information is based upon a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond management’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following risk factors, which are discussed in greater detail under the “RISK FACTORS” section of the annual information form for the year ended October 31, 2025: management of growth; reliance on key personnel; reliance on key customers; changes in consumer preferences; significant changes in government regulation; criticism of energy drink products and/or the energy drink market; economic downturn and continued uncertainty in the financial markets and other adverse changes in general economic or political conditions, as well as geopolitical developments, global inflationary pressure or other major macroeconomic phenomena; global or regional catastrophic events; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; inflation; revenues derived entirely from energy drinks; increased competition; relationships with co-packers and distributors and/or their ability to manufacture and/or distribute GURU’s products; seasonality; relationships with existing customers; changing retail landscape; increases in costs and/or shortages of raw materials and/or ingredients and/or fuel and/or costs of co-packing; failure to accurately estimate demand for its products; history of negative cash flow and no assurance of continued profitability or positive EBITDA; repurchase of common shares; intellectual property rights; maintenance of brand image or product quality; retention of the full-time services of senior management; climate change; litigation; information technology systems; fluctuation of quarterly operating results; changes in government policies and international trade regulations; conflicts of interest; consolidation of retailers, wholesalers and distributors and key players’ dominant position; compliance with data privacy and personal data protection laws; management of new product launches; use of third-party marketing, including celebrities and influencers; review of regulations on advertising claims, as well as those other risk factors identified in other public materials, including those filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time and which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Additional risks and uncertainties not currently known to management or that management currently deems to be immaterial could also cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the forward-looking information contained herein is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions as at the date they were made, investors are cautioned against placing undue reliance on these statements, since actual results may vary from the forward-looking information. Certain assumptions were made in preparing the forward-looking information concerning availability of capital resources, business performance, market conditions, and customer demand. Consequently, all of the forward-looking information contained herein is qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that management anticipates will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on the business, financial condition, or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date hereof, and management does not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

1 Nielsen, 52-week period ended April 19, 2026, All Channels, Canada vs. same period a year ago.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b966e1da-03d1-40e1-b49a-8cbbe15d17d6