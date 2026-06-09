To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S June 9, 2026

Announcement No. 48/2026

Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Jyske Realkredit A/S on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at 7:30 a.m. at the company’s address: Kalvebod Brygge 3, 1560 Copenhagen V.

Agenda for consideration and final adoption

It is proposed that annual reports may be prepared in English, and accordingly, an amendment to the Articles of Association must be adopted pursuant to Art.100a of the Danish Companies Act if the general meeting approves the proposal.

Proposed amendment to the Articles of Association:



Art. 12, new (2): “Annual reports shall be prepared and presented in English. The Supervisory Board may determine that annual reports shall also be prepared in Danish.”

Motion from the Supervisory Board: The general meeting authorises Functional Director Hans Christian Nielsson (with the right of substitution) to notify any resolutions adopted at the general meeting to the Danish Business Authority with a view to registration and in this connection make such potential adjustments to the documents submitted to the Danish Business Authority as the Danish Business Authority may require to the effect that such registration can take place.



Best regards,

Jyske Realkredit A/S

www.jyskerealkredit.com

Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement shall prevail.