Infrastructure Monitoring and Control Provider Acorn to Webcast Investor Presentation at Planet MicroCap Las Vegas Powered by MicroCapClub Conference Wed. June 17 at 12:30 PT

LAS VEGAS and WILMINGTON, Del., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acorn Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACFN), a provider of remote monitoring and control solutions for generators, gas pipelines, cell tower campuses and other critical infrastructure, will webcast from Planet MicroCap Las Vegas 2026 Powered by MicroCapClub on Wednesday, June 17th at 12:30 am PT. Acorn’s CEO Jan Loeb and CFO Tracy Clifford will be available for in-person investor meetings on June 17th and 18th at booth #211. The event will be held at the Bellagio Hotel.

Acorn continues to grow its annually recurring revenue from an expanding base of monitored endpoints––the core value driver of its business. Monitoring revenue grew 11.7% in Q1’26 to $5.7M on a latest-twelve-month (LTM) basis, driving a blended LTM gross margin of 78%.

Acorn is also expanding the breadth and capabilities of its solutions through its new Infrastructure Solutions segment, which offers a comprehensive suite of IoT monitoring solutions for telecom tower campuses, data centers, and utility substations. Acorn recently secured exclusive North American rights to a proven suite of solutions widely deployed in other markets. These solutions address a much broader range of functions and capabilities––such as theft protection and site access––to help infrastructure operators optimize and harden their facilities through expanded monitoring and control capabilities.

Presentation Webcast Access

Date/Time: Wednesday, June 17th 12:30am PT / 3:30pm ET, Track #6 URL: https://event.summitcast.com/view/bpjo3VVjZ25pp6SXpUua92/ggqTKfPLFQsKMnPPJnkf7k



To attend Planet MicroCap or book a meeting with Acorn please register at: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_130817/conference_home.html

About Planet MicroCap (www.planetmicrocap.com)

Planet MicroCap hosts the highest quality microcap in-person events in North America. The mission is to bring the best microcap investors, companies, and allocators together to gather, connect, and grow.

About the MicroCapClub (www.microcapclub.com)

MicroCapClub is an exclusive forum for experienced microcap investors to share and discuss stock ideas in sub $500M market cap companies. Since 2011, MicroCapClub members have profiled over 1,500 companies. Investors can join the community by applying to become a member or by subscribing.

About Acorn (www.acornenergy.com) and OmniMetrix™ (www.omnimetrix.net)

Acorn’s 99%-owned OmniMetrix subsidiary is a pioneer and leader in wireless remote monitoring and control solutions for critical infrastructure including standby generators, cell towers, gas pipelines, data centers, and utility networks. OmniMetrix serves tens of thousands of commercial and residential endpoints, including over 25 Fortune/Global 500 companies in sectors including telecom, manufacturing, healthcare, data centers, retail, public transportation, energy distribution and government facilities, as well as residential customers through generator dealers.

OmniMetrix’s industry-leading, cost-effective solutions make critical systems more reliable and also enable automated “demand response” electric grid support via enrolled backup generators.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are no assurances that Acorn will be successful in growing its business, increasing its revenue, increasing profitability, or maximizing the value of its operating company and other assets. A complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect Acorn Energy’s business, including the business of its subsidiary, is included in “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Investor Relations Contacts

Catalyst IR

William Jones, 267-987-2082

David Collins, 212-924-9800

acfn@catalyst-ir.com