CCIB Relaunches Indigenous Procurement Marketplace, Supported by Uber Canada

TORONTO, ON, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (CCIB) and Uber Canada today announce the launch of an enhanced Indigenous Procurement Marketplace to more effectively connect Certified Indigenous Businesses (CIBs) with corporations and organizations committed to Indigenous procurement. First introduced in 2018, the digital platform remains the only active two-way platform connecting Certified Indigenous Businesses with buyers in Canada.

Supported by Uber Canada, the Indigenous Procurement Marketplace, powered by CCIB’s Supply Change™ program, is accessible at no cost to CCIB’s members and brings together more than 1,700 CIBs and 170 corporate buyers in one shared space, elevating Indigenous businesses by creating direct connections with organizations seeking Indigenous vendors. For corporate members and government buyers, the marketplace offers a clear and efficient way to find and engage with businesses that meet CCIB’s Indigenous certification criteria to support the development of more diverse, sustainable supply chains.

“We approached the update of the Indigenous Procurement Marketplace with the intention of making it easier for Indigenous and non-Indigenous businesses to find each other and partner for procurement opportunities,” said Natalie Adams, Director of Supply Change™, CCIB. “When suppliers and buyers can connect without barriers, opportunities open up more naturally and relationships form in a way that supports lasting growth.”

The Indigenous Procurement Marketplace is a continuation of CCIB’s partnership with Uber Canada, which previously contributed to CCIB’s holiday gifting program in 2020 and 2021 by providing meal and transportation vouchers to CIBs.

“Our mission is to create opportunity through movement, and that includes helping businesses connect, grow and unlock new economic opportunities,” said Laura Miller, Head of Public Policy and Communications, Uber Canada. “We’re proud to support CCIB’s Indigenous Procurement Marketplace and the important work it does to help Indigenous entrepreneurs grow and succeed.”

The updated Marketplace introduces features designed to benefit both suppliers and buyers. For CIBs, enhancements include greater visibility within a dedicated environment, simpler pathways to connect with buyers and a consolidated view of the latest procurement and bidding opportunities across corporate Canada and government.

For buyers, referred to in the Marketplace as Champions and Advocates, new search tools allow them to filter suppliers by product or service type, geographic location or NAICS code. Buyers can also post procurement opportunities directly to the platform. These additions streamline sourcing and help organizations engage more meaningfully with Indigenous businesses.

“Our focus has always been on continuous improvement, listening to our members, learning from experience and investing in enhancements that create real procurement opportunities,” said CCIB President & CEO Tabatha Bull. “With support of partners like Uber Canada, this relaunch reflects that commitment to action, ensuring Indigenous businesses and buyers have access to a tool that is not just talked about, but actively enables building meaningful connections every day.”

CCIB encourages Indigenous businesses, corporate members and procurement teams to explore the updated Indigenous Procurement Marketplace and learn how participation can support long-term economic growth, advance procurement practices and create more opportunities for Indigenous entrepreneurs across Canada.

To learn more about the Indigenous Procurement Marketplace and how to become a CCIB member, visit: https://www.ccib.ca/main/indigenous-procurement-marketplace/.

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About Canadian Council for Indigenous Business

CCIB is committed to the full participation of Indigenous Peoples in Canada’s economy. As a national, non-partisan association, its mission is to promote, strengthen and enhance a prosperous Indigenous economy through the fostering of business relationships, opportunities, and awareness. CCIB offers knowledge, resources, and programs to its members to cultivate economic opportunities for Indigenous peoples and businesses across Canada. For more information, visit www.ccib.ca.

About Uber Canada

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. Co-founded by Calgarian entrepreneur Garrett Camp, we started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 52 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities. For more information, visit uber.com.