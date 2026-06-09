Syssero Named Workday Deployment Partner

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syssero, a Rotation Digital company and consulting firm dedicated to helping organizations maximize their Workday investment, today announced it has been named a Workday Deployment Partner. This partnership expands Syssero’s role within the Workday partner ecosystem and enables the company to support organizations through new Workday deployments, rollouts, and post-production services, including application management services (AMS).

As a 10+ year Workday partner, Syssero brings deep experience supporting organizations across the Workday lifecycle, from implementation strategy to ongoing optimization and innovation. The Deployment Partner designation expands Syssero’s ability to support customers through both new Workday deployments and post-production application management services (AMS), reinforcing its mission to empower organizations with practical guidance informed by a team that includes many former Workday users.

Through its partnership with Workday, Syssero will deliver services that help organizations deploy, manage, and evolve their Workday environments, including:

Support new Workday deployments and rollouts across finance and HR

Deliver post-production services and application management services (AMS) to help customers continuously optimize their environments

Provide implementation advisory and strategic guidance to accelerate time to value and drive adoption

Extend Workday capabilities through innovation and solutions developed within the Workday ecosystem

“Being named a Workday Deployment Partner is an exciting milestone for Syssero,” said Amber Lowry, co-founder and president of the Syssero business unit. “Our mission has always been to empower organizations to take ownership of their Workday environments. This designation allows us to expand the ways we support customers, from new deployments to long-term optimization, while continuing to deliver the practical solutions and innovation our clients expect.”

Workday Financial Management and Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) support a full range of financial and people-based processes that help provide real-time operational visibility along with the speed and agility to adapt to business growth and change.

About Syssero

Syssero is a Workday consulting firm that helps organizations deploy, optimize, and extend their Workday environments. Through a combination of deployment support, implementation advisory, and post-production services, including application management services (AMS), Syssero empowers customers to take ownership of their technology while achieving long-term operational success.

Syssero operates as part of Rotation Digital, a collective of specialized consulting and technology companies focused on delivering innovative enterprise solutions and helping organizations accelerate digital transformation.

Learn more at www.syssero.com

Contact:

Kate Fonville

215.341.6892

kfonville@syssero.com