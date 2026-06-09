Octopus Future Generations VCT plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus Future Generations VCT plc announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 9 June 2026. All Resolutions were carried on a show of hands. Details of proxy votes submitted in respect of the resolutions are detailed below.

Resolution Votes

For Percentage of votes cast Chair’s Discretion Percentage of votes cast Votes Against Percentage of votes cast Votes Withheld 1 375,345 87.77 52,308 12.23 0 0.00 0 2 348,200 83.02 52,308 12.48 18,893 4.50 8,252 3 348,200 83.02 52,308 12.48 18,893 4.50 8,252 4 342,453 81.65 52,308 12.47 24,640 5.88 8,252 5 367,093 87.53 52,308 12.47 0 0.00 8,252 6 367,093 87.53 52,308 12.47 0 0.00 8,252 7 370,466 87.63 52,308 12.37 0 0.00 4,879 8 370,466 87.63 52,308 12.37 0 0.00 4,879 9 330,466 78.17 52,308 12.37 40,000 9.46 4,879 10 370,466 87.63 52,308 12.37 0 0.00 4,879 11 330,466 78.17 52,308 12.37 40,000 9.46 4,879 12 375,345 87.77 52,308 12.23 0 0.00 0

Based on an Issued Share Capital of Ordinary Shares of 63,282,656‬‬‬ at the voting record date, 0.68% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting.

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Ronan Goggin

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66