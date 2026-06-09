Results of Annual General Meeting

 | Source: OCTOPUS FUTURE GENERATIONS VCT PLC OCTOPUS FUTURE GENERATIONS VCT PLC

Octopus Future Generations VCT plc

Results of Annual General Meeting

Octopus Future Generations VCT plc announces the results of its Annual General Meeting held on 9 June 2026. All Resolutions were carried on a show of hands. Details of proxy votes submitted in respect of the resolutions are detailed below.

ResolutionVotes
For		Percentage of votes cast Chair’s DiscretionPercentage of votes castVotes AgainstPercentage of votes castVotes Withheld
1375,34587.7752,30812.2300.000
2348,20083.0252,30812.4818,8934.508,252
3348,20083.0252,30812.4818,8934.508,252
4342,45381.6552,30812.4724,6405.888,252
5367,09387.5352,30812.4700.008,252
6367,09387.5352,30812.4700.008,252
7370,46687.6352,30812.3700.004,879
8370,46687.6352,30812.3700.004,879
9330,46678.1752,30812.3740,0009.464,879
10370,46687.6352,30812.3700.004,879
11330,46678.1752,30812.3740,0009.464,879
12375,34587.7752,30812.2300.000

Based on an Issued Share Capital of Ordinary Shares of 63,282,656‬‬‬ at the voting record date, 0.68% of the shares in issue lodged valid proxies in relation to this meeting.

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.2, a copy of the resolutions passed, other than ordinary business, will be submitted to the UK Listing Authority and will be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism document viewing facility at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information please contact:

Ronan Goggin
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800AL71Z7N2O58N66


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