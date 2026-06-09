Flosum Outlines Agentic DevOps Approach as Enterprises Scale Salesforce Agentforce

LONDON, UK, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flosum, the end-to-end enterprise DevSecOps platform purpose-built for Salesforce, today outlined its Agentic DevOps approach for enterprises deploying Salesforce Agentforce at scale. As global organizations move Agentforce from pilot to production, Flosum is working with enterprise customers to address the release management and governance demands that autonomous agent deployments introduce—demands that conventional DevOps workflows were not built to handle.

Flosum will be present at Salesforce World Tour London on June 18 at ExCeL London, where the company will meet with enterprise architects, IT leaders, and Salesforce teams navigating the operational complexity of Agentforce adoption.

“The realization of a true Agentic Enterprise requires an equally intelligent, goal-driven foundation to build, deploy, and secure it,” said Girish Jashnani, CEO of Flosum. “With Agentic DevOps, we are ensuring that the release lifecycle for Salesforce Agentforce is seamless, secure, and resilient. By offering flexible cloud and self-hosted deployment options, we give global enterprises the architectural control and trust required to scale autonomous operations without risk.”

Why Agentforce Demands a New DevOps Approach

Deploying Agentforce introduces a layer of complexity that sits on top of an already demanding Salesforce release process. Autonomous agents require careful management of metadata, configurations, permissions, and guardrails across development, staging, and production environments. A change that breaks an agent’s operating parameters in production is not a deployment inconvenience—it is an operational and compliance event.

Flosum’s Agentic DevOps approach addresses this through three capabilities enterprises deploying Agentforce consistently need:

Safe agent deployment. Managing the metadata, guardrails, and configurations required to move Agentforce agents through environments reliably and without exposing production to unvalidated changes.

Goal-driven release management. High-level, goal-oriented tracking that automatically surfaces dependency risk and delivery friction before it reaches production, keeping release velocity high without sacrificing control.

Governance at machine speed. Compliance enforcement and audit trail generation embedded directly into the release workflow, so governance keeps pace with the speed at which autonomous agents operate rather than relying on after-the-fact review.

These capabilities reflect patterns Flosum has observed working directly with enterprise customers on governance-first Salesforce deployments. Cushman & Wakefield, a global commercial real estate firm, achieved a 3x improvement in deployment velocity and a 50% reduction in release audit time after implementing Flosum across its Salesforce estate, a foundation the company is now building on as it looks to expand its use of automation across Salesforce.

Flosum’s work in this area is informed by ongoing research into how enterprise governance must evolve as Salesforce environments adopt autonomous operations. The company’s white paper, “Governing Autonomous Salesforce Agents with Confidence and Clarity,” examines where traditional governance models break down at machine speed and what enterprises need to put in place before deploying Agentforce at scale.

Flexible Deployment Architecture for Regulated Enterprises

Flosum offers cloud and self-hosted deployment options, giving enterprises full control over their data footprint and infrastructure. For organizations in regulated industries, self-hosted deployment ensures data residency compliance, minimizes external dependencies, and protects sensitive Agentforce configurations and metadata.

Connect at World Tour London

Flosum will be at Salesforce World Tour London on June 18 at ExCeL London. To schedule a meeting with the Flosum team, visit https://explore.flosum.com/agentforce-world-tour-london-2026.html.

If you cannot make the show, connect with a Flosum expert by requesting a demo at https://explore.flosum.com/request-a-demo.html.

About Flosum

Flosum is the end-to-end enterprise DevSecOps platform purpose-built for Salesforce. Flosum unifies release management, data backup and archive, and security orchestration into a single secure framework, helping enterprise organizations deploy faster, govern with confidence, and operate Salesforce at scale without sacrificing compliance or control.