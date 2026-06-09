Stansberry Asset Management Strategies Receive 4- and 5-Star Morningstar Ratings™

WESTLAKE, Texas, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stansberry Asset Management ("SAM"), an SEC registered investment advisory firm focused on informed active management and holistic wealth planning, announced that several of its investment strategies have received 4- and 5-Star Morningstar Ratings.

The firm's strategies received the following Morningstar Ratings for Q1 2026:

Cornerstone Strategy

5-Star 3-Year Morningstar Rating™

4-Star Overall Morningstar Rating™

4-Star 5-Year Morningstar Rating™

The Cornerstone Strategy is designed for long-term investors seeking a streamlined portfolio of high-quality businesses with durable competitive advantages. Incorporating elements of SAM's All-Weather and Forever strategies, Cornerstone seeks to deliver long-term growth while helping manage downside risk through diversification and selective hedging positions.

Total Alpha Strategy

4-Star Overall Morningstar Rating™

4-Star 3-Year Morningstar Rating™

4-Star 5-Year Morningstar Rating™

The Total Alpha Strategy is a diversified investment approach designed to balance growth, capital preservation, and income generation. Drawing investment ideas from across the Stansberry research platform, the strategy seeks to participate in rising markets while implementing disciplined risk management during extended market downturns.

Tactical Select Strategy

4-Star Overall Morningstar Rating™

4-Star 3-Year Morningstar Rating™

The Tactical Select Strategy combines SAM's fundamental investment research with proprietary quantitative risk management tools to create a dynamic portfolio designed to adapt to changing market conditions. The strategy seeks to pursue growth, capital preservation, and income generation through active allocation and disciplined risk management.

"We are pleased to see these strategies recognized with strong Morningstar Ratings," said Austin Root, Chief Investment Officer of Stansberry Asset Management. "Our whole investment process is built around disciplined research and active risk management in a long-term commitment to help clients achieve their financial goals. We believe these ratings reaffirm the power of consistently following this approach across multiple market environments."

About Stansberry Asset Management

Stansberry Asset Management (SAM) is an SEC registered investment advisory firm founded in 2016, currently managing more than $1.3 billion in assets. SAM marries informed, active, sophisticated investment management with holistic financial and wealth planning, all with a focus on helping clients build and preserve their legacy. SAM’s approach is rooted in rigorous analysis, strategic insight, and a commitment to client-centric service. SAM offers 10 actively managed in-house investment strategies spanning growth, income, tactical allocation, capital preservation, and alternative investment objectives, allowing their wealth managers to tailor portfolios to clients' unique financial goals and risk tolerances. The firm is headquartered in Westlake, TX with offices in New York, California and Washington, serving clients across the United States.

Morningstar Disclosure

The Morningstar Rating™ for funds, or “star rating”, is calculated for managed products (including mutual funds, variable annuity and variable life subaccounts, exchange-traded funds, closed end funds, and separate accounts) with at least a three-year history. Exchange-traded funds and open-ended mutual funds are considered a single population for comparative purposes. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a managed product’s monthly excess performance, placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance. The Morningstar Rating does not include any adjustment for sales loads. The top 10% of products in each product category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% receive 4 stars, the next 35% receive 3 stars, the next 22.5% receive 2 stars, and the bottom 10% receive 1 star. The Overall Morningstar Rating for a managed product is derived from a weighted average of the performance figures associated with its three-, five-, and 10-year (if applicable) Morningstar Rating metrics. The weights are: 100% three-year rating for 36-59 months of total returns, 60% five-year rating/40% three-year rating for 60-119 months of total returns, and 50% 10-year rating/30% five-year rating/20% three-year rating for 120 or more months of total returns. While the 10-year overall star rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10-year period, the most recent three-year period actually has the greatest impact because it is included in all three rating periods.

SAM Cornerstone was rated against the following numbers of Moderate Allocation funds over the following time periods: 379 funds in the last three years and 344 funds in the last five years. SAM Tactical Select was rated against the following numbers of Tactical Allocation funds over the following time periods: 367 funds in the last three years. SAM Total Alpha was rated against the following numbers of Moderately Aggressive Allocation funds over the following time periods: 198 funds in the last three years, 183 funds in the last five years, and 122 funds in the last ten years. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Contact info:

Claire Snider

info@stansberryam.com

646.854.4370

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57aadc80-97b0-49b7-944f-cab056613a93