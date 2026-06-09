REGENT Accelerates Production of Its All-Electric Seaglider with RTI Connext Amid Growing Customer Demand

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI), the data streaming company for intelligent distributed systems, today announced that REGENT Craft, the developer and manufacturer of the world’s first all-electric Seaglider, uses RTI Connext® software to accelerate the path from concept to prototype to production by enabling faster simulation, testing, troubleshooting and real-time vehicle communication.

REGENT’s Viceroy Seaglider is a maritime vehicle designed to combine the speed of aviation with the accessibility of maritime travel. Designed to operate exclusively over water, the hydrofoiling electric vehicle can float on its hull, rise onto hydrofoils and fly in ground effect within a wingspan above the ocean surface at speeds up to 180 mph.

With billions of dollars in customer orders already secured, REGENT is moving quickly from engineering validation to production-ready systems. That shift requires software infrastructure that can support rapid iteration, real-world testing and reliable communication across distributed vehicle systems.

“We’re building something that has never been done before, and software is fundamental to making it possible,” said Evan Orenstein, Director of Software Engineering at REGENT. “RTI Connext serves as the real-time data backbone across our development lifecycle, enabling our teams to record, replay and analyze real-world data to iterate faster and solve the unique challenges of seaglider development. By providing a consistent framework across distributed systems, RTI also helps simplify certification readiness and accelerate our path from prototype to production.”

Connext provides the real-time connectivity foundation across REGENT’s distributed software environment, enabling low-latency communication between simulation, testing and onboard vehicle systems. REGENT engineers also utilize RTI tools, including Admin Console, DDS Spy, and Connext AI to monitor system behavior, replay operational data and accelerate troubleshooting and validation workflows.

“REGENT is taking on one of the hardest challenges in advanced mobility: bringing an entirely new vehicle class to market,” said John Breitenbach, Director of Aerospace and Defense Markets at RTI. “This requires software infrastructure that supports rapid innovation while maintaining reliability and scalability. Connext enables real-time data connectivity that supports autonomy and operational safety. This collaboration underscores the growing importance of software-defined architectures in next-generation mobility systems.”

To learn more about RTI and REGENT, watch the customer story video here. To learn more about RTI in maritime systems, please visit our website.

About REGENT

REGENT is pioneering the future of maritime mobility through the development and manufacturing of SeagliderTM vessels, high-speed hydrofoiling wing-in-ground effect (WIG) craft that operate over the water within a wingspan of the surface, combining the speed of an aircraft with the convenience of a boat. A dual use company based in Rhode Island, U.S., REGENT has secured global commercial orders valued at more than $10 billion from leading airline and ferry operators around the world, as well as $15 million in contracts with the U.S. Marine Corps. REGENT has raised more than $100 million from investors including 8090 Industries, Founders Fund, Japan Airlines, and Lockheed Martin.

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the data streaming company for intelligent distributed systems. RTI Connext® software is the critical nervous system for over 2,000 designs across Aerospace and Defense, MedTech, Automotive, and Robotics. Connext is the only real-time data streaming platform that can both control demanding physical systems and integrate them with cloud applications. RTI helps organizations develop, deploy, and scale intelligence and physical AI from edge to cloud, faster. RTI Runs a Smarter World™.