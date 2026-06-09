New Tastant Study Highlights Why Whole-Fruit Chardonnay Marc, WellVine™, May Improve Formulation Tradeoffs in Functional Products

SONOMA, Calif., June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A newly published peer-reviewed sensory study highlights the unique sensory advantages of whole food ingredients.

The study, published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry (https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acs.jafc.5c15103), examined the taste chemistry of behind Sonomaceuticals WellVine™ , to better understand the compounds responsible for superior taste, mouthfeel, and overall formulation behavior.

WellVine is a whole-fruit prebiotic upcycled ingredient containing naturally occurring fiber, polyphenols, organic acids, and other plant compounds in their original food matrix. This superfood is often used in dietary supplement powders, fruit gummies, bars, functional food, and beverages as a whole-fruit prebiotic fiber to support gut diversity and flavor.

Researchers identified 39 taste-active compounds, though only a smaller subset significantly influenced the overall taste profile. The resulting profile was characterized by:

Mild natural sweetness

Bright acidity

Smooth, velvety astringency

Very low bitterness

Whole-Food Matrix vs. Isolated Ingredient Systems

One of the most significant findings from the study was that the sensory improvements appeared to be driven less by individual compounds and more by how those compounds behaved together within the complete food matrix.





“Taste is the difference between first purchase and repeat purchase,” said Scott Forsberg, CEO of Sonomaceuticals. “This study helps explain why WellVine behaves differently,” Forsberg added. “The whole-fruit matrix moderates harsh sensory characteristics in a way isolated ingredients often do not. Most functional ingredients require extensive sensory correction systems,” said Forsberg. “This research shows that whole-fruit ingredients like WellVine can offer a more integrated sensory experience from the start and still provide demonstrated functional health benefits.”

This has important implications for formulating products with health claims provided by polyphenol-rich ingredients, high-fiber content, cocoa and chocolate applications, greens drinks and clean-label products.

Potential Advantages in Product Development

The findings suggest WellVine Chardonnay marc may help support:

Improved sensory acceptance

Reduced taste-masking requirements

Greater formulation flexibility

Cleaner label positioning

Better alignment between functionality and consumer experience



From Sustainability Story to Functional Utility

Beyond sensory performance, WellVine also aligns with the growing interest in upcycling and sustainability, as it is derived from pressed Chardonnay grapes used in winemaking.

For more information about Sonomaceuticals WellVine Whole-Fruit Prebiotic, visit https://wellvine.com.

About Sonomaceuticals

Sonomaceuticals, makers of WellVine™, was founded by Barbara Banke and Peggy Furth in 2009 with the mission of reducing food waste and increasing global food security. WellVine™ is the first company to offer a real food prebiotic ingredient derived from 100% upcycled wine grapes.

*This release is for informational purposes only and is not intended as medical advice. Statements regarding dietary ingredients have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Products discussed are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

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