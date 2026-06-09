The MUHC Foundation’s Le Bal Rouge Gala raises $2,223,306 million to accelerate discovery in health care at the MUHC’s Glen site

MONTREAL, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The MUHC Foundation’s signature gala, Le Bal Rouge, brought together Montreal’s most passionate leaders in business, philanthropy and health care to celebrate innovation at the McGill University Health Centre’s (MUHC) Glen site—and help accelerate the next era of discovery.

Held at La Nesra, in Montreal’s Griffintown, the lavish Baroque-themed gala immersed guests in an evening of elegance, dramatic decor, and celebration. This year’s dedicated co-chairs, Jérôme Pécresse, Laurence Levy, and Christiane Bergevin, helped bring this vision to life. In total, $2,223,306 was raised in support of transformative innovation in health care.

“Le Bal Rouge shines a spotlight on the extraordinary momentum shaping health care in our province. It was truly an unforgettable evening guided by the vision and leadership of our dedicated co-chairs. Thanks to our remarkable community of donors, partners, and volunteers, we are funding medical innovation where it matters most and helping uncover tomorrow’s breakthroughs. Beyond the impact created, this night was an opportunity to celebrate the dedicated philanthropists who make this all possible.”

— Marie-Hélène Laramée, President and CEO, MUHC Foundation

This event marked the 9th edition of Le Bal Rouge, which has been bringing together visionary philanthropists and business leaders to transform health care since 2016. This year, every dollar raised is supporting the MUHC’s most urgent priorities—from closing the women’s health gap and advancing precision medicine to revolutionizing cancer care and accelerating fueling boundary-defying research across every area of health.

“At Rio Tinto, our purpose is finding better ways to provide the materials the world needs. Supporting the health and wellbeing of our communities is another way to help build a stronger future. Through Le Bal Rouge and the partnership between the MUHC Foundation and the Rio Tinto Canada Fund, we are proud to support innovation that is transforming health care. At the MUHC, we are seeing groundbreaking research translate into better treatments, innovative solutions to antibiotic resistance, and lifesaving care. Progress like this only happens when people choose to show up and invest in what is possible. It has truly been an honour to serve as co-chair of Le Bal Rouge and be a part of something that will impact so many lives, here in Quebec and beyond.”

— Jérôme Pécresse, Chief Executive, Rio Tinto Aluminium & Lithium

Christiane Bergevin, Senior Advisor Roland Berger and Corporate Director, highlights the active role that people play in shaping progress every day––and especially the inspiring role of every single person in attendance at Le Bal Rouge that evening.

“The future of health care is about technology and scientific advancement, but it is also, and foremost, about people. It is about supporting the researchers, care teams and innovators who are transforming lives every day. What stood out most tonight was the shared commitment in this room to make a real difference in health care and create meaningful impact for patients across Quebec and beyond.”

— Christiane Bergevin, Senior Advisor, Roland Berger | Corporate Board Director

Laurence Levy, Senior Vice-President, Branch Banking, Quebec Region, TD Bank Group, also expressed her gratitude for the care teams and donors moving health care forward:

“It is a privilege to serve as co-chair and to have witnessed the dedication of the researchers, care teams, volunteers, and donors who are shaping the future of health care every day. Their vision, energy and unwavering commitment are what make evenings like this—and the impact behind them—possible. Every dollar we raised together will help turn bold ideas into real-world impact for patients and families across Quebec.”

— Laurence Levy, Senior Vice-President, Branch Banking, Quebec Region, TD Bank Group

Also, in attendance was former premier of Quebec Jean Charest, who served as co-chair for the MUHC Foundation’s $200 million Dream Big Campaign, which surpassed its goal in April 2025.

“Seeing how far both the MUHC Foundation and the MUHC have come is truly remarkable. What began as an ambitious vision has become one of the most important movements in health care innovation in Quebec. Donors have transformed care, research, and teaching at the MUHC and across our province, and tonight’s success shows that this community remains deeply committed to accelerating progress for generations to come. I am proud to have been part of that journey.”

— Jean Charest, Former Premier of Quebec & Dream Big Campaign Co-Chair

Every dollar raised at Le Bal Rouge supports next-generation advancements across all areas of care, from state-of-the-art equipment and cutting-edge technologies to prestigious research grants and transformative patient-centered initiatives. These investments empower the MUHC’s experts to focus on what matters most: conducting groundbreaking research that translates into world-class care.

“Just over a decade ago, we built the MUHC’s Glen site to spark new possibilities in clinical care, research and education. Today, thanks to the unwavering support of our donors, that vision continues to transform lives with innovative advances at every level of our organization. Le Bal Rouge is a celebration of collective impact and the community that makes it possible. Thank you for helping us drive meaningful change for patients today and for generations to come.”

— Dr. Lucie Opatrny, President and Executive Director of Santé Québec – McGill University Health Centre

Since 2016, Le Bal Rouge has raised more than $13M in support of innovative research and transformative patient care at the MUHC, helping accelerate discoveries that are shaping the future of health care in Quebec and beyond.

About the McGill University Health Centre Foundation

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation is committed to supporting excellence in patient care, groundbreaking research, and world-class teaching at Quebec’s top research hospital. With a goal to drive innovation in health care, we raise funds to accelerate discovery, advance patient care, and uncover tomorrow’s breakthroughs. Our focus is on tackling humanity’s most pressing health challenges, such as ending cancer as a life-threatening disease, revolutionizing cardiac care, countering antibiotic resistance, training the next generation of health care innovators and closing the gap in women's health research. Together, we are building momentum that is shaping the future of health care in Quebec.

Tarah Schwartz

Vice-President, Communications & Marketing

McGill University Health Centre Foundation

tarah.schwartz@muhc.mcgill.ca

Vanessa Angell

Communications Officer

McGill University Health Centre Foundation

vanessa.angell@muhc.mcgill.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fde6bb3c-143e-45aa-9a5e-602915d8e198