House of Doge and MoonPay Enable Dogecoin Payments Across 6,000+ Merchants and Launch “ÐOGE Pay”

NEW YORK and MIAMI, June 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- House of Doge, the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, along with merger partner Brag House Holdings (NASDAQ:TBH), and MoonPay, the leading crypto payments network, today announced a strategic partnership to expand global Dogecoin acceptance. The collaboration will enable native Dogecoin payments across MoonPay’s existing network of more than 6,000 merchants and introduce ÐOGE Pay, a new Dogecoin-first checkout solution designed for new House of Doge merchant partners.

The collaboration is centered on a shared objective: to increase the number of merchants that accept Dogecoin and to accelerate its use as an everyday digital currency.

MoonPay Commerce enables merchants to accept crypto payments across online, in-app, and point-of-sale environments, with instant conversion into fiat or stablecoins. The addition of native Dogecoin support immediately expands real-world spending opportunities for millions of Dogecoin holders worldwide.

Scaling Merchant Acceptance with ÐOGE Pay

Building on this integration, MoonPay Commerce will power ÐOGE Pay, a new merchant acceptance platform designed with a Dogecoin-first experience. The solution, which is planned for rollout in Q3 of this year will enable House of Doge’s growing pipeline of merchant partners to seamlessly embed Dogecoin payments into their checkout flows, with streamlined onboarding and a competitive 1% processing fee.

Advancing Dogecoin as Everyday Currency

“Dogecoin was created to function as a currency for the people,” said Marco Margiotta, CEO of House of Doge. “Through this collaboration with MoonPay, we are embedding native Dogecoin acceptance directly into merchant infrastructure at global scale. By reducing friction for both consumers and businesses, we are accelerating Dogecoin’s evolution into a mainstream payment method.”

“I have written publicly that durable value comes from infrastructure, not just marketplaces. The MoonPay partnership applies that principle to crypto payments — embedding native Dogecoin support across 6,000+ merchants and co-building ÐOGE Pay as a dedicated checkout rail. For our public-market shareholders, this is how we convert one of the largest communities in crypto into measurable, recurring commerce volume.” Lavell Juan Malloy II, CEO, Brag House Holdings (NASDAQ: TBH)



“Dogecoin has one of the largest and most passionate communities in crypto, but until now, there hasn't been infrastructure to match that energy at the point of sale,” said Keith A. Grossman, President of MoonPay. “By bringing native Dogecoin support to MoonPay Commerce and co-building ÐOGE Pay with House of Doge, we're giving thousands of merchants a direct line to millions of holders who are ready to spend.”

Building Infrastructure for Global Scale

Dogecoin is one of the most widely recognized digital assets globally, with a large and active community. By aligning infrastructure, merchant enablement, and real-time settlement capabilities, House of Doge and MoonPay Commerce aim to:

Rapidly expand Dogecoin acceptance across global commerce

Unlock real-world utility for millions of Dogecoin holders

Deliver scalable, low-friction payment infrastructure for merchants

Position Dogecoin as a practical, everyday medium of exchange



About House of Doge

House of Doge is the official corporate arm of the Dogecoin Foundation, committed to advancing Dogecoin ($DOGE) as a widely accepted and decentralized global currency. By investing in the infrastructure needed to bring Dogecoin into everyday commerce, House of Doge is building secure, scalable, and efficient systems for real-world use. From payments and financial products to real-world asset tokenization and cultural partnerships, House of Doge is leading the next era of crypto utility, where Dogecoin goes beyond the meme and fulfills its mission of Doing Only Good Everyday on a global scale.

About MoonPay



Founded in 2019, MoonPay is a global financial technology company that helps businesses and consumers move value across fiat and digital assets. MoonPay has more than 30 million customers across 180 countries and supports more than 500 enterprise customers spanning crypto and fintech.

Through a single integration, MoonPay powers on- and off-ramps, trading, crypto payments, and stablecoin infrastructure, connecting traditional payment rails with blockchains.

MoonPay is how the world moves value.

About Brag House

Brag House is a leading media technology gaming platform dedicated to transforming casual college gaming into a vibrant, community-driven experience. By seamlessly merging gaming, social interaction, and cutting-edge technology, the Company provides an inclusive and engaging environment for casual gamers while enabling brands to authentically connect with the influential Gen Z demographic. The platform offers live-streaming capabilities, gamification features, and custom tournament services, fostering meaningful engagement between users and brands. For more information, please visit www.braghouse.com.

Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Information and statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking information” that involve risks and uncertainties relating, but not limited, to House of Doge’s current expectations, intentions, plans, and beliefs. Forward-looking information can often be identified by forward-looking words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “goal”, “plan”, “target”, “intend”, “estimate”, “could”, “should”, “may” and “will” or the negative of these terms or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Examples of forward-looking information in this news release include, without limitation: the timing of integration of native Dogecoin support within MoonPay Commerce, long-term Dogecoin adoption and Dogecoin becoming a widely used global decentralized currency, scaling payment volumes for Dogecoin and building global infrastructure for Dogecoin. These forward-looking statements are based, in part, on assumptions and factors that may change or prove to be incorrect, thus causing actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information.

Readers should be aware that these statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. By its nature, forward-looking information involves numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and various future events will not occur. House of Doge and Brag House undertake no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

Media Contacts

MoonPay

press@moonpay.com

House of Doge

Cameron J. Rooney

press@houseofdoge.com



Brag House Holdings IR Contact

ir@thebraghouse.com